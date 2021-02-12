Dominion Energy : Supporting Material

Log in
4th Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

Kit

February 12, 2021

Table of Contents

IMPORTANT NOTES TO INVESTORS ................................................................. 3

EARNINGS RELEASE AND ACCOMPANYING SCHEDULES .................................... 4

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (GAAP) ......................................................... 6

SCHEDULE 1 - SEGMENT REPORTED AND OPERATING EARNINGS ........................................ 7

SCHEDULE 2 - RECONCILIATION OF 2020 REPORTED EARNINGS TO OPERATING EARNINGS ....... 8

SCHEDULE 3 - RECONCILIATION OF 2019 REPORTED EARNINGS TO OPERATING EARNINGS ....... 9

SCHEDULE 4 - RECONCILIATION OF 2020 EARNINGS TO 2019 ........................................ 10

FINANCIALS .................................................................................................. 11

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (GAAP) ........................................................ 11

SEGMENT EARNINGS RESULTS .................................................................................. 13

RECONCILIATION OF FORECAST AND OUTLOOK ............................................. 19

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE .................................................. 19

4Q20 Operating Earnings Summary ............................................................. 19

2021 EARNINGS GUIDANCE ........................................................................... 20

EARNINGS GUIDANCE ............................................................................................ 20

2021 Operating Earnings Forecast ............................................................... 20

1Q21 Operating Earnings Forecast ............................................................... 21

GAAP RECONCILIATION ................................................................................ 22

RECONCILIATION OF 2020 CONSOLIDATED REPORTED EARNINGS TO OPERATING EARNINGS .. 22

RECONCILIATION OF 2019 CONSOLIDATED REPORTED EARNINGS TO OPERATING EARNINGS .. 23RECONCILIATION OF 2020 CORPORATE AND OTHER REPORTED EARNINGS TO OPERATING

EARNINGS ........................................................................................................... 24

RECONCILIATION OF 2019 CORPORATE AND OTHER REPORTED EARNINGS TO OPERATING

EARNINGS ........................................................................................................... 25

RECONCILIATION OF 2020 REPORTED EARNINGS TO 2020 OPERATING EARNINGS ............... 26

RECONCILIATION OF 2019 REPORTED EARNINGS TO 2019 OPERATING EARNINGS ............... 27

RECONCILIATION OF 4Q20 REPORTED EARNINGS TO 4Q20 OPERATING EARNINGS ............. 28

RECONCILIATION OF 4Q19 REPORTED EARNINGS TO 4Q19 OPERATING EARNINGS ............. 29

RECONCILIATION OF 1Q20 REPORTED EARNINGS TO 1Q20 OPERATING EARNINGS ............. 30

2021 EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS .............................................................................. 31

2

Important Notes to Investors

This 4Q20 Earnings Release Kit contains certain forward-looking statements, including our forecasted operating earnings for the first-quarter and full-year 2021 which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: unusual weather conditions and their effect on energy sales to customers and energy commodity prices; extreme weather events and other natural disasters; extraordinary external events, such as the current pandemic health event resulting from COVID-19; federal, state and local legislative and regulatory developments; changes to regulated rates collected by Dominion Energy; timing and receipt of regulatory approvals necessary for planned construction or expansion projects and compliance with conditions associated with such regulatory approvals; the inability to complete planned construction projects within time frames initially anticipated; changes to federal, state and local environmental laws and regulations, including those related to climate change; cost of environmental compliance; changes in implementation and enforcement practices of regulators relating to environmental standards and litigation exposure for remedial activities; changes in operating, maintenance and construction costs; additional competition in Dominion Energy's industries; changes in demand for Dominion Energy's services; receipt of approvals for, and timing of, closing dates for acquisitions and divestitures; impacts of acquisitions, divestitures, transfers of assets by Dominion Energy to joint ventures, and retirements of assets based on asset portfolio reviews; the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the proposed sale of Dominion Energy Questar Pipeline to Berkshire Hathaway Energy, including the ability to obtain the requisite regulatory approvals and the terms and conditions of such regulatory approvals; adverse outcomes in litigation matters or regulatory proceedings; fluctuations in interest rates; changes in rating agency requirements or credit ratings and their effect on availability and cost of capital; and capital market conditions, including the availability of credit and the ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms. Other risk factors are detailed from time to time in Dominion Energy's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Certain information provided in this 4Q20 Earnings Release Kit includes financial measures that are not required by or presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), including Adjusted EBIT and operating earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures, such as net income, income from operations, or earnings per share, and may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are provided beginning on page [XX] of this 4Q20 Earnings Release Kit.

The consolidated financial data and statistics in this 4Q20 Earnings Release Kit and its individual components reflect the financial position and operating results of Dominion Energy and its primary operating segments through December 31, 2020. Independent auditors have not audited any of the financial and operating statements. Projections or forecasts shown in this document are subject to change at any time. Dominion Energy undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information statement to reflect developments after the statement is made.

This 4Q20 Earnings Release Kit has been prepared primarily for securities analysts and investors in the hope that it will serve as a convenient and useful reference document. The format of this release kit may change in the future as we continue to try to meet the needs of securities analysts and investors. This 4Q20 Earnings Release Kit does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any offers to sell or solicitations of offers to buy securities will be made in accordance with the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This document is not intended for use in connection with any sale, offer to sell, or solicitation of any offer to buy securities.

Please continue to check our website regularly at http://investors.dominionenergy.com/.

3

Earnings Release and Accompanying Schedules

February 12, 2021

Dominion Energy Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings

  • Fourth-quarter 2020 GAAP net income of $0.82 per share; operating earnings of $0.81 per share

  • Full-year 2020 GAAP net loss of $0.57; operating earnings of $3.54 per share

  • Company initiates 2021 operating earnings guidance of $3.70 to $4.00 per share

RICHMOND, Va. - Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today announced an unaudited net income determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (reported earnings) for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2020, of $682 million ($0.82 per share) compared with a net gain of $1.0 billion ($1.21 per share) for the same period in 2019. Reported earnings were a net loss, for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2020, of $401 million ($0.57 per share) compared with a net gain of $1.4 billion ($1.62 per share) for the same period in 2019.

Operating earnings for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2020, were $672 million ($0.81 per share), compared with operating earnings of $852 million ($1.02 per share) for the same period in 2019. Operating earnings for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2020, were $3.0 billion ($3.54 per share) compared with operating earnings of $2.9 billion ($3.53 per share) for the same period in 2019.

The difference between GAAP and operating earnings for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2020, was primarily attributable to a net loss from discontinued operations associated with the sale of the Gas Transmission & Storage segment and the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project and charges associated with the planned early retirement of electric generation facilities in Virginia.

Operating earnings are defined as reported earnings adjusted for certain items. Details of operating earnings as compared to prior periods, business segment results and detailed descriptions of items included in reported earnings but excluded from operating earnings can be found on Schedules 1, 2, 3 and 4 of this release.

Guidance

Dominion Energy expects 2021 operating earnings in the range of $3.70 to $4.00 per share.

First-quarter 2021 operating earnings are expected to be in the range of $1.00 to $1.15 per share.

Webcast today

The company will host its fourth-quarter 2020 earnings call at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Management will discuss matters of interest to financial and other stakeholders including recent financial results. The call is expected to last between 60 and 90 minutes.

A live webcast of the conference call, including accompanying slides and other financial information, will be available on the investor information pages at investors.dominionenergy.com.

For individuals that prefer to join via telephone, domestic callers should dial 1-800-341-6228 and international callers should dial 1-334-777-6993. The passcode for the telephonic earnings call is 26118983#. Participants should dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the investor information pages by the end of the day Feb. 12. A telephonic replay of the earnings call will be available beginning at about 2 p.m. ET on Feb. 12. Domestic callers may access the recording by dialing 1-877-919-4059. International callers should dial 1-334-323-0140. The PIN for the replay is 21194578.

Important note to investors regarding operating, reported earnings

Dominion Energy uses operating earnings as the primary performance measurement of its earnings guidance and results for public communications with analysts and investors. Dominion Energy also uses operating earnings internally for budgeting, for reporting to the Board of Directors, for the company's incentive compensation plans and for its targeted dividend payouts and other purposes. Dominion Energy management believes operating earnings provide a more meaningful representation of the company's fundamental earnings power.

In providing its operating earnings guidance, the company notes that there could be differences between expected reported earnings and estimated operating earnings for matters such as, but not limited to, acquisitions, divestitures or extreme weather events and other natural disasters. At this time, Dominion Energy management is not able to estimate the aggregate impact of these items on future period reported earnings.

About Dominion Energy

More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

#####

CONTACTS: Media: Ryan Frazier, (804) 836-2083 orC.Ryan.Frazier@dominionenergy.com

Financial analysts: Steven Ridge, (804) 929-6865 orSteven.D.Ridge@dominionenergy.com

Consolidated Statements of Income (GAAP)

Dominion Energy, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income *

Unaudited (GAAP Based) (millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019

December 31, 2020 2019

Operating Revenue

Operating Expenses

Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases Purchased electric capacity

Purchased gas

Other operations and maintenance 1

Depreciation, depletion and amortization Other taxes

Total operating expenses

Income from operations

Other income

Interest and related charges

Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests before income tax expense

Income tax expense

Net Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests

Net Income (loss) from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest

Net Income (loss) including noncontrolling interests Noncontrolling interests

Net Income (loss) attributable to Dominion Energy

  • $ 3,521 $

    3,895

    $

    14,172

    • $ 14,401

      485

      635

      2,243 2,885

      17

      14

      53 88

      328

      440

      889 1,560

      1,046

      1,115

      5,729 5,158

      581

      570

      2,332 2,283

      208

      185

      871 883

      2,665

      2,959

      12,117 12,857

      856 406 241

      936 285 353

      2,055 1,544

      733 811 1,377 1,486

      1,021 206

      868 48

      1,411 869

      83 209

      815

      820

      1,328 660

      (125)

  • $ 690 $ 8

  • $ 682 $

190 1,010 1 1,009

(1,878) 716

$

(550)

  • $ 1,376

    (149) 18

    $

    (401)

  • $ 1,358

Reported Income per common share from continuing

operations - diluted

Reported Income (loss) per common share from discontinued operations - diluted

$0.98

(0.16)

$0.99 0.22

$1.82

(2.39)

$0.75 0.87

Reported earnings (loss) per common share - diluted

$0.82

$1.21

($0.57)

$1.62

Average shares outstanding, diluted

812.8

826.3

831.0

808.9

1)Includes impairment of assets and related charges and gains on sale of assets.

*The notes contained in Dominion Energy's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q or annual report on Form 10-K are an integral part of the Consolidated Financial Statements.

Schedule 1 - Segment Reported and Operating Earnings

Unaudited

(millions, except per share amounts)

Three months ended December 31,2020

2019

ChangeREPORTED EARNINGS1

$

Pre-tax loss (income)2

Income tax2

682 (452) 442

$

1,009

$ (327)

(24) (428)

(133) 575

Adjustments to reported earnings

(10)

(157) 147

OPERATING EARNINGS

$

672

$

852

$ (180)

By segment:

Dominion Energy Virginia

412

403 9

Gas Distribution

185

173 12

Dominion Energy South Carolina

93

98 (5)

Contracted Assets

107

164 (57)

Corporate and Other

(125)

14 (139)

$

672

$

852

$ (180)Earnings Per Share (EPS):3 REPORTED EARNINGS 1

$

0.82

$

1.21

$ (0.39)

Adjustments to reported earnings (after tax)

(0.01)

(0.19) 0.18

OPERATING EARNINGS

$

0.81

$

1.02

$ (0.21)

By segment:

Dominion Energy Virginia

Gas Distribution

Dominion Energy South Carolina

Contracted Assets

Corporate and Other

0.51 0.23 0.11 0.13 (0.17)

0.49 0.02

0.21 0.02

0.12 (0.01)

0.20 (0.07)

- (0.17)

$ Common Shares Outstanding (average, diluted)

0.81 812.8

$

1.02 826.3

$ (0.21)

(millions, except earnings per share)

Twelve months ended December 31,

2020

2019

REPORTED EARNINGS1

$

Pre-tax loss (income)2

Income tax2

(401) 4,120 (713)

$

1,358 1,943 (426)

$

Adjustments to reported earnings

3,407

1,517

Change (1,759) 2,177 (287) 1,890

OPERATING EARNINGS

$

3,006

$

2,875

$

131

By segment:

Dominion Energy Virginia

1,891

1,786

105

Gas Distribution

560

487

73

Dominion Energy South Carolina

419

430

(11)

Contracted Assets

402

460

(58)

Corporate and Other

(266)

(288)

$

3,006

$

2,875

$

22 131

Earnings Per Share (EPS):3 REPORTED EARNINGS1

$

(0.57)

$ 1.62

$

Adjustments to reported earnings (after tax)

4.11 1.91

OPERATING EARNINGS

$

3.54

$

3.53

$

(2.19) 2.20 0.01

By segment:

Dominion Energy Virginia

Gas Distribution

Dominion Energy South Carolina

Contracted Assets

Corporate and Other

2.28 0.67 0.51 0.48 (0.40)

2.21 0.60 0.53 0.57 (0.38)

$ Common Shares Outstanding (average, diluted)

3.54 831.0

$

3.53 808.9

$

0.07 0.07 (0.02) (0.09) (0.02) 0.01

  • 1) Determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

  • 2) Adjustments to reported earnings are included in Corporate and Other segment reported GAAP earnings. Refer to Schedules 2 and 3 for details, or find "GAAP Reconciliation" in the Earnings Release Kit on Dominion Energy's website at investors.dominionenergy.com.

3)

The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered in June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months ended December 31, 2020. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the fair value adjustment required for the diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $11 million. For the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the fair value adjustment required for the diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $1 million and $28 million, respectively. In each quarter of 2020, the calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units entered in June 2019 and $9 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units entered in December 2019. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information.

Schedule 2 - Reconciliation of 2020 Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings

2020 Earnings (Twelve months ended December 31, 2020)

The $4.1 billion pre-tax net effect of the adjustments included in 2020 reported earnings, but excluded from operating earnings, is primarily related to the following items:

  • $2.4 billion net loss from discontinued operations associated with the sale of the Gas Transmission & Storage segment as well as the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project.

  • $840 million of charges primarily relating to the planned early retirement of electric generation facilities in Virginia and $257 million of charges for expected customer credit reinvestment offset and customer arrears forgiveness for Virginia utility customers.

  • $626 million for an impairment charge attributable to Dominion Energy's interests in certain merchant solar generation facilities and a contract termination charge in connection with the sale of Fowler Ridge.

  • $238 million of merger and integration-related costs associated with the SCANA Combination, including $117 million associated with litigation.

(millions, except per share amounts)

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

YTD 2020 3

Reported earnings (loss)

($270)

($1,169)

$356

$682

($401)

Adjustments to reported earnings 1:

Pre-tax loss (income)

1,265

2,448

859

(452)

4,120

Income tax

(207)

(649)

(299)

442

(713)

1,058

1,799

560

(10)

3,407

Operating earnings

$788

$630

$916

$672

$3,006

Common shares outstanding (average, diluted)

838.2

839.4

833.8

812.8

831.0

Reported earnings (loss) per share 2

($0.34)

($1.52)

$0.41

$0.82

($0.57)

Adjustments to reported earnings per share 2

1.26

2.25

0.67

(0.01)

4.11

Operating earnings per share 2

$0.92

$0.73

$1.08

$0.81

$3.54

1) Adjustments to reported earnings are reflected in the following table:

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

YTD 2020

Pre-tax loss (income):

Discontinued operations - Gas Transmission & Storage segment *

(161)

2,691

90

(217)

2,403

Regulated asset retirements and other charges

768

44

200

96

1,108

Charges associated with interests in merchant renewable generation facilities

0

0

626

0

626

Merger and integration-related costs

51

22

77

88

238

Net (gain) loss on NDT funds

538

(393)

(190)

(290)

(335)

Liability management and financing

31

18

13

0

62

Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities

37

32

(46)

(140)

(117)

Other **

1

34

89

11

135

$1,265

$2,448

$859

($452)

$4,120

Income tax expense (benefit):

Tax effect of above adjustments to reported earnings ***

(224)

(649)

(230)

442

(661)

Other

17

0

(69)

0

(52)

($207)

($649)

($299)

$442

($713)

* Amount excludes the 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company.

** Includes social justice commitments and Tropical Storm Isaias.

*** Income taxes for individual pre-tax items include current and deferred taxes using a transactional effective tax rate. For interim reporting purposes, such amounts may be adjusted in connection with the calculation of the Company's year-to-date income tax provision based on its estimated annual effective tax rate.

  • 2) The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered in June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months ended March 31, September 30 or December 31. For the three months ended June 30, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $92 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $11 million. In each quarter of 2020, the calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units entered in June 2019 and $9 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units entered in December 2019. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information.

  • 3) YTD EPS may not equal sum of quarters due to share count difference and fair value adjustment associated with the convertible preferred securities.

Schedule 3 - Reconciliation of 2019 Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings

2019 Earnings (Twelve months ended December 31, 2019)

The $1.9 billion pre-tax net effect of the adjustments included in 2019 reported earnings, but excluded from operating earnings, is primarily related to the following items:

  • $2.4 billion of merger and integration-related costs associated with the SCANA Combination, primarily reflecting $1 billion for refunds of amounts previously collected from retail electric customers of Dominion Energy South Carolina (DESC) for the NND Project, $383 million associated with a voluntary retirement program (which includes $111 million for employee benefit plan curtailment), and $641 million associated with litigation.

  • $769 million of charges at our regulated entities, primarily consisting of the retirement of electric generation facilities in cold reserve and certain automated meters and a purchase power contract termination.

  • $612 million of net income from discontinued operations primarily associated with the sale of the Gas Transmission & Storage segment.

  • $113 million benefit from the revision of certain asset retirement obligations for ash ponds and landfills at certain utility generation facilities, in connection with the enactment of Virginia legislation in March.

  • $553 million net gain related to our investments in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.

Dominion Energy also recorded $194 million tax charge for certain income tax-related regulatory assets acquired in the SCANA Combination for which Dominion Energy committed to forgo recovery.

(millions, except per share amounts)

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

YTD 2019 3

Reported earnings (loss)

($680)

$54

$975

$1,009

$1,358

Adjustments to reported earnings 1:

Pre-tax loss (income)

1,484

504

(21)

(24)

1,943

Income tax

(111)

(174)

(8)

(133)

(426)

1,373

330

(29)

(157)

1,517

Operating earnings

$693

$384

$946

$852

$2,875

Common shares outstanding (average, diluted)

793.1

802.5

813.0

826.3

808.9

Reported earnings (loss) per share 2

($0.86)

$0.07

$1.17

$1.21

$1.62

Adjustments to reported earnings per share 2

1.73

0.41

(0.02)

(0.19)

1.91

Operating earnings per share 2

$0.87

$0.48

$1.15

$1.02

$3.53

1) Adjustments to reported earnings are reflected in the following table:

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

YTD 2019

Pre-tax loss (income):

Merger and integration-related costs

1,428

497

59

376

2,360

Regulated asset and contract retirements/terminations

547

197

47

(22)

769

Discontinued operations - Gas Transmission & Storage segment *

(154)

(117)

(125)

(216)

(612)

Revision to ash pond and landfill closure costs

(113)

0

0

0

(113)

Net gain on NDT funds

(253)

(83)

(28)

(189)

(553)

Other

29

10

26

27

92

$1,484

$504

($21)

($24)

$1,943

Income tax expense (benefit):

Tax effect of above adjustments to reported earnings **

(279)

(174)

(8)

(145)

(606)

Write-off EDIT regulatory assets (SCANA)

198

0

0

(4)

194

Other

(30)

0

0

16

(14)

($111)

($174)

($8)

($133)

($426)

* Amount excludes the 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company.

** Income taxes for individual pre-tax items include current and deferred taxes using a transactional effective tax rate. For interim reporting purposes, such amounts may be adjusted in connection with the calculation of the Company's year-to-date income tax provision based on its estimated annual effective tax rate.

  • 2) The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered in June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months ended June 30. For the three months ended September 30, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $13 million. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $1 million and $28 million, respectively. The calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million per quarter associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units entered in June of 2019 and $2 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units entered in December of 2019. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information.

  • 3) YTD EPS may not equal sum of quarters due to share count difference and fair value adjustment associated with the convertible preferred securities.

9

Schedule 4 - Reconciliation of 2020 Earnings to 2019

Preliminary, Unaudited

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

(millions, except EPS)

December 31,

December 31,

2020 vs. 2019

2020 vs. 2019

Increase / (Decrease)

Increase / (Decrease)

Reconciling Items

Amount

EPS

Amount

EPS

Change in reported earnings (GAAP)

($327)

($0.39)

($1,759)

($2.19)

Change in Pre-tax loss (income) 1

(428)

2,177

Change in Income tax 1

575

(287)

Adjustments to reported earnings

$147

$0.18

$1,890

$2.20

Change in consolidated operating earnings

($180)

($0.21)

$131

$0.01

Dominion Energy Virginia

Regulated electric sales:

Weather

($24)

($0.03)

($74)

($0.09)

Other

(2)

0.00

(20)

(0.02)

Rider equity return

11

0.01

87

0.10

Electric capacity

(5)

(0.01)

22

0.03

Select operations and maintenance expense2

14

0.02

61

0.08

Depreciation & amortization

9

0.01

42

0.05

Renewable energy investment tax credits

29

0.04

19

0.02

Other

(23)

(0.03)

(32)

(0.04)

Share dilution

0.01

(0.06)

Change in contribution to operating earnings

$9

$0.02

$105

$0.07

Gas Distribution

Regulated gas sales:

Weather

($1)

(0.00)

($2)

($0.00)

Other

(1)

(0.00)

11

0.01

Select operations and maintenance expense2

2

0.00

14

0.02

Interest expense, net

11

0.01

36

0.04

Other

1

0.00

14

0.02

Share dilution

0.00

(0.02)

Change in contribution to operating earnings

$12

$0.02

$73

$0.07

Dominion Energy South Carolina

Regulated electric sales:

Weather

$8

$0.01

($15)

($0.02)

Other

(17)

(0.02)

(8)

(0.01)

Regulated gas sales

4

0.00

12

0.02

Interest expense, net

(3)

(0.00)

17

0.02

Other

3

0.00

(17)

(0.02)

Share dilution

0.00

(0.01)

Change in contribution to operating earnings

($5)

($0.01)

($11)

($0.02)

Contracted Assets

Margin

($35)

($0.04)

($46)

($0.06)

Select operations and maintenance expense2

(30)

(0.04)

(29)

(0.04)

Renewable energy investment tax credits

10

0.01

17

0.02

Interest expense, net

0

0.00

13

0.02

Other

(2)

(0.00)

(13)

(0.02)

Share dilution

0.00

(0.01)

Change in contribution to operating earnings

($57)

($0.07)

($58)

($0.09)

Corporate and Other

Share dilution and other

($139)

($0.17)

$22

($0.02)

Change in contribution to operating earnings

($139)

($0.17)

$22

($0.02)

Change in consolidated operating earnings

($180)

($0.21)

$131

$0.01

Change in adjustments included in reported earnings 1

($147)

($0.18)

($1,890)

($2.20)

Change in consolidated reported earnings

($327)

($0.39)

($1,759)

($2.19)

  • 1) Adjustments to reported earnings are included in Corporate and Other segment reported GAAP earnings.

    Refer to Schedules 2 and 3 for details, or find "GAAP Reconciliation" in the Earnings Release Kit on Dominion Energy's website at investors.dominionenergy.com.

  • 2) Includes salaries, wages, and benefits and outage expenses (DEV and Contracted Assets segments).

Note: Figures may not sum due to rounding

Financials

Consolidated Financial Statements (GAAP)

Dominion Energy, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets * Unaudited & Summarized (GAAP Based)

($ in Millions)

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Assets

Current assets held for sale Other current assets

$

1,482 $ 535

5,404 5,561

Total Current Assets Investments

6,886 6,096

10,238 7,905

Property, plant and equipment, net Deferred charges and other assets Noncurrent assets held for sale Total Assets

57,848 57,200

20,933 18,665

$

- 13,957 95,905 $ 103,823

Liabilities and Equity

Securities due within one year

$

Supplemental 364-Day credit facility borrowings Short-term debt

1,937 225

  • $ 2,462 -895 849

    Other

    2,777 2,132

    Other current liabilities Current liabilities held for sale

    4,384 3,458

    625 1,039

    Total current liabilities Long-term debt

    10,843 9,940

    33,957 28,998

    Deferred credits and other liabilities Noncurrent liabilities held for sale Total liabilities

    24,644 25,098

    - 5,754

    69,444 69,790

    Shareholders' equity Noncontrolling interests

    26,117 31,994

    344 2,039

    Total equity

    26,461 34,033

    Total liabilities and equity

    $

    95,905

  • $ 103,823

*The notes contained in Dominion Energy's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q or annual report on Form 10-K are an integral part of the Consolidated Financial Statements.

Dominion Energy , Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows*

Unaudited & Summarized

($ in Millions)

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019

Operating Activities

Net Income (loss) including noncontrolling interests

($550)

$1,376

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation, depletion and amortization (including nuclear fuel)

2,836

2,977

Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits

(324)

216

Gain from GT&S Transaction

(134)

-

Contribution to pension plan

(250)

(21)

Provision for refunds and rate credits to electric utility customers

-

800

Impairment of assets and other charges

2,345

1,333

Loss for equity method investee

2,405

-

Charge related to a voluntary retirement program

-

320

Gains on the sales of assets and equity method investments

(63)

(167)

Net (gains) losses on nuclear decommissionning trusts funds and other investments

(412)

(626)

Charge (revision) to future ash pond and landfill closure costs

11

(113)

Other adjustments

159

(5)

Changes in:

Accounts receivable

(238)

(71)

Inventories

39

(90)

Deferred fuel and purchased gas costs, net

212

195

Prepayments

7

(225)

Accounts payable

35

(225)

Accrued interest, payroll and taxes

(53)

(78)

Margin deposits assets and liabilities

26

60

Net realized and unrealized changes related to derivative activities

(36)

43

Pension and other postretirement benefits

(319)

(148)

Other operating assets and liabilities

(469)

(347)

Net cash provided by operating activities

5,227

5,204

Investing Activities

Plant construction and other property additions (including nuclear fuel)

(6,020)

(4,980)

Cash and restricted cash acquired in the SCANA Combination

-

389

Acquisition of solar development projects

(311)

(341)

Proceeds from GT&S and Q-Pipe Transactions

3,687

-

Proceeds from sales of assets and equity method investments

143

447

Contributions to equity method affiliates

(148)

(209)

Distributions from equity method affiliates

16

9

Acquisition of equity method investments

(178)

-

Other

(105)

63

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,916)

(4,622)

Financing Activities

Issuance (repayment) of short-term debt, net

(16)

404

Issuance of short-term notes

1,125

3,000

Repayment and repurchase of short-term notes

(1,125)

(3,000)

Issuance and remarketing of long-term debt

6,577

4,374

Repayment and repurchase of long-term debt (including redemption premiums)

(2,879)

(9,116)

Proceeds from sale of interest in Cove Point

-

2,078

Issuance of common stock

159

2,515

Repurchase of common stock

(3,080)

-

Common dividend payments

(2,873)

(2,983)

Issuance of 2019 Equity Units

-

1,582

Issuance of Series B preferred stock

-

791

Other

(221)

(349)

Net cash used in financing activities

(2,333)

(704)

Decrease in cash, restricted cash and equivalents

(22)

(122)

Cash, restricted cash and equivalents at beginning of period

269

391

Cash, restricted cash and equivalents at end of period

$247

$269

* The notes contained in Dominion Energy's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q or annual report

on Form 10-K are an integral part of the Consolidated Financial Statements.

February 12, 2021

Segment Earnings Results

Dominion Energy Consolidated Reported and Operating Results 1

Three Months EndedUnaudited Summary

December 31,Year Ended December 31,

(millions, except per share amounts)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Operating Revenue

$

3,521

$

3,895

$

14,172$

14,401

Operating Expenses

Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases Purchased electric capacity

485

635 2,243

2,885

17

14 53

88

Purchased gas

328

440 889

1,560

Other operations and maintenance 3

1,046

1,115 5,729

5,158

Depreciation, depletion and amortization Other taxes

581

570 2,332

2,283

208

185 871

883

Total operating expenses

2,665

2,959

12,117

12,857

Income from operations

Other income

856 406

936 285

2,055

1,544

733

811

Income including noncontrolling interests before interest and income taxes

1,262

1,221

Interest and related charges

241

353

2,7881,377

2,355 1,486

Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests before income taxes

1,021

868

1,411

Income taxes

206

48

83

869 209

Net Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests

815

Net Income (loss) from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest

(125)

820 190

1,328

(1,878)

660 716

Noncontrolling interests

8

1

(149)

18

Reported Earnings (Loss)

Reported Earnings (Loss) Per Share4

$ $

682

$

1,009

$

(401)$

1,358

0.82$

1.21$

(0.57)$

1.62

Adjustments to reported earnings: Pre-tax Loss (Income) 2

Income Tax 2

(452) 442 (10)

(24) (133)

(157)

4,120 (713) 3,407

1,943 (426) 1,517

Operating Earnings

$

672

$

852

  • $ 3,006

    Operating Earnings Per Share4

    • $ 0.81

    • $ 1.02

  • $ 3.54

$ $

2,875 3.53

Average shares outstanding, diluted

812.8

826.3

831.0

808.9

Adjusted EBIT Reconciliation Reported Earnings (Loss) Noncontrolling interest Discontinued Operations Income taxes

$

  • 682 $ 8 125

1,009 1

$

  • (401) $

(149)

1,358 18

(190)

1,878

(716)

206 48

Interest and related charges

241 353

83 1,377

209 1,486

$

Adjustments2 Adjusted EBIT

1,262 (128)

$

1,221 191

$

2,788 1,726

$

2,355 2,547

$

1,134

$

1,412

$

4,514

$

4,902

  • 1) Dominion Energy Consolidated Income Statement reflects the impact of segment eliminations and adjustments.

  • 2) For additional details on adjustments to reporting earnings and to EBIT, see the GAAP Reconciliation schedules on pages 22-30.

  • 3) Includes impairment of assets and other charges and gains on sale of assets.

  • 4) The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered on June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months ended December 31, 2020. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $11 million. For the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $1 million and $28 million, respectively. In each quarter of 2020, the calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units entered in June 2019 and $9 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units entered in December 2019. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information.

Dominion Energy Virginia Reported and Operating Results

Unaudited Summary

(millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31,2020

Year Ended December 31,2019

2020

2019

Operating Revenue

Operating Expenses

Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases Purchased (excess) electric capacity

Purchased gas

Other operations and maintenance Depreciation, depletion and amortization Other taxes

Total operating expenses

$

1,784

354

(3)

-

454

308

70

1,183

$

1,948

487

(5)

-

440 1,736

305 1,247

71 328

1,298

$ 7,787$ 8,157

1,636

(17) -

2,178 40

- 1,641 1,216 323

4,930

5,398

Income from operations

601

650

2,857

2,759

Other income

15

11

57

39

Income including noncontrolling interests before interest and income taxes

Interest and related charges

616 120

661 118

2,914

2,798

527

530

Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests before income taxes

496

543

2,387

2,268

Income taxes

84

140

496

482

Net Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests

412

403

1,891

1,786

Net Income from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest

-

-

-

-Noncontrolling interests

-

-

-

-

Reported and Operating Earnings Contribution

$ $

412

$

403

$ 1,891

$ 1,786

Reported and Operating Earnings Per Share Contribution

0.51$

0.49$

2.28$

2.21

Average shares outstanding, diluted

812.8

826.3

831.0

808.9

Adjusted EBIT Reconciliation Reported Earnings Noncontrolling interest Discontinued Operations Income taxes

Interest and related charges Adjusted EBIT

$

412 - -84 140

120 118

$

403 - -

$

616$

661$ 2,914$ 2,798 14

$ 1,891 - -

$ 1,786 - -496 482

527 530

Gas Distribution Reported and Operating Results

Unaudited Summary

(millions, except per share amounts)Three Months EndedDecember 31,2020

Year EndedDecember 31,2019

2020

2019

Operating RevenueOperating Expenses

Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases Purchased electric capacity

Purchased gas

Other operations and maintenance Depreciation, depletion and amortization Other taxes

Total operating expenses

$

749

- -

228

159

88

60

535

$

737

$

2,355$

- -

- -

233 566

166 602

82 344

39 204

2,385

- -

619

619

335

200

520

1,716

1,773

Income from operations

214

217

639

Other income

30

27

118

612 105

Income including noncontrolling interests before interest and income taxes

244

Interest and related charges

244

757

14

29

76

717 116

Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests before income taxes

230

Income taxes

45

215

681

42

121

601 114

Net Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests

185

173

560

487

Net Income from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest

-

-

-

-Noncontrolling interests

-

-

-

-

Reported and Operating Earnings Contribution

$ $

185

Reported and Operating Earnings Per Share Contribution

0.23$

$

173

$

560$

487

0.21$

0.67$

0.60

Average shares outstanding, diluted

812.8

826.3

831.0

808.9

Adjusted EBIT Reconciliation Reported Earnings Noncontrolling interest Discontinued Operations Income taxes

Interest and related charges Adjusted EBIT

$

185 - -

$

173 - -45 42

14 29

$

$

244$

244$

560 - -

$

487 - -121 114

76 116

757$ 717

February 12, 2021 15

Dominion Energy South Carolina Reported and Operating Results

Unaudited Summary

(millions, except per share amounts)Three Months EndedDecember 31,2020

Year Ended December 31,2019

2020

2019

Operating RevenueOperating Expenses

Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases Purchased electric capacity

Purchased gas

Other operations and maintenance Depreciation, depletion and amortization Other taxes

Total operating expenses

$

679

110

20

55

146

120

53

504

$

767

$

2,787$

114 500

19 72

55 184

170 591

117 474

53 233

2,952

619

50

177

595

452

241

528

2,054

2,134

Income from operations

175

239

733

818

Other income

1

9

12

17

Income including noncontrolling interests before interest and income taxes

176

248

Interest and related charges

55

52

745219

835 242

Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests before income taxes

121

196

526

Income taxes

28

98

107

593 163

Net Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests

93

98

419

430

Net Income from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest

-

-

-

-Noncontrolling interests

-

-

-

-

Reported and Operating Earnings Contribution

$ $

93

$

98

Reported and Operating Earnings Per Share Contribution

0.11$

$

419

$

430

0.12$

0.51$

0.53

Average shares outstanding, diluted

Adjusted EBIT Reconciliation Reported Earnings Noncontrolling interest Discontinued Operations Income taxes

Interest and related charges Adjusted EBIT

812.8

826.3

$

93

$

98$

- -- -

28 98

55 52

$

176$

248$

831.0

808.9

419 - -

$

430 - -107 163

219 242

745$ 835

February 12, 2021 16

Contracted Assets Reported and Operating Results

Three Months Ended

Year EndedUnaudited Summary

December 31,

December 31,

(millions, except per share amounts)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Operating Revenue

$

225

$

278

$

1,071$

1,156

Operating Expenses

Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases Purchased electric capacity

21

35

-

-

115 -

138 -

Purchased gas

Other operations and maintenance Depreciation, depletion and amortization Other taxes

Total operating expenses

Income (loss) from operations

Other income

Income including noncontrolling interests before interest and income taxes

Interest and related charges

5

3

23

4

145

105

771

464

43

46

182

180

14

13

55

53

228

202

1,146

839

(3)

76

(75)

317

60

21

114

85

57

97

39

402

19

24

75

98

Income (loss) from continuing operations including noncontrollinginterests before income taxes

38

73

(36)

304

Income taxes

(54)

(37)

(16)

20

Net Income (loss) from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests

92

110

(20)

284

Net Income from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest1

14

50

167

183

Noncontrolling interests

(1)

(4)

(255)

7

Reported and Operating Earnings Contribution

Reported and Operating Earnings Per Share Contribution

$ $

107

$

164

$

402$

460

0.13$

0.20$

0.48$

0.57

Average shares outstanding, diluted

812.8

826.3

831.0

808.9

Adjusted EBIT Reconciliation Reported Earnings Noncontrolling interest Discontinued Operations Income taxes

$

107

$

164

$

402

$ 460

(1)

(4)

(255) 7

(14)

(54)

Interest and related charges Adjusted EBIT

19

(50)(37) 24

(167)

(183)

(16) 20

75 98

$

57$

97$

39$ 402

1)The Company retained a 50% noncontrolling interest in Cove Point, which, as of November 1, 2020, is being accounted for as an equity method investment.

February 12, 2021 17

Corporate & Other Reported and Operating Results

Three Months EndedUnaudited Summary

December 31,Year Ended December 31,

(millions, except per share amounts)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Operating Revenue

$

348

$

409

$

1,163$

832

Operating Expenses

Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases Purchased electric capacity

- -

- -

- -

- -

Purchased gas

40

151 131

761

Other operations and maintenance 2

406

475 2,993

2,865

Depreciation, depletion and amortization Other taxes

22

20 85

100

11

9 53

68

Total operating expenses

479

655

3,262

3,794

Income (loss) from operations

(131)

(246)

(2,099)

(2,962)

Other income

309

252

520

701

Income (loss) including noncontrolling interests before interest and income taxes

Interest and related charges

178 42

6 165

(1,579)

(2,261)

568

636

Income (loss) from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests before income taxes

I ncome taxes

136 103

(159)

(2,147)

(2,897)

(195)

(625)

(570)

Net Income (loss) from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests

33

36

(1,522)

(2,327)

Net Income (loss) from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest

(139)

140

(2,045)

Noncontrolling interests

9

5

106

533 11

Reported Earnings (Loss) Contribution

$

(115)

$

171

$

(3,673)$ (1,805)

Reported Earnings (Loss) Per Share Contribution3

$

(0.16)$

0.19$

(4.51)$ (2.29)

Adjustments to reported earnings:

Pre-tax Loss (Income) 1

I ncome Tax 1

(452) 442 (10)

(24) (133)

4,120 1,943

(713) (426)

(157)

3,407

1,517

Operating Earnings (Loss) Contribution

  • $ (125)

    $

    14

    • $ (266)

      • $ (288)

        Operating Earnings (Loss) Per Share Contribution3

  • $ (0.17)

  • $ -

  • $ (0.40)

  • $ (0.38)

Average shares outstanding, diluted

812.8

826.3

831.0

808.9

Adjusted EBIT Reconciliation Reported Earnings (Loss) Noncontrolling interest Discontinued Operations I ncome taxes

$

(115)

$ 171

$

(3,673)

$

(1,805)

9 5

106

11

Interest and related charges

139 103 42

(140)(195)

2,045 (533)

(625) (570)

165

568 636

$

Adjustments1 Adjusted EBIT

178$ (128)

6$ 191

(1,579)$ 1,726

(2,261) 2,547

$

50

$

197

$

147

$

286

  • 1) For additional details on adjustments to reporting earnings and to EBIT see the GAAP Reconciliation schedules on pages 22-30.

  • 2) Includes impairment of assets and other charges and gains on sale of assets.

  • 3) The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered on June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months ended December 31, 2020. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $11 million. For the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $1 million and $28 million, respectively. In each quarter of 2020, the calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units entered in June 2019 and $9 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units entered in December 2019. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information.

Reconciliation of Forecast and Outlook

Reconciliation of Operating Earnings Guidance

4Q20 Operating Earnings Summary

(millions, except per share amounts)

4Q19

4Q20

Actual

Low

High

Actual2

Dominion Energy Consolidated

Total adjusted EBIT

$1,412

$1,078

$1,168

$1,134

Consolidated interest

352

355

340

348

Consolidated income taxes

262

125

105

129

Net Income from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest1

50

0

0

14

Noncontrolling interests

(4)

(15)

(15)

(1)

Operating earnings

$852

$613

$738

$672

Operating EPS

$1.02

$0.73

$0.89

$0.81

Average Diluted Shares

826.3

815

813

812.8

$0.73

$0.87

$0.81

19

Range of 4Q202

Description

4Q20 Operating EPS Guidance Range

4Q20 Operating EPS Actual >>>

Notes:

1Operating earnings includes 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company and reflected in discontinued operations

2Effective November 1, 2020, 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company is being accounted for as an equity method investment Figures may not sum due to rounding

For additional detail on items excluded from operating earnings see the GAAP Reconciliation schedule on pages 28 and 29 The calculation of operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends

2021 Earnings Guidance

Earnings Guidance

2021 Operating Earnings Forecast

(millions, except per share amounts)

2020

Actual

Dominion Energy Virginia

Adjusted EBIT

$2,914

$2,877

$3,003

Operating earnings

$1,891

$1,905

$2,019

Operating EPS

$2.28

$2.35

$2.50

Gas Distribution

Adjusted EBIT

$757

$808

$822

Operating earnings

$560

$592

$606

Operating EPS

$0.67

$0.73

$0.75

Dominion Energy South Carolina

Adjusted EBIT

$745

$775

$820

Operating earnings

$419

$434

$475

Operating EPS

$0.51

$0.53

$0.59

Contracted Assets

Adjusted EBIT

$39

$565

$600

Operating earnings

$402

$406

$434

Operating EPS

$0.48

$0.50

$0.54

Corporate and Other & Eliminations

Adjusted EBIT

$59

$117

$127

Operating earnings

($266)

($337)

($299)

Operating EPS

(0.40)

(0.42)

(0.37)

Dominion Energy Consolidated

Total adjusted EBIT

$4,514

$5,142

$5,372

Consolidated interest

1,386

1,535

1,465

Consolidated income taxes

544

585

650

Net income from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest1

167

0

0

Noncontrolling interest

(255)

22

22

Operating earnings

$3,006

$3,000

$3,235

Operating EPS

$3.54

$3.70

$4.00

Average Diluted Shares

831.0

811.0

809.0

2021 Operating EPS Guidance Range

$3.70

$4.00

Description

Range of FY2021 Low High

Notes:

1Operating earnings includes 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company and reflected in discontinued operations Figures may not sum due to rounding

For additional detail on items excluded from operating earnings see the GAAP Reconciliation schedule on page 26 Corporate and Other & Eliminations Operating EPS guidance includes the impact of preferred dividends Guidance assumes consolidated federal and state effective income tax rate of 15.0%-17.0%

1Q21 Operating Earnings Forecast

(millions, except per share amounts)

1Q 2020

Actual

Dominion Energy Consolidated

Total adjusted EBIT

$1,256

$1,377

$1,480

Consolidated interest

348

398

358

Consolidated income taxes

173

165

195

Net income from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest1

51

0

0

Noncontrolling interest

(2)

1

1

Operating earnings

$788

$812

$925

Operating EPS

$0.92

$1.00

$1.15

Average Diluted Shares

838.2

809.0

807.0

1Q21 Operating EPS Guidance Range

$1.00

$1.15

Range of 1Q 2021 Low High

Description

Notes:

1Operating earnings includes 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company and reflected in discontinued operations Figures may not sum due to rounding

For additional detail on items excluded from operating earnings see the GAAP Reconciliation schedule on page 30 The calculation of operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends

GAAP Reconciliation

Reconciliation of 2020 Consolidated Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings

Unaudited Income Statements (millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Year Ended December 31, 2020

GAAP

Adjustments

Operating

GAAPAdjustments

Operating

Operating Revenue

$

3,521

$

(38) (a)

$

3,483

$

14,172

$

(25) (a)

$

14,147

Operating Expenses

Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases Purchased electric capacity

485

17

- -

485 17

2,243 53

- -2,243

53

Purchased gas

328

(6) (a)

322

Other operations and maintenance Depreciation, depletion and amortization Other taxes

1,046

(188) (b),(c),(g),(h)

858

581

208

- -

581

208

889 5,729 2,332 871

4

(a)

893

(2,011) (b),(c),(g),(h),(i),(j),(k)

3,718

- -

2,332

871

Total operating expenses

2,665 (194)

Income from operations

856 156

2,471 1,012

12,117 (2,007)

2,055 1,982

10,110 4,037

Other income

406 (284)

(b),(d),(h)

122

733 (256)

(b),(d),(e),(h),(l)

477

Income including noncontrolling interests before interest and income taxes

1,262 (128)

1,134

2,788 1,726

Interest and related charges

241 107

(a),(b)

348

1,377

9

(a),(b),(e)

4,514 1,386

Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests before income taxes

1,021

(235)

786

1,411

1,717

3,128

Income taxes

206

(77)

(f)

129

83

461

(f)

544

Net Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests

815

(158)

657

1,328

1,256

2,584

Net Income (loss) from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest

(125)

139

(m)

14

(1,878)

2,045

(m)

167

Noncontrolling interests

8

(9) (n)

(1)

(149)

(106) (n)

(255)

Earnings (Loss)

Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Diluted

$ $

682 0.82

$ $

(10)

(0.01)

$ $

672 0.81

$ $

(401) $

3,407

$

(0.57) $

4.11$

3,006 3.54

Average shares outstanding, diluted

812.8

812.8

831.0

831.0

Adjustments to Reported Earnings

  • (a) Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities.

  • (b) Merger and integration-related costs.

  • (c) Charges associated with regulated asset retirements and other charges.

  • (d) Net gain/loss on our investment in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.

  • (e) Items associated with liability management and financing.

  • (f) Income tax provisions associated with adjustments to reported earnings.

  • (g) Charges for expected customer credit reinvestment offset and customer arrears forgiveness for Virginia utility customers.

  • (h) Other miscellaneous items.

  • (i) Impairments of certain merchant solar generation

  • (j) Contract termination in connection with the sale of Fowler Ridge.

  • (k) Restoration costs associated with Tropical Storm Isaias.

  • (l) Items associated with social justice commitments.

  • (m) Items related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations. Amount excludes 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company.

  • (n) Noncontrolling interest related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations.

Reconciliation of 2019 Consolidated Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings

Unaudited Income Statements (millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Year Ended December 31, 2019

GAAPAdjustments

Operating

GAAPAdjustments

Operating

Operating Revenue

$

3,895

$

14

(e)

$

3,909

$

14,401

$

1,065

(a),(e)

$

15,466

Operating Expenses

Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases Purchased electric capacity

635

14

Purchased gas

440

- - -

635

2,885

14

88

440

1,560

- - -

2,885

88

1,560

Other operations and maintenance Depreciation, depletion and amortization Other taxes

1,115

(366) (a),(b),(e)

749

5,158

(1,912) (a),(b),(c),(e)

3,246

570

185

- -

(b)

570

2,283

185

883

1 (14)

(b),(e)

2,284

(a)

869

Total operating expenses

2,959 (366)

Income from operations

936 380

2,593 1,316

12,857 (1,925)

1,544 2,990

10,932 4,534

Other income

285 (189)

(d)

96

811 (443)

(a),(b),(d)

368

Income including noncontrolling interests before interest and income taxes

1,221 191

1,412

2,355 2,547

Interest and related charges

353 (1)

(a)

352

1,486 (8)

(a),(b)

4,902 1,478

Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests before income taxes

868 192

1,060

869 2,555

3,424

Income taxes

48 214

(f)

262

209 516

(f),(g)

725

Net Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests

820

(22)

798

660

2,039

2,699

Net Income from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest

190

(140) (h)

50

Noncontrolling interests

1

(5) (i)

(4)

716 18

(533) (h)

183

(11) (i)

7

Earnings

  • $ 1,009

    • $ (157)

      • $ 852

        • $ 1,358

        $

        1,517

        Earnings Per Share - Diluted

  • $ 1.21

  • $ (0.19)

  • $ 1.02

$

1.62

$

1.91

$ 2,875 $ 3.53

Average shares outstanding, diluted

826.3

826.3

808.9 808.9

Adjustments to Reported Earnings

  • (a) Merger and integration-related costs.

  • (b) Charges associated with regulated asset and contract retirements/terminations.

  • (c) Revision to ash pond and landfill closure costs at certain Virginia utility power stations.

  • (d) Net gain/loss on our investment in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.

  • (e) Other miscellaneous items.

  • (f) Income tax provisions associated with adjustments to reported earnings.

  • (g) Deferred tax adjustments associated with the SCANA Combination.

  • (h) Items related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations. Amount excludes 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company.

  • (i) Noncontrolling interest related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations.

Reconciliation of 2020 Corporate and Other Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings

Unaudited Income Statements (millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Year Ended December 31, 2020

GAAPAdjustments

Operating

GAAPAdjustments

Operating

Operating Revenue

$

348

$

(38) (a)

$

310

$

1,163

$

(25) (a)

$

1,138

Operating Expenses

Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases Purchased electric capacity

- -- -- -- -- -- -

Purchased gas

40

(6) (a)

34

Other operations and maintenance Depreciation, depletion and amortization Other taxes

406

(188) (b),(c),(g),(h)

218

22

11

- -

22

11

131 2,993 85 53

4

(a)

135

(2,011) (b),(c),(g),(h),(i),(j),(k)

982

- -

85

53

Total operating expenses

479 (194)

Income (loss) from operations

(131) 156

Other income

309 (284)

(b),(d),(h)

285 25 25

3,262 (2,007)

1,255

(2,099) 1,982

(117)

520 (256)

(b),(d),(e),(h),(l)

264

Income (loss) including noncontrolling interests before interest and income taxes

178 (128)

Interest and related charges

42 107

(a),(b)

50 149

(1,579) 1,726

568

9

(a),(b),(e)

147 577

Income (loss) from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests before income taxes

136 (235)

(99)

(2,147)

1,717

(430)

Income taxes

103 (77) (f)

26

(625)

461

(f)

(164)

Net Income (loss) from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests

33

(158)

(125)

(1,522)

1,256

(266)Net Income (loss) from discontinued operations includingnoncontrolling interest

(139)

139

(m)Noncontrolling interests

9

(9) (n)

- -(2,045)

2,045 (m)

106

(106) (n)

- -

Earnings (Loss)

Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Diluted

$ $

(115) $

(10)

(0.16) $

(0.01)

$ $

(125)

(0.17)

$ $

(3,673) $

3,407

$ (266)

(4.51) $

4.11$ (0.40)Average shares outstanding, diluted

812.8

812.8

831.0 831.0

Adjustments to Reported Earnings

  • (a) Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities.

  • (b) Merger and integration-related costs.

  • (c) Charges associated with regulated asset retirements and other charges.

  • (d) Net gain/loss on our investment in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.

  • (e) Items associated with liability management and financing.

  • (f) Income tax provisions associated with adjustments to reported earnings.

  • (g) Charges for expected customer credit reinvestment offset and customer arrears forgiveness for Virginia utility customers.

  • (h) Other miscellaneous items.

  • (i) Impairments of certain merchant solar generation facilities.

  • (j) Contract termination in connection with the sale of Fowler Ridge.

  • (k) Restoration costs associated with Tropical Storm Isaias.

  • (l) Items associated with social justice commitments.

  • (m) Items related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations. Amount excludes 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company.

  • (n) Noncontrolling interest related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations.

Reconciliation of 2019 Corporate and Other Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings

GAAP

Adjustments

Unaudited Income Statements

(millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2019

Adjustments

Operating

GAAP

Operating

Operating Revenue

$

409

$

14

(e)

$

423

$

832

$

1,065

(a),(e)

$

1,897

Operating Expenses

Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases Purchased electric capacity

- -

Purchased gas

151

- - -

- -

151

- - 761

- - -

- -

761

Other operations and maintenance Depreciation, depletion and amortization Other taxes

475

(366) (a),(b),(e)

109

2,865 (1,912) (a),(b),(c),(e)

953

20

9

- -

(b)

20

9

100 68

1 (14)

(b),(e)

101

(a)

54

Total operating expenses

655 (366)

Income (loss) from operations

(246) 380

Other income

252 (189)

(d)

289 134 63

3,794 (1,925)

1,869

(2,962) 2,990

701 (443)

(a),(b),(d)

28 258

Income (loss) including noncontrolling interests before interest and income taxes

6 191

197

(2,261) 2,547

286

Interest and related charges

165 (1)

(a)

164

636 (8)

(a),(b)

628

Income (loss) from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests before income taxes

(159) 192

33

(2,897) 2,555

(342)

Income taxes

(195) 214

(f)

19

(570) 516

(f),(g)

(54)

Net Income (loss) from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests

36

(22)

14

(2,327)

2,039

(288)

Net Income from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest

140

(140) (h)

Noncontrolling interests

5

(5) (i)

- -533

(533)

(h)

11

(11)

(i)

- -

Earnings (Loss)

  • $ 171

    • $ (157)

      $

      14

      • $ (1,805) $

        Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Diluted

  • $ 0.19

  • $ (0.19)

  • $ -

  • $ (2.29) $

1,517 1.91

  • $ (288)

  • $ (0.38)Average shares outstanding, diluted

826.3

826.3

808.9 808.9

Adjustments to Reported Earnings

  • (a) Merger and integration-related costs.

  • (b) Charges associated with regulated asset and contract retirements/terminations.

  • (c) Revision to ash pond and landfill closure costs at certain Virginia utility power stations.

  • (d) Net gain/loss on our investment in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.

  • (e) Other miscellaneous items.

  • (f) Income tax provisions associated with adjustments to reported earnings.

  • (g) Deferred tax adjustments associated with the SCANA Combination.

  • (h) Items related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations. Amount excludes 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company.

  • (i) Noncontrolling interest related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations.

Unaudited, Operating Segments

(millions, except per share amounts)

2020

2020

Description

ReportedAdjustments

Operating1

Dominion Energy Virginia Adjusted EBIT

$2,914

$2,914

Gas Distribution Adjusted EBIT

757 757

Dominion Energy South Carolina Adjusted EBIT

745 745

Contracted Assets Adjusted EBIT

39 39

(a),(b),(c),(d),(e),(f),

Corporate and Other & Eliminations Adjusted EBIT

(1,667)

1,726

(g), (h), (i), (j),(k)

59

Total Adjusted EBIT

Consolidated Interest Consolidated Income Taxes

$2,788 1,377 83

$1,726 $4,514

9 (a),(b),(j) 1,386

461 (l) 544

Net Income (loss) from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest Noncontrolling Interests Earnings (Loss)

(1,878) (149) ($401)

2,045 (m)

Average Diluted Shares Outstanding

831.0

(106) (n) $3,407 831.0

167 (255) $3,006 831.0

Reported EPS

($0.57)

Adjustments to reported earnings Operating EPS

--- ---

---$4.11 ---------$3.54

Adjustments to Reported Earnings

  • (a) Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities.

  • (b) Merger and integration-related costs.

  • (c) Charges associated with regulated asset retirements and other charges.

  • (d) Net gain/loss on our investment in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.

  • (e) Charges for expected customer credit reinvestment offset and customer arrears forgiveness for Virginia utility customers.

  • (f) Impairments of certain merchant solar generation facilities.

  • (g) Contract termination in connection with the sale of Fowler Ridge.

  • (h) Restoration costs associated with Tropical Storm Isaias.

  • (i) Items associated with social justice commitments.

  • (j) Items associated with liability management and financing.

  • (k) Other miscellaneous items.

  • (l) Income tax provisions associated with adjustments to reported earnings.

  • (m) Items related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations. Amount excludes 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company.

(n) Noncontrolling interest related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations.

1)Operating earnings includes 50% Interest in Cove Point retained by the Company and reflected in discontinued operations.

Unaudited, Operating Segments

(millions, except per share amounts)

2019

2019

Description

Reported

Adjustments

Operating1

Dominion Energy Consolidated

(a), (b), (c), (d),

Total Adjusted EBIT

$2,355

$2,547 (e)

$4,902

Consolidated Interest

1,486

(8) (a), (b)

1,478

Consolidated Income Taxes

209

516 (f), (g)

725

Net Income from discontinued operations including

noncontrolling interest

716

(533) (h)

183

Noncontrolling Interests

18

(11) (i)

7

Earnings

$1,358

$1,517

$2,875

Average Diluted Shares Outstanding

808.9

808.9

808.9

Reported EPS

$1.62

---

---

Adjustments to reported earnings

---

$1.91

---

Operating EPS

---

---

$3.53

Adjustments to Reported Earnings

(a) Merger and integration-related costs.

  • (b) Charges associated with regulated asset and contract retirements/terminations.

  • (c) Revision to ash pond and landfill closure costs at certain Virginia utility power stations.

  • (d) Net gain/loss on our investment in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.

  • (e) Other miscellaneous items.

  • (f) Income tax provisions associated with adjustments to reported earnings.

  • (g) Deferred tax adjustments associated with the SCANA Combination.

  • (h) Items related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations. Amount excludes 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company.

(i) Noncontrolling interest related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations.

1)Operating earnings includes 50% Interest in Cove Point retained by the Company in discontinued operations.

Unaudited, Operating Segments

(millions, except per share amounts)

4Q20

Description

Reported

Adjustments

Dominion Energy Consolidated

(a),(b),(c),(d),(e),

Total Adjusted EBIT

$1,262

($128) (f)

Consolidated Interest

241

107 (a),(b)

Consolidated Income Taxes

206

(77) (g)

Net Income (loss) from discontinued operations

including noncontrolling interest

(125)

139 (h)

Noncontrolling Interests

8

Earnings

$682

Average Diluted Shares Outstanding

812.8

Reported EPS

$0.82

Adjustments to reported earnings

---

Operating EPS

---

Adjustments to Reported Earnings

(a) Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities.

(b) Merger and integration-related costs.

4Q20

Operating1

$1,134

348

129

14

(9)

(1)

($10)

$672

812.8

812.8

---

---

($0.01)

---

---

$0.81

(i)

  • (c) Charges associated with regulated asset retirements and other charges.

  • (d) Net gain/loss on our investment in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.

  • (e) Charges for expected customer credit reinvestment offset and customer arrears forgiveness for Virginia utility customers.

  • (f) Other miscellaneous items.

  • (g) Income tax provisions associated with adjustments to reported earnings.

  • (h) Items related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations. Amount excludes 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company.

(i) Noncontrolling interest related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations.

1)Operating earnings includes 50% Interest in Cove Point retained by the Company and reflected in discontinued operations.

Unaudited, Operating Segments

(millions, except per share amounts)

4Q19

4Q19

Description

Reported

Operating1

Dominion Energy Consolidated

Total Adjusted EBIT

$1,221

$191

(a),(b),(c),(d)

$1,412

Consolidated Interest

353

(1)

(a)

352

Consolidated Income Taxes

48

214

(e)

262

Net Income from discontinued operations including

noncontrolling interest

190

(140)

(f)

50

Noncontrolling Interests

1

(5)

(g)

(4)

Earnings

$1,009

($157)

$852

Average Diluted Shares Outstanding

826.3

826.3

826.3

Reported EPS

$1.21

---

---

Adjustments to reported earnings

---

($0.19)

---

Operating EPS

---

---

$1.02

Adjustments to Reported Earnings

(a) Merger and integration-related costs.

Adjustments

  • (b) Charges associated with regulated asset and contract retirements/terminations.

  • (c) Other miscellaneous items.

  • (d) Net gain/loss on our investment in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.

  • (e) Income tax provisions associated with adjustments to reported earnings.

  • (f) Items related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations. Amount excludes 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company.

(g) Noncontrolling interest related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations.

1)Operating earnings includes 50% Interest in Cove Point retained by the Company and reflected in discontinued operations.

Unaudited, Operating Segments

(millions, except per share amounts)

Description

1Q20 ReportedAdjustments

1Q20 Operating1

Dominion Energy Consolidated

Total Adjusted EBIT Consolidated Interest Consolidated Income Taxes

($86) 432 (50)

$1,342 (a),(b),(c),(d) $1,256

(84) (a),(b),(e) 348

223 (f) 173

Net Income from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest

Noncontrolling Interests Earnings (Loss)

229 31 ($270)

  • (178) (g)

  • (33) (h)

Average Diluted Shares Outstanding

838.2

$1,058 838.2

51 (2) $788 838.2

Reported EPS

($0.34)

Adjustments to reported earnings Operating EPS

--- ---

---$1.26 ---------$0.92

Adjustments to Reported Earnings

  • (a) Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities.

  • (b) Merger and integration-related costs.

  • (c) Charges associated with regulated asset retirements.

  • (d) Net loss on our investment in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.

  • (e) Items associated with our liability management exercise.

  • (f) Income tax provisions associated with adjustments to reported earnings.

  • (g) Items related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations. Amount excludes 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company.

(h) Noncontrolling interest related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations.

1)Operating earnings includes 50% Interest in Cove Point retained by the Company and reflected in discontinued operations.

2021 Earnings Expectations

Earnings Per Share (diluted)

Reconciliation of measures prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) versus non-GAAP measures

1Q 2021 Operating Earnings (estimate):

$1.00 - $1.15

1Q 2021 Reported Earnings (estimate):

See Note 1 below

FY 2021 Operating Earnings (estimate):

$3.70 - $4.00

FY 2021 Reported Earnings (estimate):

See Note 1 below

1.

In providing its first-quarter and full-year 2021 operating earnings guidance, the company notes that there could be differences between expected reported earnings and estimated operating earnings for matters such as, but not limited to, acquisitions, divestitures or extreme weather events and other natural disasters. At this time, Dominion Energy management is not able to estimate the aggregate impact of these items on future period reported earnings. Accordingly, Dominion Energy is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent for its operating earnings guidance.

Dominion Energy uses operating earnings as the primary performance measurement of its earnings guidance and results for public communications with analysts and investors. Dominion Energy also uses operating earnings internally for budgeting, for reporting to the Board of Directors, for the company's incentive compensation plans and for its targeted dividend payouts and other purposes. Dominion Energy management believes operating earnings provide a more meaningful representation of the company's fundamental earnings power.

Dominion Energy's estimates of first-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: unusual weather conditions and their effect on energy sales to customers and energy commodity prices; extreme weather events and other natural disasters; extraordinary external events, such as the current pandemic health event resulting from COVID-19; federal, state and local legislative and regulatory developments; changes to regulated rates collected by Dominion Energy; timing and receipt of regulatory approvals necessary for planned construction or expansion projects and compliance with conditions associated with such regulatory approvals; the inability to complete planned construction projects within time frames initially anticipated; changes to federal, state and local environmental laws and regulations, including those related to climate change; cost of environmental compliance; changes in implementation and enforcement practices of regulators relating to environmental standards and litigation exposure for remedial activities; changes in operating, maintenance and construction costs; additional competition in Dominion Energy's industries; changes in demand for Dominion Energy's services; receipt of approvals for, and timing of, closing dates for acquisitions and divestitures; impacts of acquisitions, divestitures, transfers of assets by Dominion Energy to joint ventures, and retirements of assets based on asset portfolio reviews; the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the proposed sale of Dominion Energy Questar Pipeline to Berkshire Hathaway Energy, including the ability to obtain the requisite regulatory approvals and the terms and conditions of such regulatory approvals; adverse outcomes in litigation matters or regulatory proceedings; fluctuations in interest rates; changes in rating agency requirements or credit ratings and their effect on availability and cost of capital; and capital market conditions, including the availability of credit and the ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms. Other risk factors are detailed from time to time in Dominion Energy's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

