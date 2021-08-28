Dominion Energy : Students receive over $500,000 for educational expenses

Sixty diverse students across the country can breathe a little easier this school year after being awarded more than $500,000 collectively to help pay for educational expenses as a part of Dominion Energy's Educational Equity Scholarship Program.

As part of the company's larger commitment to underrepresented minority students, the HBCU Promise, these scholarships are the first in a six-year, $10 million initiative to support and diversify higher-education graduates.

Between the sixty recipients, those enrolled in two-years schools are receiving $5,000 each. Students enrolled in four-year schools are receiving $10,000 each. All recipients can renew their scholarships as they successfully progress through school and meet certain academic criteria.

Here's a breakdown of our 2021 Dominion Energy Educational Equity Scholars:

Students hail from eight different states in our territories including: Connecticut Idaho Maryland North Carolina Ohio South Carolina Utah Virginia

Students are receiving an education from more than 40 schools, including several Historically Black Universities and Colleges (HBCUs) and Ivy League colleges.





Students are studying for a range of degrees including: Biology/Pre-Med Computer Science Nursing Engineering Criminal Justice Information Science & Technology Health & Human Services Business

Students represent diverse ethnicities including: 7 Asian & Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islanders 35 Black or African Americans 14 Hispanics or Latinos 4 American Indians or Alaskan Natives



Dominion Energy is honored to assist these scholars in achieving higher education in pursuit of professional advancement and personal dreams.