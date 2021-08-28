Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Dominion Energy, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    D   US25746U1097

DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

(D)
  Report
Dominion Energy : Students receive over $500,000 for educational expenses

08/28/2021 | 10:52pm EDT
Sixty diverse students across the country can breathe a little easier this school year after being awarded more than $500,000 collectively to help pay for educational expenses as a part of Dominion Energy's Educational Equity Scholarship Program.

As part of the company's larger commitment to underrepresented minority students, the HBCU Promise, these scholarships are the first in a six-year, $10 million initiative to support and diversify higher-education graduates.

Between the sixty recipients, those enrolled in two-years schools are receiving $5,000 each. Students enrolled in four-year schools are receiving $10,000 each. All recipients can renew their scholarships as they successfully progress through school and meet certain academic criteria.

Here's a breakdown of our 2021 Dominion Energy Educational Equity Scholars:

  • Students hail from eight different states in our territories including:
    • Connecticut
    • Idaho
    • Maryland
    • North Carolina
    • Ohio
    • South Carolina
    • Utah
    • Virginia
  • Students are receiving an education from more than 40 schools, including several Historically Black Universities and Colleges (HBCUs) and Ivy League colleges.

  • Students are studying for a range of degrees including:
    • Biology/Pre-Med
    • Computer Science
    • Nursing
    • Engineering
    • Criminal Justice
    • Information Science & Technology
    • Health & Human Services
    • Business
  • Students represent diverse ethnicities including:
    • 7 Asian & Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islanders
    • 35 Black or African Americans
    • 14 Hispanics or Latinos
    • 4 American Indians or Alaskan Natives

Dominion Energy is honored to assist these scholars in achieving higher education in pursuit of professional advancement and personal dreams.

Dominion Energy Inc. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2021 02:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
