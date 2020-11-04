Dominion Energy : Stepping Up & Taking Action

Two Dominion Energy employees were recently recognized for promoting diversity and inclusion. This is an area of focus for the whole company and one that requires diligence and action by each employee. At the annual Chambers Diversity and Inclusion Awards: North America 2020, Dave DePippo - Senior Counsel, was selected as the Corporate Social Responsibility Lawyer of the Year, and Noopur Garg - Senior Counsel, was recognized as Highly Commended in the category of Future Leader - Diversity and Inclusion. A former colleague approached Dave about a veteran who believed he was not receiving the full GI Bill benefits to which he was entitled. A veteran himself, Dave knows how critical various GI bills are to expanding educational opportunities. So, he stepped in immediately to help.

'It's really important. These bills help people who may otherwise have to put off or forgo school because of the significant financial burden,' said Dave. 'For example, the Post-9/11 GI Bill can allow veterans to go back to school without incurring any or in some cases minimal debt. This is a life-changing event that impacts veterans, their families and communities.'

Together with external counsel, Dave won a landmark, multibillion-dollar case ensuring Congressionally-promised educational benefits are available, in full, to millions of post-9/11 era veterans as they attempt to go to school and improve their lives after their service. The VA recently appealed the case, which is now before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. Chambers recognized Dave for his contributions to these important issues. Dave plans to continue advocating for veterans and seeing the case through to the end. 'This is something that's worth fighting for,' he said. Noopur has a passion for community engagement and enjoys leading the effort to advance diversity within Dominion Energy. She is a member of the Services Diversity Council and coordinates the pro bono efforts of the legal department. She also serves as an active member of several Employee Resource Groups. She feels these groups help shape the corporate culture.

'Personally, I was very excited when the Asian Pacific Islander resource group was formed,' said Noopur. 'It's clear that Dominion Energy recognizes the importance of diversity and inclusion.' Outside of the company, Noopur promotes diversity within the legal profession and advocates for equal access to justice. She is an active participant in the South Asian Bar Association of North America, where she serves as a mentor and works to ensure the civil rights of, as well as access to justice for, members of the South Asian community.