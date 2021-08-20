Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dominion Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    D   US25746U1097

DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

(D)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dominion Energy : Stands Alongside Haywood County Residents with Support for Flood Response

08/20/2021 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Dominion Energy Stands Alongside Haywood County Residents with Support for Flood Response
Company responds with a $10,000 donation to the Red Cross
Our neighbors in Haywood County are hurting and we stand alongside them in solidarity

GASTONIA, N.C. (Aug. 20, 2021) - Dominion Energy is supporting the response to devasting flooding in Haywood County with a $10,000 donation to the Red Cross as they help impacted residents with immediate needs like food, shelter and emergency supplies.

'Our neighbors in Haywood County are hurting and we stand alongside them in solidarity,' said Shaun Randall, general manager of gas operations for Dominion Energy North Carolina. 'We're grateful for the Blue Ridge Piedmont Chapter of the American Red Cross and their response and care for this community.'

Following the flash flooding caused by Tropical Storm Fred, The Blue Ridge Piedmont Chapter of the Red Cross has provided safe places to stay and meals for those displaced. Additional statewide volunteers have assembled to focus on damage assessment and provide needed supplies for those beginning clean-up efforts.

Dominion Energy North Carolina is the natural gas utility for much of Western North Carolina, including Haywood County. The company has recently selected several nonprofits in the region that will receive grants for critical community needs. Eligible nonprofits interested in funding through the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation are encouraged to apply here.

About Dominion Energy
More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

###

For further information: Persida Montanez, (919) 819-1325, persida.montanez@dominionenergy.com

Disclaimer

Dominion Energy Inc. published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 15:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
11:04aDOMINION ENERGY : Stands Alongside Haywood County Residents with Support for Flo..
PU
08/12DOMINION ENERGY : South Carolina Celebrates Milestone of Recycling 20,000 Custom..
PU
08/12DOMINION ENERGY, INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
08/12DOMINION ENERGY : Environmental Grant Applications Now Open to Nonprofit, Educat..
PR
08/12DOMINION ENERGY : Five Reasons to 'Call before You Dig' Before Your Next Outdoor..
AQ
08/11DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L : Desktop Metal Net Loss Widens Even as Sal..
MT
08/11DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L : Earnings Flash (DM) DESKTOP METAL Reports..
MT
08/11DOMINION ENERGY : Five Reasons to “Call Before You Dig” Before Your ..
PU
08/11DOMINION ENERGY : Announces Redemption of 2016 Enhanced Junior Subordinated Note..
PR
08/11Dominion Energy Announces Redemption of 2016 Enhanced Junior Subordinated Not..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 945 M - -
Net income 2021 3 038 M - -
Net Debt 2021 40 745 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 3,19%
Capitalization 63 919 M 63 919 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,00x
EV / Sales 2022 6,42x
Nbr of Employees 17 300
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dominion Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 79,06 $
Average target price 84,27 $
Spread / Average Target 6,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Blue Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James R. Chapman CFO, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Diane Leopold Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Carlos M. Brown Chief Compliance Officer, SVP & General Counsel
Michael D. Frederick Senior Vice PresidentAdministrative Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.5.13%63 919
NEXTERA ENERGY9.59%165 867
ENEL S.P.A.-4.28%94 077
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION16.73%82 227
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.93%76 894
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.46%70 285