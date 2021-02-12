Dominion Energy : Supporting Material

4th Quarter 2020 Earnings Release
February 12, 2021
Table of Contents
IMPORTANT NOTES TO INVESTORS ................................................................. 3
EARNINGS RELEASE AND ACCOMPANYING SCHEDULES .................................... 4
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (GAAP) ......................................................... 6
SCHEDULE 1 - SEGMENT REPORTED AND OPERATING EARNINGS ........................................ 7
SCHEDULE 2 - RECONCILIATION OF 2020 REPORTED EARNINGS TO OPERATING EARNINGS ....... 8
SCHEDULE 3 - RECONCILIATION OF 2019 REPORTED EARNINGS TO OPERATING EARNINGS ....... 9
SCHEDULE 4 - RECONCILIATION OF 2020 EARNINGS TO 2019 ........................................ 10
FINANCIALS .................................................................................................. 11
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (GAAP) ........................................................ 11
SEGMENT EARNINGS RESULTS .................................................................................. 13
RECONCILIATION OF FORECAST AND OUTLOOK ............................................. 19
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE .................................................. 19
4Q20 Operating Earnings Summary ............................................................. 19
2021 EARNINGS GUIDANCE ........................................................................... 20
EARNINGS GUIDANCE ............................................................................................ 20
2021 Operating Earnings Forecast ............................................................... 20
1Q21 Operating Earnings Forecast ............................................................... 21
GAAP RECONCILIATION ................................................................................ 22
RECONCILIATION OF 2020 CONSOLIDATED REPORTED EARNINGS TO OPERATING EARNINGS .. 22
RECONCILIATION OF 2019 CONSOLIDATED REPORTED EARNINGS TO OPERATING EARNINGS .. 23RECONCILIATION OF 2020 CORPORATE AND OTHER REPORTED EARNINGS TO OPERATING
EARNINGS ........................................................................................................... 24
RECONCILIATION OF 2019 CORPORATE AND OTHER REPORTED EARNINGS TO OPERATING
EARNINGS ........................................................................................................... 25
RECONCILIATION OF 2020 REPORTED EARNINGS TO 2020 OPERATING EARNINGS ............... 26
RECONCILIATION OF 2019 REPORTED EARNINGS TO 2019 OPERATING EARNINGS ............... 27
RECONCILIATION OF 4Q20 REPORTED EARNINGS TO 4Q20 OPERATING EARNINGS ............. 28
RECONCILIATION OF 4Q19 REPORTED EARNINGS TO 4Q19 OPERATING EARNINGS ............. 29
RECONCILIATION OF 1Q20 REPORTED EARNINGS TO 1Q20 OPERATING EARNINGS ............. 30
2021 EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS .............................................................................. 31
Important Notes to Investors
This 4Q20 Earnings Release Kit contains certain forward-looking statements, including our forecasted operating earnings for the first-quarter and full-year 2021 which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: unusual weather conditions and their effect on energy sales to customers and energy commodity prices; extreme weather events and other natural disasters; extraordinary external events, such as the current pandemic health event resulting from COVID-19; federal, state and local legislative and regulatory developments; changes to regulated rates collected by Dominion Energy; timing and receipt of regulatory approvals necessary for planned construction or expansion projects and compliance with conditions associated with such regulatory approvals; the inability to complete planned construction projects within time frames initially anticipated; changes to federal, state and local environmental laws and regulations, including those related to climate change; cost of environmental compliance; changes in implementation and enforcement practices of regulators relating to environmental standards and litigation exposure for remedial activities; changes in operating, maintenance and construction costs; additional competition in Dominion Energy's industries; changes in demand for Dominion Energy's services; receipt of approvals for, and timing of, closing dates for acquisitions and divestitures; impacts of acquisitions, divestitures, transfers of assets by Dominion Energy to joint ventures, and retirements of assets based on asset portfolio reviews; the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the proposed sale of Dominion Energy Questar Pipeline to Berkshire Hathaway Energy, including the ability to obtain the requisite regulatory approvals and the terms and conditions of such regulatory approvals; adverse outcomes in litigation matters or regulatory proceedings; fluctuations in interest rates; changes in rating agency requirements or credit ratings and their effect on availability and cost of capital; and capital market conditions, including the availability of credit and the ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms. Other risk factors are detailed from time to time in Dominion Energy's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Certain information provided in this 4Q20 Earnings Release Kit includes financial measures that are not required by or presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), including Adjusted EBIT and operating earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures, such as net income, income from operations, or earnings per share, and may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are provided beginning on page [XX] of this 4Q20 Earnings Release Kit.
The consolidated financial data and statistics in this 4Q20 Earnings Release Kit and its individual components reflect the financial position and operating results of Dominion Energy and its primary operating segments through December 31, 2020. Independent auditors have not audited any of the financial and operating statements. Projections or forecasts shown in this document are subject to change at any time. Dominion Energy undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information statement to reflect developments after the statement is made.
This 4Q20 Earnings Release Kit has been prepared primarily for securities analysts and investors in the hope that it will serve as a convenient and useful reference document. The format of this release kit may change in the future as we continue to try to meet the needs of securities analysts and investors. This 4Q20 Earnings Release Kit does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any offers to sell or solicitations of offers to buy securities will be made in accordance with the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This document is not intended for use in connection with any sale, offer to sell, or solicitation of any offer to buy securities.
Please continue to check our website regularly at http://investors.dominionenergy.com/.
Earnings Release and Accompanying Schedules
February 12, 2021
Dominion Energy Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings
• Fourth-quarter 2020 GAAP net income of $0.82 per share; operating earnings of $0.81 per share
• Full-year 2020 GAAP net loss of $0.57; operating earnings of $3.54 per share
• Company initiates 2021 operating earnings guidance of $3.70 to $4.00 per share
RICHMOND, Va. - Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today announced an unaudited net income determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (reported earnings) for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2020, of $682 million ($0.82 per share) compared with a net gain of $1.0 billion ($1.21 per share) for the same period in 2019. Reported earnings were a net loss, for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2020, of $401 million ($0.57 per share) compared with a net gain of $1.4 billion ($1.62 per share) for the same period in 2019.
Operating earnings for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2020, were $672 million ($0.81 per share), compared with operating earnings of $852 million ($1.02 per share) for the same period in 2019. Operating earnings for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2020, were $3.0 billion ($3.54 per share) compared with operating earnings of $2.9 billion ($3.53 per share) for the same period in 2019.
The difference between GAAP and operating earnings for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2020, was primarily attributable to a net loss from discontinued operations associated with the sale of the Gas Transmission & Storage segment and the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project and charges associated with the planned early retirement of electric generation facilities in Virginia.
Operating earnings are defined as reported earnings adjusted for certain items. Details of operating earnings as compared to prior periods, business segment results and detailed descriptions of items included in reported earnings but excluded from operating earnings can be found on Schedules 1, 2, 3 and 4 of this release.
Guidance
Dominion Energy expects 2021 operating earnings in the range of $3.70 to $4.00 per share.
First-quarter 2021 operating earnings are expected to be in the range of $1.00 to $1.15 per share.
Webcast today
The company will host its fourth-quarter 2020 earnings call at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Management will discuss matters of interest to financial and other stakeholders including recent financial results. The call is expected to last between 60 and 90 minutes.
A live webcast of the conference call, including accompanying slides and other financial information, will be available on the investor information pages at investors.dominionenergy.com.
For individuals that prefer to join via telephone, domestic callers should dial 1-800-341-6228 and international callers should dial 1-334-777-6993. The passcode for the telephonic earnings call is 26118983#. Participants should dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
A replay of the webcast will be available on the investor information pages by the end of the day Feb. 12. A telephonic replay of the earnings call will be available beginning at about 2 p.m. ET on Feb. 12. Domestic callers may access the recording by dialing 1-877-919-4059. International callers should dial 1-334-323-0140. The PIN for the replay is 21194578.
Important note to investors regarding operating, reported earnings
Dominion Energy uses operating earnings as the primary performance measurement of its earnings guidance and results for public communications with analysts and investors. Dominion Energy also uses operating earnings internally for budgeting, for reporting to the Board of Directors, for the company's incentive compensation plans and for its targeted dividend payouts and other purposes. Dominion Energy management believes operating earnings provide a more meaningful representation of the company's fundamental earnings power.
In providing its operating earnings guidance, the company notes that there could be differences between expected reported earnings and estimated operating earnings for matters such as, but not limited to, acquisitions, divestitures or extreme weather events and other natural disasters. At this time, Dominion Energy management is not able to estimate the aggregate impact of these items on future period reported earnings.
About Dominion Energy
More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.
Consolidated Statements of Income (GAAP)
|
Dominion Energy, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income *
|
Unaudited (GAAP Based) (millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
December 31, 2020 2019
December 31, 2020 2019
|
Operating Revenue
Operating Expenses
Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases Purchased electric capacity
Purchased gas
Other operations and maintenance 1
Depreciation, depletion and amortization Other taxes
Total operating expenses
Income from operations
Other income
Interest and related charges
Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests before income tax expense
Income tax expense
Net Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests
Net Income (loss) from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest
Net Income (loss) including noncontrolling interests Noncontrolling interests
Net Income (loss) attributable to Dominion Energy
|
-
$ 3,521 $
3,895
$
14,172
-
$ 14,401
485
635
2,243 2,885
17
14
53 88
328
440
889 1,560
1,046
1,115
5,729 5,158
581
570
2,332 2,283
208
185
871 883
2,665
2,959
12,117 12,857
856 406 241
936 285 353
2,055 1,544
733 811 1,377 1,486
1,021 206
868 48
1,411 869
83 209
815
820
1,328 660
(125)
-
$ 690 $ 8
-
$ 682 $
190 1,010 1 1,009
(1,878) 716
$
(550)
-
$ 1,376
(149) 18
$
(401)
-
$ 1,358
|
Reported Income per common share from continuing
|
operations - diluted
Reported Income (loss) per common share from discontinued operations - diluted
|
$0.98
(0.16)
$0.99 0.22
$1.82
(2.39)
$0.75 0.87
|
Reported earnings (loss) per common share - diluted
|
$0.82
$1.21
($0.57)
$1.62
|
Average shares outstanding, diluted
|
812.8
826.3
831.0
808.9
|
1)Includes impairment of assets and related charges and gains on sale of assets.
*The notes contained in Dominion Energy's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q or annual report on Form 10-K are an integral part of the Consolidated Financial Statements.
Schedule 1 - Segment Reported and Operating Earnings
Unaudited
(millions, except per share amounts)
Three months ended December 31,2020
2019
ChangeREPORTED EARNINGS1
$
Pre-tax loss (income)2
Income tax2
682 (452) 442
$
1,009
$ (327)
(24) (428)
(133) 575
Adjustments to reported earnings
(10)
(157) 147
OPERATING EARNINGS
$
672
$
852
$ (180)
By segment:
Dominion Energy Virginia
412
403 9
Gas Distribution
185
173 12
Dominion Energy South Carolina
93
98 (5)
Contracted Assets
107
164 (57)
Corporate and Other
(125)
14 (139)
$
672
$
852
$ (180)Earnings Per Share (EPS):3 REPORTED EARNINGS 1
$
0.82
$
1.21
$ (0.39)
Adjustments to reported earnings (after tax)
(0.01)
(0.19) 0.18
OPERATING EARNINGS
$
0.81
$
1.02
$ (0.21)
By segment:
Dominion Energy Virginia
Gas Distribution
Dominion Energy South Carolina
Contracted Assets
Corporate and Other
0.51 0.23 0.11 0.13 (0.17)
0.49 0.02
0.21 0.02
0.12 (0.01)
0.20 (0.07)
- (0.17)
$ Common Shares Outstanding (average, diluted)
0.81 812.8
$
1.02 826.3
$ (0.21)
(millions, except earnings per share)
Twelve months ended December 31,
2020
2019
REPORTED EARNINGS1
$
Pre-tax loss (income)2
Income tax2
(401) 4,120 (713)
$
1,358 1,943 (426)
$
Adjustments to reported earnings
3,407
1,517
Change (1,759) 2,177 (287) 1,890
OPERATING EARNINGS
$
3,006
$
2,875
$
131
By segment:
Dominion Energy Virginia
1,891
1,786
105
Gas Distribution
560
487
73
Dominion Energy South Carolina
419
430
(11)
Contracted Assets
402
460
(58)
Corporate and Other
(266)
(288)
$
3,006
$
2,875
$
22 131
Earnings Per Share (EPS):3 REPORTED EARNINGS1
$
(0.57)
$ 1.62
$
Adjustments to reported earnings (after tax)
4.11 1.91
OPERATING EARNINGS
$
3.54
$
3.53
$
(2.19) 2.20 0.01
By segment:
Dominion Energy Virginia
Gas Distribution
Dominion Energy South Carolina
Contracted Assets
Corporate and Other
2.28 0.67 0.51 0.48 (0.40)
2.21 0.60 0.53 0.57 (0.38)
$ Common Shares Outstanding (average, diluted)
3.54 831.0
$
3.53 808.9
$
0.07 0.07 (0.02) (0.09) (0.02) 0.01
-
1) Determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).
-
2) Adjustments to reported earnings are included in Corporate and Other segment reported GAAP earnings. Refer to Schedules 2 and 3 for details, or find "GAAP Reconciliation" in the Earnings Release Kit on Dominion Energy's website at investors.dominionenergy.com.
3)
The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered in June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months ended December 31, 2020. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the fair value adjustment required for the diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $11 million. For the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the fair value adjustment required for the diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $1 million and $28 million, respectively. In each quarter of 2020, the calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units entered in June 2019 and $9 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units entered in December 2019. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information.
Schedule 2 - Reconciliation of 2020 Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings
2020 Earnings (Twelve months ended December 31, 2020)
The $4.1 billion pre-tax net effect of the adjustments included in 2020 reported earnings, but excluded from operating earnings, is primarily related to the following items:
-
• $2.4 billion net loss from discontinued operations associated with the sale of the Gas Transmission & Storage segment as well as the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project.
-
• $840 million of charges primarily relating to the planned early retirement of electric generation facilities in Virginia and $257 million of charges for expected customer credit reinvestment offset and customer arrears forgiveness for Virginia utility customers.
-
• $626 million for an impairment charge attributable to Dominion Energy's interests in certain merchant solar generation facilities and a contract termination charge in connection with the sale of Fowler Ridge.
-
• $238 million of merger and integration-related costs associated with the SCANA Combination, including $117 million associated with litigation.
|
(millions, except per share amounts)
|
1Q20
|
2Q20
|
3Q20
|
4Q20
|
YTD 2020 3
|
Reported earnings (loss)
|
($270)
|
($1,169)
|
$356
|
$682
|
($401)
|
Adjustments to reported earnings 1:
|
Pre-tax loss (income)
|
1,265
|
2,448
|
859
|
(452)
|
4,120
|
Income tax
|
(207)
|
(649)
|
(299)
|
442
|
(713)
|
1,058
|
1,799
|
560
|
(10)
|
3,407
|
Operating earnings
|
$788
|
$630
|
$916
|
$672
|
$3,006
|
Common shares outstanding (average, diluted)
|
838.2
|
839.4
|
833.8
|
812.8
|
831.0
|
Reported earnings (loss) per share 2
|
($0.34)
|
($1.52)
|
$0.41
|
$0.82
|
($0.57)
|
Adjustments to reported earnings per share 2
|
1.26
|
2.25
|
0.67
|
(0.01)
|
4.11
|
Operating earnings per share 2
|
$0.92
|
$0.73
|
$1.08
|
$0.81
|
$3.54
|
1) Adjustments to reported earnings are reflected in the following table:
|
1Q20
|
2Q20
|
3Q20
|
4Q20
|
YTD 2020
|
Pre-tax loss (income):
|
Discontinued operations - Gas Transmission & Storage segment *
|
(161)
|
2,691
|
90
|
(217)
|
2,403
|
Regulated asset retirements and other charges
|
768
|
44
|
200
|
96
|
1,108
|
Charges associated with interests in merchant renewable generation facilities
|
0
|
0
|
626
|
0
|
626
|
Merger and integration-related costs
|
51
|
22
|
77
|
88
|
238
|
Net (gain) loss on NDT funds
|
538
|
(393)
|
(190)
|
(290)
|
(335)
|
Liability management and financing
|
31
|
18
|
13
|
0
|
62
|
Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities
|
37
|
32
|
(46)
|
(140)
|
(117)
|
Other **
|
1
|
34
|
89
|
11
|
135
|
$1,265
|
$2,448
|
$859
|
($452)
|
$4,120
|
Income tax expense (benefit):
|
Tax effect of above adjustments to reported earnings ***
|
(224)
|
(649)
|
(230)
|
442
|
(661)
|
Other
|
17
|
0
|
(69)
|
0
|
(52)
|
($207)
|
($649)
|
($299)
|
$442
|
($713)
|
* Amount excludes the 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company.
|
** Includes social justice commitments and Tropical Storm Isaias.
*** Income taxes for individual pre-tax items include current and deferred taxes using a transactional effective tax rate. For interim reporting purposes, such amounts may be adjusted in connection with the calculation of the Company's year-to-date income tax provision based on its estimated annual effective tax rate.
-
2) The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered in June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months ended March 31, September 30 or December 31. For the three months ended June 30, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $92 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $11 million. In each quarter of 2020, the calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units entered in June 2019 and $9 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units entered in December 2019. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information.
-
3) YTD EPS may not equal sum of quarters due to share count difference and fair value adjustment associated with the convertible preferred securities.
Schedule 3 - Reconciliation of 2019 Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings
2019 Earnings (Twelve months ended December 31, 2019)
The $1.9 billion pre-tax net effect of the adjustments included in 2019 reported earnings, but excluded from operating earnings, is primarily related to the following items:
-
• $2.4 billion of merger and integration-related costs associated with the SCANA Combination, primarily reflecting $1 billion for refunds of amounts previously collected from retail electric customers of Dominion Energy South Carolina (DESC) for the NND Project, $383 million associated with a voluntary retirement program (which includes $111 million for employee benefit plan curtailment), and $641 million associated with litigation.
-
• $769 million of charges at our regulated entities, primarily consisting of the retirement of electric generation facilities in cold reserve and certain automated meters and a purchase power contract termination.
-
• $612 million of net income from discontinued operations primarily associated with the sale of the Gas Transmission & Storage segment.
-
• $113 million benefit from the revision of certain asset retirement obligations for ash ponds and landfills at certain utility generation facilities, in connection with the enactment of Virginia legislation in March.
-
• $553 million net gain related to our investments in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.
Dominion Energy also recorded $194 million tax charge for certain income tax-related regulatory assets acquired in the SCANA Combination for which Dominion Energy committed to forgo recovery.
|
(millions, except per share amounts)
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
3Q19
|
4Q19
|
YTD 2019 3
|
Reported earnings (loss)
|
($680)
|
$54
|
$975
|
$1,009
|
$1,358
|
Adjustments to reported earnings 1:
|
Pre-tax loss (income)
|
1,484
|
504
|
(21)
|
(24)
|
1,943
|
Income tax
|
(111)
|
(174)
|
(8)
|
(133)
|
(426)
|
1,373
|
330
|
(29)
|
(157)
|
1,517
|
Operating earnings
|
$693
|
$384
|
$946
|
$852
|
$2,875
|
Common shares outstanding (average, diluted)
|
793.1
|
802.5
|
813.0
|
826.3
|
808.9
|
Reported earnings (loss) per share 2
|
($0.86)
|
$0.07
|
$1.17
|
$1.21
|
$1.62
|
Adjustments to reported earnings per share 2
|
1.73
|
0.41
|
(0.02)
|
(0.19)
|
1.91
|
Operating earnings per share 2
|
$0.87
|
$0.48
|
$1.15
|
$1.02
|
$3.53
|
1) Adjustments to reported earnings are reflected in the following table:
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
3Q19
|
4Q19
|
YTD 2019
|
Pre-tax loss (income):
|
Merger and integration-related costs
|
1,428
|
497
|
59
|
376
|
2,360
|
Regulated asset and contract retirements/terminations
|
547
|
197
|
47
|
(22)
|
769
|
Discontinued operations - Gas Transmission & Storage segment *
|
(154)
|
(117)
|
(125)
|
(216)
|
(612)
|
Revision to ash pond and landfill closure costs
|
(113)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
(113)
|
Net gain on NDT funds
|
(253)
|
(83)
|
(28)
|
(189)
|
(553)
|
Other
|
29
|
10
|
26
|
27
|
92
|
$1,484
|
$504
|
($21)
|
($24)
|
$1,943
|
Income tax expense (benefit):
|
Tax effect of above adjustments to reported earnings **
|
(279)
|
(174)
|
(8)
|
(145)
|
(606)
|
Write-off EDIT regulatory assets (SCANA)
|
198
|
0
|
0
|
(4)
|
194
|
Other
|
(30)
|
0
|
0
|
16
|
(14)
|
($111)
|
($174)
|
($8)
|
($133)
|
($426)
|
* Amount excludes the 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company.
** Income taxes for individual pre-tax items include current and deferred taxes using a transactional effective tax rate. For interim reporting purposes, such amounts may be adjusted in connection with the calculation of the Company's year-to-date income tax provision based on its estimated annual effective tax rate.
-
2) The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered in June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months ended June 30. For the three months ended September 30, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $13 million. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $1 million and $28 million, respectively. The calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million per quarter associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units entered in June of 2019 and $2 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units entered in December of 2019. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information.
-
3) YTD EPS may not equal sum of quarters due to share count difference and fair value adjustment associated with the convertible preferred securities.
Schedule 4 - Reconciliation of 2020 Earnings to 2019
|
Preliminary, Unaudited
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
(millions, except EPS)
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2020 vs. 2019
|
2020 vs. 2019
|
Increase / (Decrease)
|
Increase / (Decrease)
|
Reconciling Items
|
Amount
|
EPS
|
Amount
|
EPS
|
Change in reported earnings (GAAP)
|
($327)
|
($0.39)
|
($1,759)
|
($2.19)
|
Change in Pre-tax loss (income) 1
|
(428)
|
2,177
|
Change in Income tax 1
|
575
|
(287)
|
Adjustments to reported earnings
|
$147
|
$0.18
|
$1,890
|
$2.20
|
Change in consolidated operating earnings
|
($180)
|
($0.21)
|
$131
|
$0.01
|
Dominion Energy Virginia
|
Regulated electric sales:
|
Weather
|
($24)
|
($0.03)
|
($74)
|
($0.09)
|
Other
|
(2)
|
0.00
|
(20)
|
(0.02)
|
Rider equity return
|
11
|
0.01
|
87
|
0.10
|
Electric capacity
|
(5)
|
(0.01)
|
22
|
0.03
|
Select operations and maintenance expense2
|
14
|
0.02
|
61
|
0.08
|
Depreciation & amortization
|
9
|
0.01
|
42
|
0.05
|
Renewable energy investment tax credits
|
29
|
0.04
|
19
|
0.02
|
Other
|
(23)
|
(0.03)
|
(32)
|
(0.04)
|
Share dilution
|
0.01
|
(0.06)
|
Change in contribution to operating earnings
|
$9
|
$0.02
|
$105
|
$0.07
|
Gas Distribution
|
Regulated gas sales:
|
Weather
|
($1)
|
(0.00)
|
($2)
|
($0.00)
|
Other
|
(1)
|
(0.00)
|
11
|
0.01
|
Select operations and maintenance expense2
|
2
|
0.00
|
14
|
0.02
|
Interest expense, net
|
11
|
0.01
|
36
|
0.04
|
Other
|
1
|
0.00
|
14
|
0.02
|
Share dilution
|
0.00
|
(0.02)
|
Change in contribution to operating earnings
|
$12
|
$0.02
|
$73
|
$0.07
|
Dominion Energy South Carolina
|
Regulated electric sales:
|
Weather
|
$8
|
$0.01
|
($15)
|
($0.02)
|
Other
|
(17)
|
(0.02)
|
(8)
|
(0.01)
|
Regulated gas sales
|
4
|
0.00
|
12
|
0.02
|
Interest expense, net
|
(3)
|
(0.00)
|
17
|
0.02
|
Other
|
3
|
0.00
|
(17)
|
(0.02)
|
Share dilution
|
0.00
|
(0.01)
|
Change in contribution to operating earnings
|
($5)
|
($0.01)
|
($11)
|
($0.02)
|
Contracted Assets
|
Margin
|
($35)
|
($0.04)
|
($46)
|
($0.06)
|
Select operations and maintenance expense2
|
(30)
|
(0.04)
|
(29)
|
(0.04)
|
Renewable energy investment tax credits
|
10
|
0.01
|
17
|
0.02
|
Interest expense, net
|
0
|
0.00
|
13
|
0.02
|
Other
|
(2)
|
(0.00)
|
(13)
|
(0.02)
|
Share dilution
|
0.00
|
(0.01)
|
Change in contribution to operating earnings
|
($57)
|
($0.07)
|
($58)
|
($0.09)
|
Corporate and Other
|
Share dilution and other
|
($139)
|
($0.17)
|
$22
|
($0.02)
|
Change in contribution to operating earnings
|
($139)
|
($0.17)
|
$22
|
($0.02)
|
Change in consolidated operating earnings
|
($180)
|
($0.21)
|
$131
|
$0.01
|
Change in adjustments included in reported earnings 1
|
($147)
|
($0.18)
|
($1,890)
|
($2.20)
|
Change in consolidated reported earnings
|
($327)
|
($0.39)
|
($1,759)
|
($2.19)
-
1) Adjustments to reported earnings are included in Corporate and Other segment reported GAAP earnings.
Refer to Schedules 2 and 3 for details, or find "GAAP Reconciliation" in the Earnings Release Kit on Dominion Energy's website at investors.dominionenergy.com.
-
2) Includes salaries, wages, and benefits and outage expenses (DEV and Contracted Assets segments).
Note: Figures may not sum due to rounding
Financials
Consolidated Financial Statements (GAAP)
Dominion Energy, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets * Unaudited & Summarized (GAAP Based)
($ in Millions)
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Assets
Current assets held for sale Other current assets
$
1,482 $ 535
5,404 5,561
Total Current Assets Investments
6,886 6,096
10,238 7,905
Property, plant and equipment, net Deferred charges and other assets Noncurrent assets held for sale Total Assets
57,848 57,200
20,933 18,665
$
- 13,957 95,905 $ 103,823
Liabilities and Equity
Securities due within one year
$
Supplemental 364-Day credit facility borrowings Short-term debt
1,937 225
-
$ 2,462 -895 849
Other
2,777 2,132
Other current liabilities Current liabilities held for sale
4,384 3,458
625 1,039
Total current liabilities Long-term debt
10,843 9,940
33,957 28,998
Deferred credits and other liabilities Noncurrent liabilities held for sale Total liabilities
24,644 25,098
- 5,754
69,444 69,790
Shareholders' equity Noncontrolling interests
26,117 31,994
344 2,039
Total equity
26,461 34,033
Total liabilities and equity
$
95,905
-
$ 103,823
*The notes contained in Dominion Energy's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q or annual report on Form 10-K are an integral part of the Consolidated Financial Statements.
Dominion Energy , Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows*
Unaudited & Summarized
($ in Millions)
Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019
Operating Activities
|
Net Income (loss) including noncontrolling interests
|
($550)
|
$1,376
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization (including nuclear fuel)
|
2,836
|
2,977
|
Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits
|
(324)
|
216
|
Gain from GT&S Transaction
|
(134)
|
-
|
Contribution to pension plan
|
(250)
|
(21)
|
Provision for refunds and rate credits to electric utility customers
|
-
|
800
|
Impairment of assets and other charges
|
2,345
|
1,333
|
Loss for equity method investee
|
2,405
|
-
|
Charge related to a voluntary retirement program
|
-
|
320
|
Gains on the sales of assets and equity method investments
|
(63)
|
(167)
|
Net (gains) losses on nuclear decommissionning trusts funds and other investments
|
(412)
|
(626)
|
Charge (revision) to future ash pond and landfill closure costs
|
11
|
(113)
|
Other adjustments
|
159
|
(5)
|
Changes in:
|
Accounts receivable
|
(238)
|
(71)
|
Inventories
|
39
|
(90)
|
Deferred fuel and purchased gas costs, net
|
212
|
195
|
Prepayments
|
7
|
(225)
|
Accounts payable
|
35
|
(225)
|
Accrued interest, payroll and taxes
|
(53)
|
(78)
|
Margin deposits assets and liabilities
|
26
|
60
|
Net realized and unrealized changes related to derivative activities
|
(36)
|
43
|
Pension and other postretirement benefits
|
(319)
|
(148)
|
Other operating assets and liabilities
|
(469)
|
(347)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
5,227
|
5,204
|
Investing Activities
|
Plant construction and other property additions (including nuclear fuel)
|
(6,020)
|
(4,980)
|
Cash and restricted cash acquired in the SCANA Combination
|
-
|
389
|
Acquisition of solar development projects
|
(311)
|
(341)
|
Proceeds from GT&S and Q-Pipe Transactions
|
3,687
|
-
|
Proceeds from sales of assets and equity method investments
|
143
|
447
|
Contributions to equity method affiliates
|
(148)
|
(209)
|
Distributions from equity method affiliates
|
16
|
9
|
Acquisition of equity method investments
|
(178)
|
-
|
Other
|
(105)
|
63
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(2,916)
|
(4,622)
|
Financing Activities
|
Issuance (repayment) of short-term debt, net
|
(16)
|
404
|
Issuance of short-term notes
|
1,125
|
3,000
|
Repayment and repurchase of short-term notes
|
(1,125)
|
(3,000)
|
Issuance and remarketing of long-term debt
|
6,577
|
4,374
|
Repayment and repurchase of long-term debt (including redemption premiums)
|
(2,879)
|
(9,116)
|
Proceeds from sale of interest in Cove Point
|
-
|
2,078
|
Issuance of common stock
|
159
|
2,515
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
(3,080)
|
-
|
Common dividend payments
|
(2,873)
|
(2,983)
|
Issuance of 2019 Equity Units
|
-
|
1,582
|
Issuance of Series B preferred stock
|
-
|
791
|
Other
|
(221)
|
(349)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(2,333)
|
(704)
|
Decrease in cash, restricted cash and equivalents
|
(22)
|
(122)
|
Cash, restricted cash and equivalents at beginning of period
|
269
|
391
|
Cash, restricted cash and equivalents at end of period
|
$247
|
$269
|
* The notes contained in Dominion Energy's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q or annual report
|
on Form 10-K are an integral part of the Consolidated Financial Statements.
|
February 12, 2021
Segment Earnings Results
Dominion Energy Consolidated Reported and Operating Results 1
Three Months EndedUnaudited Summary
December 31,Year Ended December 31,
(millions, except per share amounts)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Operating Revenue
$
3,521
$
3,895
$
14,172$
14,401
Operating Expenses
Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases Purchased electric capacity
485
635 2,243
2,885
17
14 53
88
Purchased gas
328
440 889
1,560
Other operations and maintenance 3
1,046
1,115 5,729
5,158
Depreciation, depletion and amortization Other taxes
581
570 2,332
2,283
208
185 871
883
Total operating expenses
2,665
2,959
12,117
12,857
Income from operations
Other income
856 406
936 285
2,055
1,544
733
811
Income including noncontrolling interests before interest and income taxes
1,262
1,221
Interest and related charges
241
353
2,7881,377
2,355 1,486
Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests before income taxes
1,021
868
1,411
Income taxes
206
48
83
869 209
Net Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests
815
Net Income (loss) from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest
(125)
820 190
1,328
(1,878)
660 716
Noncontrolling interests
8
1
(149)
18
Reported Earnings (Loss)
Reported Earnings (Loss) Per Share4
$ $
682
$
1,009
$
(401)$
1,358
0.82$
1.21$
(0.57)$
1.62
Adjustments to reported earnings: Pre-tax Loss (Income) 2
Income Tax 2
(452) 442 (10)
(24) (133)
(157)
4,120 (713) 3,407
1,943 (426) 1,517
Operating Earnings
$
672
$
852
$ $
2,875 3.53
Average shares outstanding, diluted
812.8
826.3
831.0
808.9
Adjusted EBIT Reconciliation Reported Earnings (Loss) Noncontrolling interest Discontinued Operations Income taxes
$
1,009 1
$
(149)
1,358 18
(190)
1,878
(716)
206 48
Interest and related charges
241 353
83 1,377
209 1,486
$
Adjustments2 Adjusted EBIT
1,262 (128)
$
1,221 191
$
2,788 1,726
$
2,355 2,547
$
1,134
$
1,412
$
4,514
$
4,902
-
1) Dominion Energy Consolidated Income Statement reflects the impact of segment eliminations and adjustments.
-
2) For additional details on adjustments to reporting earnings and to EBIT, see the GAAP Reconciliation schedules on pages 22-30.
-
3) Includes impairment of assets and other charges and gains on sale of assets.
-
4) The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered on June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months ended December 31, 2020. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $11 million. For the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $1 million and $28 million, respectively. In each quarter of 2020, the calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units entered in June 2019 and $9 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units entered in December 2019. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information.
Dominion Energy Virginia Reported and Operating Results
Unaudited Summary
(millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
December 31,2020
Year Ended December 31,2019
2020
2019
Operating Revenue
Operating Expenses
Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases Purchased (excess) electric capacity
Purchased gas
Other operations and maintenance Depreciation, depletion and amortization Other taxes
Total operating expenses
$
1,784
354
(3)
-
454
308
70
1,183
$
1,948
487
(5)
-
440 1,736
305 1,247
71 328
1,298
$ 7,787$ 8,157
1,636
(17) -
2,178 40
- 1,641 1,216 323
4,930
5,398
Income from operations
601
650
2,857
2,759
Other income
15
11
57
39
Income including noncontrolling interests before interest and income taxes
Interest and related charges
616 120
661 118
2,914
2,798
527
530
Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests before income taxes
496
543
2,387
2,268
Income taxes
84
140
496
482
Net Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests
412
403
1,891
1,786
Net Income from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest
-
-
-
-Noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
-
Reported and Operating Earnings Contribution
$ $
412
$
403
$ 1,891
$ 1,786
Reported and Operating Earnings Per Share Contribution
0.51$
0.49$
2.28$
2.21
Average shares outstanding, diluted
812.8
826.3
831.0
808.9
Adjusted EBIT Reconciliation Reported Earnings Noncontrolling interest Discontinued Operations Income taxes
Interest and related charges Adjusted EBIT
$
412 - -84 140
120 118
$
403 - -
$
616$
661$ 2,914$ 2,798 14
$ 1,891 - -
$ 1,786 - -496 482
527 530
Gas Distribution Reported and Operating Results
Unaudited Summary
(millions, except per share amounts)Three Months EndedDecember 31,2020
Year EndedDecember 31,2019
2020
2019
Operating RevenueOperating Expenses
Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases Purchased electric capacity
Purchased gas
Other operations and maintenance Depreciation, depletion and amortization Other taxes
Total operating expenses
$
749
- -
228
159
88
60
535
$
737
$
2,355$
- -
- -
233 566
166 602
82 344
39 204
2,385
- -
619
619
335
200
520
1,716
1,773
Income from operations
214
217
639
Other income
30
27
118
612 105
Income including noncontrolling interests before interest and income taxes
244
Interest and related charges
244
757
14
29
76
717 116
Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests before income taxes
230
Income taxes
45
215
681
42
121
601 114
Net Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests
185
173
560
487
Net Income from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest
-
-
-
-Noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
-
Reported and Operating Earnings Contribution
$ $
185
Reported and Operating Earnings Per Share Contribution
0.23$
$
173
$
560$
487
0.21$
0.67$
0.60
Average shares outstanding, diluted
812.8
826.3
831.0
808.9
Adjusted EBIT Reconciliation Reported Earnings Noncontrolling interest Discontinued Operations Income taxes
Interest and related charges Adjusted EBIT
$
185 - -
$
173 - -45 42
14 29
$
$
244$
244$
560 - -
$
487 - -121 114
76 116
757$ 717
Dominion Energy South Carolina Reported and Operating Results
Unaudited Summary
(millions, except per share amounts)Three Months EndedDecember 31,2020
Year Ended December 31,2019
2020
2019
Operating RevenueOperating Expenses
Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases Purchased electric capacity
Purchased gas
Other operations and maintenance Depreciation, depletion and amortization Other taxes
Total operating expenses
$
679
110
20
55
146
120
53
504
$
767
$
2,787$
114 500
19 72
55 184
170 591
117 474
53 233
2,952
619
50
177
595
452
241
528
2,054
2,134
Income from operations
175
239
733
818
Other income
1
9
12
17
Income including noncontrolling interests before interest and income taxes
176
248
Interest and related charges
55
52
745219
835 242
Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests before income taxes
121
196
526
Income taxes
28
98
107
593 163
Net Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests
93
98
419
430
Net Income from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest
-
-
-
-Noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
-
Reported and Operating Earnings Contribution
$ $
93
$
98
Reported and Operating Earnings Per Share Contribution
0.11$
$
419
$
430
0.12$
0.51$
0.53
Average shares outstanding, diluted
Adjusted EBIT Reconciliation Reported Earnings Noncontrolling interest Discontinued Operations Income taxes
Interest and related charges Adjusted EBIT
812.8
826.3
$
93
$
98$
- -- -
28 98
55 52
$
176$
248$
831.0
808.9
419 - -
$
430 - -107 163
219 242
745$ 835
February 12, 2021 16
Contracted Assets Reported and Operating Results
Three Months Ended
Year EndedUnaudited Summary
December 31,
December 31,
(millions, except per share amounts)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Operating Revenue
$
225
$
278
$
1,071$
1,156
Operating Expenses
Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases Purchased electric capacity
21
35
-
-
115 -
138 -
Purchased gas
Other operations and maintenance Depreciation, depletion and amortization Other taxes
Total operating expenses
Income (loss) from operations
Other income
Income including noncontrolling interests before interest and income taxes
Interest and related charges
|
5
|
3
|
23
|
4
|
145
|
105
|
771
|
464
|
43
|
46
|
182
|
180
|
14
|
13
|
55
|
53
|
228
|
202
|
1,146
|
839
|
(3)
|
76
|
(75)
|
317
|
60
|
21
|
114
|
85
|
57
|
97
|
39
|
402
|
19
|
24
|
75
|
98
Income (loss) from continuing operations including noncontrollinginterests before income taxes
38
73
(36)
304
Income taxes
(54)
(37)
(16)
20
Net Income (loss) from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests
92
110
(20)
284
Net Income from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest1
14
50
167
183
Noncontrolling interests
(1)
(4)
(255)
7
Reported and Operating Earnings Contribution
Reported and Operating Earnings Per Share Contribution
$ $
107
$
164
$
402$
460
0.13$
0.20$
0.48$
0.57
Average shares outstanding, diluted
812.8
826.3
831.0
808.9
Adjusted EBIT Reconciliation Reported Earnings Noncontrolling interest Discontinued Operations Income taxes
$
107
$
164
$
402
$ 460
(1)
(4)
(255) 7
(14)
(54)
Interest and related charges Adjusted EBIT
19
(50)(37) 24
(167)
(183)
(16) 20
75 98
$
57$
97$
39$ 402
1)The Company retained a 50% noncontrolling interest in Cove Point, which, as of November 1, 2020, is being accounted for as an equity method investment.
Corporate & Other Reported and Operating Results
Three Months EndedUnaudited Summary
December 31,Year Ended December 31,
(millions, except per share amounts)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Operating Revenue
$
348
$
409
$
1,163$
832
Operating Expenses
Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases Purchased electric capacity
- -
- -
- -
- -
Purchased gas
40
151 131
761
Other operations and maintenance 2
406
475 2,993
2,865
Depreciation, depletion and amortization Other taxes
22
20 85
100
11
9 53
68
Total operating expenses
479
655
3,262
3,794
Income (loss) from operations
(131)
(246)
(2,099)
(2,962)
Other income
309
252
520
701
Income (loss) including noncontrolling interests before interest and income taxes
Interest and related charges
178 42
6 165
(1,579)
(2,261)
568
636
Income (loss) from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests before income taxes
I ncome taxes
136 103
(159)
(2,147)
(2,897)
(195)
(625)
(570)
Net Income (loss) from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests
33
36
(1,522)
(2,327)
Net Income (loss) from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest
(139)
140
(2,045)
Noncontrolling interests
9
5
106
533 11
Reported Earnings (Loss) Contribution
$
(115)
$
171
$
(3,673)$ (1,805)
Reported Earnings (Loss) Per Share Contribution3
$
(0.16)$
0.19$
(4.51)$ (2.29)
Adjustments to reported earnings:
Pre-tax Loss (Income) 1
I ncome Tax 1
(452) 442 (10)
(24) (133)
4,120 1,943
(713) (426)
(157)
3,407
1,517
Operating Earnings (Loss) Contribution
Average shares outstanding, diluted
812.8
826.3
831.0
808.9
Adjusted EBIT Reconciliation Reported Earnings (Loss) Noncontrolling interest Discontinued Operations I ncome taxes
$
(115)
$ 171
$
(3,673)
$
(1,805)
9 5
106
11
Interest and related charges
139 103 42
(140)(195)
2,045 (533)
(625) (570)
165
568 636
$
Adjustments1 Adjusted EBIT
178$ (128)
6$ 191
(1,579)$ 1,726
(2,261) 2,547
$
50
$
197
$
147
$
286
-
1) For additional details on adjustments to reporting earnings and to EBIT see the GAAP Reconciliation schedules on pages 22-30.
-
2) Includes impairment of assets and other charges and gains on sale of assets.
-
3) The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered on June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months ended December 31, 2020. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $11 million. For the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $1 million and $28 million, respectively. In each quarter of 2020, the calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units entered in June 2019 and $9 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units entered in December 2019. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information.
Reconciliation of Forecast and Outlook
Reconciliation of Operating Earnings Guidance
4Q20 Operating Earnings Summary
(millions, except per share amounts)
|
4Q19
|
4Q20
|
Actual
|
Low
|
High
|
Actual2
|
Dominion Energy Consolidated
|
Total adjusted EBIT
|
$1,412
|
$1,078
|
$1,168
|
$1,134
|
Consolidated interest
|
352
|
355
|
340
|
348
|
Consolidated income taxes
|
262
|
125
|
105
|
129
|
Net Income from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest1
|
50
|
0
|
0
|
14
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
(4)
|
(15)
|
(15)
|
(1)
|
Operating earnings
|
$852
|
$613
|
$738
|
$672
|
Operating EPS
|
$1.02
|
$0.73
|
$0.89
|
$0.81
|
Average Diluted Shares
|
826.3
|
815
|
813
|
812.8
|
$0.73
|
$0.87
|
$0.81
|
Range of 4Q202
Description
4Q20 Operating EPS Guidance Range
4Q20 Operating EPS Actual >>>
Notes:
1Operating earnings includes 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company and reflected in discontinued operations
2Effective November 1, 2020, 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company is being accounted for as an equity method investment Figures may not sum due to rounding
For additional detail on items excluded from operating earnings see the GAAP Reconciliation schedule on pages 28 and 29 The calculation of operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends
2021 Earnings Guidance
Earnings Guidance
2021 Operating Earnings Forecast
(millions, except per share amounts)
|
2020
|
Actual
|
Dominion Energy Virginia
|
Adjusted EBIT
|
$2,914
|
$2,877
|
$3,003
|
Operating earnings
|
$1,891
|
$1,905
|
$2,019
|
Operating EPS
|
$2.28
|
$2.35
|
$2.50
|
Gas Distribution
|
Adjusted EBIT
|
$757
|
$808
|
$822
|
Operating earnings
|
$560
|
$592
|
$606
|
Operating EPS
|
$0.67
|
$0.73
|
$0.75
|
Dominion Energy South Carolina
|
Adjusted EBIT
|
$745
|
$775
|
$820
|
Operating earnings
|
$419
|
$434
|
$475
|
Operating EPS
|
$0.51
|
$0.53
|
$0.59
|
Contracted Assets
|
Adjusted EBIT
|
$39
|
$565
|
$600
|
Operating earnings
|
$402
|
$406
|
$434
|
Operating EPS
|
$0.48
|
$0.50
|
$0.54
|
Corporate and Other & Eliminations
|
Adjusted EBIT
|
$59
|
$117
|
$127
|
Operating earnings
|
($266)
|
($337)
|
($299)
|
Operating EPS
|
(0.40)
|
(0.42)
|
(0.37)
|
Dominion Energy Consolidated
|
Total adjusted EBIT
|
$4,514
|
$5,142
|
$5,372
|
Consolidated interest
|
1,386
|
1,535
|
1,465
|
Consolidated income taxes
|
544
|
585
|
650
|
Net income from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest1
|
167
|
0
|
0
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
(255)
|
22
|
22
|
Operating earnings
|
$3,006
|
$3,000
|
$3,235
|
Operating EPS
|
$3.54
|
$3.70
|
$4.00
|
Average Diluted Shares
|
831.0
|
811.0
|
809.0
|
2021 Operating EPS Guidance Range
|
$3.70
|
$4.00
Description
Range of FY2021 Low High
Notes:
1Operating earnings includes 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company and reflected in discontinued operations Figures may not sum due to rounding
For additional detail on items excluded from operating earnings see the GAAP Reconciliation schedule on page 26 Corporate and Other & Eliminations Operating EPS guidance includes the impact of preferred dividends Guidance assumes consolidated federal and state effective income tax rate of 15.0%-17.0%
1Q21 Operating Earnings Forecast
(millions, except per share amounts)
|
1Q 2020
|
Actual
|
Dominion Energy Consolidated
|
Total adjusted EBIT
|
$1,256
|
$1,377
|
$1,480
|
Consolidated interest
|
348
|
398
|
358
|
Consolidated income taxes
|
173
|
165
|
195
|
Net income from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest1
|
51
|
0
|
0
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
(2)
|
1
|
1
|
Operating earnings
|
$788
|
$812
|
$925
|
Operating EPS
|
$0.92
|
$1.00
|
$1.15
|
Average Diluted Shares
|
838.2
|
809.0
|
807.0
|
1Q21 Operating EPS Guidance Range
|
$1.00
|
$1.15
Range of 1Q 2021 Low High
Description
Notes:
1Operating earnings includes 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company and reflected in discontinued operations Figures may not sum due to rounding
For additional detail on items excluded from operating earnings see the GAAP Reconciliation schedule on page 30 The calculation of operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends
GAAP Reconciliation
Reconciliation of 2020 Consolidated Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings
Unaudited Income Statements (millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
Year Ended December 31, 2020
GAAP
Adjustments
Operating
GAAPAdjustments
Operating
Operating Revenue
$
3,521
$
(38) (a)
$
3,483
$
14,172
$
(25) (a)
$
14,147
Operating Expenses
Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases Purchased electric capacity
485
17
- -
485 17
2,243 53
- -2,243
53
Purchased gas
328
(6) (a)
322
Other operations and maintenance Depreciation, depletion and amortization Other taxes
1,046
(188) (b),(c),(g),(h)
858
581
208
- -
581
208
889 5,729 2,332 871
4
(a)
893
(2,011) (b),(c),(g),(h),(i),(j),(k)
3,718
- -
2,332
871
Total operating expenses
2,665 (194)
Income from operations
856 156
2,471 1,012
12,117 (2,007)
2,055 1,982
10,110 4,037
Other income
406 (284)
(b),(d),(h)
122
733 (256)
(b),(d),(e),(h),(l)
477
Income including noncontrolling interests before interest and income taxes
1,262 (128)
1,134
2,788 1,726
Interest and related charges
241 107
(a),(b)
348
1,377
9
(a),(b),(e)
4,514 1,386
Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests before income taxes
1,021
(235)
786
1,411
1,717
3,128
Income taxes
206
(77)
(f)
129
83
461
(f)
544
Net Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests
815
(158)
657
1,328
1,256
2,584
Net Income (loss) from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest
(125)
139
(m)
14
(1,878)
2,045
(m)
167
Noncontrolling interests
8
(9) (n)
(1)
(149)
(106) (n)
(255)
Earnings (Loss)
Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Diluted
$ $
682 0.82
$ $
(10)
(0.01)
$ $
672 0.81
$ $
(401) $
3,407
$
(0.57) $
4.11$
3,006 3.54
Average shares outstanding, diluted
812.8
812.8
831.0
831.0
Adjustments to Reported Earnings
-
(a) Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities.
-
(b) Merger and integration-related costs.
-
(c) Charges associated with regulated asset retirements and other charges.
-
(d) Net gain/loss on our investment in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.
-
(e) Items associated with liability management and financing.
-
(f) Income tax provisions associated with adjustments to reported earnings.
-
(g) Charges for expected customer credit reinvestment offset and customer arrears forgiveness for Virginia utility customers.
-
(h) Other miscellaneous items.
-
(i) Impairments of certain merchant solar generation
-
(j) Contract termination in connection with the sale of Fowler Ridge.
-
(k) Restoration costs associated with Tropical Storm Isaias.
-
(l) Items associated with social justice commitments.
-
(m) Items related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations. Amount excludes 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company.
-
(n) Noncontrolling interest related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations.
Reconciliation of 2019 Consolidated Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings
Unaudited Income Statements (millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
Year Ended December 31, 2019
GAAPAdjustments
Operating
GAAPAdjustments
Operating
Operating Revenue
$
3,895
$
14
(e)
$
3,909
$
14,401
$
1,065
(a),(e)
$
15,466
Operating Expenses
Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases Purchased electric capacity
635
14
Purchased gas
440
- - -
635
2,885
14
88
440
1,560
- - -
2,885
88
1,560
Other operations and maintenance Depreciation, depletion and amortization Other taxes
1,115
(366) (a),(b),(e)
749
5,158
(1,912) (a),(b),(c),(e)
3,246
570
185
- -
(b)
570
2,283
185
883
1 (14)
(b),(e)
2,284
(a)
869
Total operating expenses
2,959 (366)
Income from operations
936 380
2,593 1,316
12,857 (1,925)
1,544 2,990
10,932 4,534
Other income
285 (189)
(d)
96
811 (443)
(a),(b),(d)
368
Income including noncontrolling interests before interest and income taxes
1,221 191
1,412
2,355 2,547
Interest and related charges
353 (1)
(a)
352
1,486 (8)
(a),(b)
4,902 1,478
Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests before income taxes
868 192
1,060
869 2,555
3,424
Income taxes
48 214
(f)
262
209 516
(f),(g)
725
Net Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests
820
(22)
798
660
2,039
2,699
Net Income from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest
190
(140) (h)
50
Noncontrolling interests
1
(5) (i)
(4)
716 18
(533) (h)
183
(11) (i)
7
Earnings
$
1.62
$
1.91
$ 2,875 $ 3.53
Average shares outstanding, diluted
826.3
826.3
808.9 808.9
Adjustments to Reported Earnings
-
(a) Merger and integration-related costs.
-
(b) Charges associated with regulated asset and contract retirements/terminations.
-
(c) Revision to ash pond and landfill closure costs at certain Virginia utility power stations.
-
(d) Net gain/loss on our investment in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.
-
(e) Other miscellaneous items.
-
(f) Income tax provisions associated with adjustments to reported earnings.
-
(g) Deferred tax adjustments associated with the SCANA Combination.
-
(h) Items related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations. Amount excludes 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company.
-
(i) Noncontrolling interest related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations.
Reconciliation of 2020 Corporate and Other Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings
Unaudited Income Statements (millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
Year Ended December 31, 2020
GAAPAdjustments
Operating
GAAPAdjustments
Operating
Operating Revenue
$
348
$
(38) (a)
$
310
$
1,163
$
(25) (a)
$
1,138
Operating Expenses
Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases Purchased electric capacity
- -- -- -- -- -- -
Purchased gas
40
(6) (a)
34
Other operations and maintenance Depreciation, depletion and amortization Other taxes
406
(188) (b),(c),(g),(h)
218
22
11
- -
22
11
131 2,993 85 53
4
(a)
135
(2,011) (b),(c),(g),(h),(i),(j),(k)
982
- -
85
53
Total operating expenses
479 (194)
Income (loss) from operations
(131) 156
Other income
309 (284)
(b),(d),(h)
285 25 25
3,262 (2,007)
1,255
(2,099) 1,982
(117)
520 (256)
(b),(d),(e),(h),(l)
264
Income (loss) including noncontrolling interests before interest and income taxes
178 (128)
Interest and related charges
42 107
(a),(b)
50 149
(1,579) 1,726
568
9
(a),(b),(e)
147 577
Income (loss) from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests before income taxes
136 (235)
(99)
(2,147)
1,717
(430)
Income taxes
103 (77) (f)
26
(625)
461
(f)
(164)
Net Income (loss) from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests
33
(158)
(125)
(1,522)
1,256
(266)Net Income (loss) from discontinued operations includingnoncontrolling interest
(139)
139
(m)Noncontrolling interests
9
(9) (n)
- -(2,045)
2,045 (m)
106
(106) (n)
- -
Earnings (Loss)
Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Diluted
$ $
(115) $
(10)
(0.16) $
(0.01)
$ $
(125)
(0.17)
$ $
(3,673) $
3,407
$ (266)
(4.51) $
4.11$ (0.40)Average shares outstanding, diluted
812.8
812.8
831.0 831.0
Adjustments to Reported Earnings
-
(a) Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities.
-
(b) Merger and integration-related costs.
-
(c) Charges associated with regulated asset retirements and other charges.
-
(d) Net gain/loss on our investment in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.
-
(e) Items associated with liability management and financing.
-
(f) Income tax provisions associated with adjustments to reported earnings.
-
(g) Charges for expected customer credit reinvestment offset and customer arrears forgiveness for Virginia utility customers.
-
(h) Other miscellaneous items.
-
(i) Impairments of certain merchant solar generation facilities.
-
(j) Contract termination in connection with the sale of Fowler Ridge.
-
(k) Restoration costs associated with Tropical Storm Isaias.
-
(l) Items associated with social justice commitments.
-
(m) Items related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations. Amount excludes 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company.
-
(n) Noncontrolling interest related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations.
Reconciliation of 2019 Corporate and Other Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings
GAAP
Adjustments
|
Unaudited Income Statements
|
(millions, except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
December 31, 2019
|
December 31, 2019
|
Adjustments
Operating
GAAP
Operating
Operating Revenue
$
409
$
14
(e)
$
423
$
832
$
1,065
(a),(e)
$
1,897
Operating Expenses
Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases Purchased electric capacity
- -
Purchased gas
151
- - -
- -
151
- - 761
- - -
- -
761
Other operations and maintenance Depreciation, depletion and amortization Other taxes
475
(366) (a),(b),(e)
109
2,865 (1,912) (a),(b),(c),(e)
953
20
9
- -
(b)
20
9
100 68
1 (14)
(b),(e)
101
(a)
54
Total operating expenses
655 (366)
Income (loss) from operations
(246) 380
Other income
252 (189)
(d)
289 134 63
3,794 (1,925)
1,869
(2,962) 2,990
701 (443)
(a),(b),(d)
28 258
Income (loss) including noncontrolling interests before interest and income taxes
6 191
197
(2,261) 2,547
286
Interest and related charges
165 (1)
(a)
164
636 (8)
(a),(b)
628
Income (loss) from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests before income taxes
(159) 192
33
(2,897) 2,555
(342)
Income taxes
(195) 214
(f)
19
(570) 516
(f),(g)
(54)
Net Income (loss) from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests
36
(22)
14
(2,327)
2,039
(288)
Net Income from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest
140
(140) (h)
Noncontrolling interests
5
(5) (i)
- -533
(533)
(h)
11
(11)
(i)
- -
Earnings (Loss)
1,517 1.91
826.3
826.3
808.9 808.9
Adjustments to Reported Earnings
-
(a) Merger and integration-related costs.
-
(b) Charges associated with regulated asset and contract retirements/terminations.
-
(c) Revision to ash pond and landfill closure costs at certain Virginia utility power stations.
-
(d) Net gain/loss on our investment in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.
-
(e) Other miscellaneous items.
-
(f) Income tax provisions associated with adjustments to reported earnings.
-
(g) Deferred tax adjustments associated with the SCANA Combination.
-
(h) Items related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations. Amount excludes 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company.
-
(i) Noncontrolling interest related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations.
Unaudited, Operating Segments
(millions, except per share amounts)
2020
2020
Description
ReportedAdjustments
Operating1
Dominion Energy Virginia Adjusted EBIT
$2,914
$2,914
Gas Distribution Adjusted EBIT
757 757
Dominion Energy South Carolina Adjusted EBIT
745 745
Contracted Assets Adjusted EBIT
39 39
(a),(b),(c),(d),(e),(f),
Corporate and Other & Eliminations Adjusted EBIT
(1,667)
1,726
(g), (h), (i), (j),(k)
59
Total Adjusted EBIT
Consolidated Interest Consolidated Income Taxes
$2,788 1,377 83
$1,726 $4,514
9 (a),(b),(j) 1,386
461 (l) 544
Net Income (loss) from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest Noncontrolling Interests Earnings (Loss)
(1,878) (149) ($401)
2,045 (m)
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding
831.0
(106) (n) $3,407 831.0
167 (255) $3,006 831.0
Reported EPS
($0.57)
Adjustments to reported earnings Operating EPS
--- ---
---$4.11 ---------$3.54
Adjustments to Reported Earnings
-
(a) Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities.
-
(b) Merger and integration-related costs.
-
(c) Charges associated with regulated asset retirements and other charges.
-
(d) Net gain/loss on our investment in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.
-
(e) Charges for expected customer credit reinvestment offset and customer arrears forgiveness for Virginia utility customers.
-
(f) Impairments of certain merchant solar generation facilities.
-
(g) Contract termination in connection with the sale of Fowler Ridge.
-
(h) Restoration costs associated with Tropical Storm Isaias.
-
(i) Items associated with social justice commitments.
-
(j) Items associated with liability management and financing.
-
(k) Other miscellaneous items.
-
(l) Income tax provisions associated with adjustments to reported earnings.
-
(m) Items related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations. Amount excludes 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company.
(n) Noncontrolling interest related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations.
1)Operating earnings includes 50% Interest in Cove Point retained by the Company and reflected in discontinued operations.
Unaudited, Operating Segments
(millions, except per share amounts)
|
2019
|
2019
|
Description
|
Reported
|
Adjustments
|
Operating1
|
Dominion Energy Consolidated
|
(a), (b), (c), (d),
|
Total Adjusted EBIT
|
$2,355
|
$2,547 (e)
|
$4,902
|
Consolidated Interest
|
1,486
|
(8) (a), (b)
|
1,478
|
Consolidated Income Taxes
|
209
|
516 (f), (g)
|
725
|
Net Income from discontinued operations including
|
noncontrolling interest
|
716
|
(533) (h)
|
183
|
Noncontrolling Interests
|
18
|
(11) (i)
|
7
|
Earnings
|
$1,358
|
$1,517
|
$2,875
|
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding
|
808.9
|
808.9
|
808.9
|
Reported EPS
|
$1.62
|
---
|
---
|
Adjustments to reported earnings
|
---
|
$1.91
|
---
|
Operating EPS
|
---
|
---
|
$3.53
|
Adjustments to Reported Earnings
|
(a) Merger and integration-related costs.
-
(b) Charges associated with regulated asset and contract retirements/terminations.
-
(c) Revision to ash pond and landfill closure costs at certain Virginia utility power stations.
-
(d) Net gain/loss on our investment in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.
-
(e) Other miscellaneous items.
-
(f) Income tax provisions associated with adjustments to reported earnings.
-
(g) Deferred tax adjustments associated with the SCANA Combination.
-
(h) Items related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations. Amount excludes 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company.
(i) Noncontrolling interest related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations.
1)Operating earnings includes 50% Interest in Cove Point retained by the Company in discontinued operations.
Unaudited, Operating Segments
(millions, except per share amounts)
|
4Q20
|
Description
|
Reported
|
Adjustments
|
Dominion Energy Consolidated
|
(a),(b),(c),(d),(e),
|
Total Adjusted EBIT
|
$1,262
|
($128) (f)
|
Consolidated Interest
|
241
|
107 (a),(b)
|
Consolidated Income Taxes
|
206
|
(77) (g)
|
Net Income (loss) from discontinued operations
|
including noncontrolling interest
|
(125)
|
139 (h)
|
Noncontrolling Interests
|
8
|
Earnings
|
$682
|
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding
|
812.8
|
Reported EPS
|
$0.82
|
Adjustments to reported earnings
|
---
|
Operating EPS
|
---
|
Adjustments to Reported Earnings
|
(a) Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities.
|
(b) Merger and integration-related costs.
|
4Q20
|
Operating1
|
$1,134
|
348
|
129
|
14
|
(9)
|
(1)
|
($10)
|
$672
|
812.8
|
812.8
|
---
|
---
|
($0.01)
|
---
|
---
|
$0.81
(i)
-
(c) Charges associated with regulated asset retirements and other charges.
-
(d) Net gain/loss on our investment in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.
-
(e) Charges for expected customer credit reinvestment offset and customer arrears forgiveness for Virginia utility customers.
-
(f) Other miscellaneous items.
-
(g) Income tax provisions associated with adjustments to reported earnings.
-
(h) Items related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations. Amount excludes 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company.
(i) Noncontrolling interest related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations.
1)Operating earnings includes 50% Interest in Cove Point retained by the Company and reflected in discontinued operations.
Unaudited, Operating Segments
(millions, except per share amounts)
|
4Q19
|
4Q19
|
Description
|
Reported
|
Operating1
|
Dominion Energy Consolidated
|
Total Adjusted EBIT
|
$1,221
|
$191
|
(a),(b),(c),(d)
|
$1,412
|
Consolidated Interest
|
353
|
(1)
|
(a)
|
352
|
Consolidated Income Taxes
|
48
|
214
|
(e)
|
262
|
Net Income from discontinued operations including
|
noncontrolling interest
|
190
|
(140)
|
(f)
|
50
|
Noncontrolling Interests
|
1
|
(5)
|
(g)
|
(4)
|
Earnings
|
$1,009
|
($157)
|
$852
|
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding
|
826.3
|
826.3
|
826.3
|
Reported EPS
|
$1.21
|
---
|
---
|
Adjustments to reported earnings
|
---
|
($0.19)
|
---
|
Operating EPS
|
---
|
---
|
$1.02
|
Adjustments to Reported Earnings
|
(a) Merger and integration-related costs.
Adjustments
-
(b) Charges associated with regulated asset and contract retirements/terminations.
-
(c) Other miscellaneous items.
-
(d) Net gain/loss on our investment in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.
-
(e) Income tax provisions associated with adjustments to reported earnings.
-
(f) Items related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations. Amount excludes 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company.
(g) Noncontrolling interest related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations.
1)Operating earnings includes 50% Interest in Cove Point retained by the Company and reflected in discontinued operations.
Unaudited, Operating Segments
(millions, except per share amounts)
Description
1Q20 ReportedAdjustments
1Q20 Operating1
Dominion Energy Consolidated
Total Adjusted EBIT Consolidated Interest Consolidated Income Taxes
($86) 432 (50)
$1,342 (a),(b),(c),(d) $1,256
(84) (a),(b),(e) 348
223 (f) 173
Net Income from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest
Noncontrolling Interests Earnings (Loss)
229 31 ($270)
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding
838.2
$1,058 838.2
51 (2) $788 838.2
Reported EPS
($0.34)
Adjustments to reported earnings Operating EPS
--- ---
---$1.26 ---------$0.92
Adjustments to Reported Earnings
-
(a) Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities.
-
(b) Merger and integration-related costs.
-
(c) Charges associated with regulated asset retirements.
-
(d) Net loss on our investment in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.
-
(e) Items associated with our liability management exercise.
-
(f) Income tax provisions associated with adjustments to reported earnings.
-
(g) Items related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations. Amount excludes 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company.
(h) Noncontrolling interest related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations.
1)Operating earnings includes 50% Interest in Cove Point retained by the Company and reflected in discontinued operations.
2021 Earnings Expectations
Earnings Per Share (diluted)
Reconciliation of measures prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) versus non-GAAP measures
|
1Q 2021 Operating Earnings (estimate):
|
$1.00 - $1.15
|
1Q 2021 Reported Earnings (estimate):
|
See Note 1 below
|
FY 2021 Operating Earnings (estimate):
|
$3.70 - $4.00
|
FY 2021 Reported Earnings (estimate):
|
See Note 1 below
1.
In providing its first-quarter and full-year 2021 operating earnings guidance, the company notes that there could be differences between expected reported earnings and estimated operating earnings for matters such as, but not limited to, acquisitions, divestitures or extreme weather events and other natural disasters. At this time, Dominion Energy management is not able to estimate the aggregate impact of these items on future period reported earnings. Accordingly, Dominion Energy is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent for its operating earnings guidance.
Dominion Energy uses operating earnings as the primary performance measurement of its earnings guidance and results for public communications with analysts and investors. Dominion Energy also uses operating earnings internally for budgeting, for reporting to the Board of Directors, for the company's incentive compensation plans and for its targeted dividend payouts and other purposes. Dominion Energy management believes operating earnings provide a more meaningful representation of the company's fundamental earnings power.
Dominion Energy's estimates of first-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: unusual weather conditions and their effect on energy sales to customers and energy commodity prices; extreme weather events and other natural disasters; extraordinary external events, such as the current pandemic health event resulting from COVID-19; federal, state and local legislative and regulatory developments; changes to regulated rates collected by Dominion Energy; timing and receipt of regulatory approvals necessary for planned construction or expansion projects and compliance with conditions associated with such regulatory approvals; the inability to complete planned construction projects within time frames initially anticipated; changes to federal, state and local environmental laws and regulations, including those related to climate change; cost of environmental compliance; changes in implementation and enforcement practices of regulators relating to environmental standards and litigation exposure for remedial activities; changes in operating, maintenance and construction costs; additional competition in Dominion Energy's industries; changes in demand for Dominion Energy's services; receipt of approvals for, and timing of, closing dates for acquisitions and divestitures; impacts of acquisitions, divestitures, transfers of assets by Dominion Energy to joint ventures, and retirements of assets based on asset portfolio reviews; the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the proposed sale of Dominion Energy Questar Pipeline to Berkshire Hathaway Energy, including the ability to obtain the requisite regulatory approvals and the terms and conditions of such regulatory approvals; adverse outcomes in litigation matters or regulatory proceedings; fluctuations in interest rates; changes in rating agency requirements or credit ratings and their effect on availability and cost of capital; and capital market conditions, including the availability of credit and the ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms. Other risk factors are detailed from time to time in Dominion Energy's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.