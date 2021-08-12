Log in
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

Dominion Energy : South Carolina Celebrates Milestone of Recycling 20,000 Customer-Owned Appliances

08/12/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
Dominion Energy South Carolina Celebrates Milestone of Recycling 20,000 Customer-Owned Appliances
More than 2.4 million pounds of metal, plastic and glass recycled
Dominion Energy SC celebrated its 20,000th appliance recycling program pickup
Not only does removing older, less energy-efficient appliances from the grid result in a permanent reduction of energy usage in homes, the collected appliances are recycled in an environmentally friendly manner.

CAYCE, S.C. (Aug. 12, 2021) - This week, Dominion Energy South Carolina celebrated its 20,000th appliance recycling program pickup with the Timms family.

The company has provided residential electric customers the opportunity to recycle freezers and refrigerators through the program since 2014. Eligible customers receive a $50 cash-back rebate within six weeks after free pickup of the appliance and could save up to $105 annually on their electric bill.

'The program is a win-win for our customers and the environment,' said Danny Kassis, general manager of strategic partnerships and renewables for Dominion Energy South Carolina. 'Not only does removing older, less energy-efficient appliances from the grid result in a permanent reduction of energy usage in homes, the collected appliances are recycled in an environmentally friendly manner. Programs like this are vital to fulfilling Dominion Energy's ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.'

Only full-size appliances in working condition are eligible for recycling. Customers may visit DominionEnergySC.com/Recycle for complete program eligibility and details. Customers can also call 877-510-7234 for assistance.

The company celebrated its 20,000th pickup with an event at the Timms family's home in Summerville earlier this week. Dominion Energy representatives presented Geoffrey and Mary Ida Timms with several Energy Star-qualified products, such as LED light bulbs, advanced power strips and a smart thermostat. Geoffrey Timms sees the program as a great opportunity to improve energy efficiency in his home while responsibly discarding his old appliance.

'Having the appliance picked up from home was a real help,' Geoffrey Timms said. 'We are excited about the fact that it's going to be recycled and not put into a landfill. We wanted to do our bit for the environment.'

Additionally, the company is a partner in the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Responsible Appliance Disposal program, meaning it follows best practices available and goes beyond what federal law requires. By using best environmental practices, the program has diverted more than 2.4 million pounds of waste from landfills, including:

  • 2,140,000 pounds of metal,
  • 260,000 pounds of plastic, and
  • 45,000 pounds of glass.

Fun facts:

Laid end to end, 20,000 refrigerators would:

  • span approximately 20 miles,
  • equal 300 football fields, or
  • stand 86 times the height of the Empire State Building.

About Dominion Energy
More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

###

For further information: Ashley Cunningham ashley.cunningham@dominionenergy.com 803-217-9501

Disclaimer

Dominion Energy Inc. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 19:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
