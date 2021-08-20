Dominion Energy Stands Alongside Haywood County Residents with Support for Flood Response

Company responds with a $10,000 donation to the Red Cross

GASTONIA, N.C. (Aug. 20, 2021) - Dominion Energy is supporting the response to devasting flooding in Haywood County with a $10,000 donation to the Red Cross as they help impacted residents with immediate needs like food, shelter and emergency supplies.

'Our neighbors in Haywood County are hurting and we stand alongside them in solidarity,' said Shaun Randall, general manager of gas operations for Dominion Energy North Carolina. 'We're grateful for the Blue Ridge Piedmont Chapter of the American Red Cross and their response and care for this community.'

Following the flash flooding caused by Tropical Storm Fred, The Blue Ridge Piedmont Chapter of the Red Cross has provided safe places to stay and meals for those displaced. Additional statewide volunteers have assembled to focus on damage assessment and provide needed supplies for those beginning clean-up efforts.

Dominion Energy North Carolina is the natural gas utility for much of Western North Carolina, including Haywood County. The company has recently selected several nonprofits in the region that will receive grants for critical community needs. Eligible nonprofits interested in funding through the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation are encouraged to apply here.

About Dominion Energy

More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

