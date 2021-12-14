Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dominion Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    D   US25746U1097

DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

(D)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dominion Energy : South Carolina Offers Tips for a Safe, Energy-Efficient Holiday Season

12/14/2021 | 04:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Dominion Energy South Carolina Offers Tips for a Safe, Energy-Efficient Holiday Season
LED lighting is cooler than incandescent bulbs, lowering the risk of fire and personal injury, while reflective decorations can appear bright without using electricity.

CAYCE, S.C. (Dec. 14, 2021) - With the holiday season in full swing, Dominion Energy South Carolina is sharing five tips for staying safe and saving energy with holiday lighting.

"Holiday decorations don't have to lead to a high energy bill," said Ginger Greenway, manager of energy information services for Dominion Energy South Carolina. "You can keep things merry and bright while saving energy with LED lighting, using timers, and adding reflective decorations. LED lighting is cooler than incandescent bulbs, lowering the risk of fire and personal injury, while reflective decorations can appear bright without using electricity."

Dominion Energy South Carolina encourages customers to follow these top-five tips for holiday lighting safety and energy savings:

  1. Use LED lights. Energy Star-certified LED string lights use about 75% less energy than traditional bulbs and last about 10 times longer. Look for rebates and seasonal coupons on energy-efficient lights at your local hardware and department stores.
  2. Reduce usage. Set timers for lights to turn on and off automatically. Leaving holiday lights on during broad daylight increases your energy usage and reduces the life of the light bulbs in your decorations. Only turn on displays when it is dark or when passersby will most appreciate them.
  3. Plan your layout. Arrange your decorations so that no outlet is overloaded, and no cords will be pinched by furniture or positioned under rugs. When appropriate, use advanced power strips (APS), which include built-in features that significantly reduce the amount of energy used when not in use.
  4. Read labels. Be sure to check each product label or packaging to see whether the lights are intended for indoor or outdoor use. Make sure lights have a tag indicating a recognized testing laboratory has evaluated them.
  5. Get reflective. Shiny ornaments, tinsel and mirrors can multiply the lighting effects without using more energy.

For more energy-saving tips, visit DominionEnergySC.com/energytips. Additional safety tips can be found on the Electrical Safety Foundation International website, esfi.org.

About Dominion Energy

About 7 million customers in 13 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

###

For further information: Ashley Cunningham, 803-904-2877, ashley.cunningham@dominionenergy.com

Disclaimer

Dominion Energy Inc. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 21:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
12/13DOMINION ENERGY : Shares Energy-Saving Tips to Reduce Winter Heating Costs
PU
12/09DOMINION ENERGY : DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STOCK - Form 8-K/A
PU
12/09DOMINION ENERGY, INC Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
12/09DOMINION ENERGY, INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Ot..
AQ
12/09DOMINION ENERGY : Gifts abound in the Carolinas this holiday Season thanks to Dominion Ene..
PU
12/09Dominion Energy - Minority Students Encouraged to Apply for Dominion Energy Educational..
AQ
12/02DOMINION ENERGY : Utilities remove power lines crossing SC lake as they reassign customers
PU
12/02Dominion Energy, Inc. announced that it expects to receive €50 million in funding ..
CI
12/02DOMINION ENERGY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/29INSIDER BUY : Dominion Energy
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 842 M - -
Net income 2021 3 044 M - -
Net Debt 2021 41 506 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 3,28%
Capitalization 62 160 M 62 160 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,98x
EV / Sales 2022 6,65x
Nbr of Employees 17 300
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dominion Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 76,75 $
Average target price 83,00 $
Spread / Average Target 8,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Blue Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James R. Chapman CFO, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Diane Leopold Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Carlos M. Brown Chief Compliance Officer, SVP & General Counsel
Michael D. Frederick Senior Vice PresidentAdministrative Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.2.06%62 160
NEXTERA ENERGY18.91%180 006
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION12.54%79 273
ENEL S.P.A.-20.20%75 786
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.73%70 138
IBERDROLA, S.A.-16.21%68 371