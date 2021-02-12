Dominion Energy : Supporting Material 02/12/2021 | 10:05am EST Send by mail :

Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: unusual weather conditions and their effect on energy sales to customers and energy commodity prices; extreme weather events and other natural disasters; extraordinary external events, such as the current pandemic health event resulting from COVID-19; federal, state and local legislative and regulatory developments; changes to regulated rates collected by Dominion Energy; timing and receipt of regulatory approvals necessary for planned construction or expansion projects and compliance with conditions associated with such regulatory approvals; the inability to complete planned construction projects within time frames initially anticipated; changes to federal, state and local environmental laws and regulations, including those related to climate change; cost of environmental compliance; changes in implementation and enforcement practices of regulators relating to environmental standards and litigation exposure for remedial activities; changes in operating, maintenance and construction costs; additional competition in Dominion Energy's industries; changes in demand for Dominion Energy's services; receipt of approvals for, and timing of, closing dates for acquisitions and divestitures; impacts of acquisitions, divestitures, transfers of assets by Dominion Energy to joint ventures, and retirements of assets based on asset portfolio reviews; the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the proposed sale of Dominion Energy Questar Pipeline to Berkshire Hathaway Energy, including the ability to obtain the requisite regulatory approvals and the terms and conditions of such regulatory approvals; adverse outcomes in litigation matters or regulatory proceedings; fluctuations in interest rates; changes in rating agency requirements or credit ratings and their effect on availability and cost of capital; and capital market conditions, including the availability of credit and the ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms. Other risk factors are detailed from time to time in Dominion Energy's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Certain information provided in this 4Q20 Earnings Release Kit includes financial measures that are not required by or presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), including Adjusted EBIT and operating earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures, such as net income, income from operations, or earnings per share, and may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are provided beginning on page [XX] of this 4Q20 Earnings Release Kit. The consolidated financial data and statistics in this 4Q20 Earnings Release Kit and its individual components reflect the financial position and operating results of Dominion Energy and its primary operating segments through December 31, 2020. Independent auditors have not audited any of the financial and operating statements. Projections or forecasts shown in this document are subject to change at any time. Dominion Energy undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information statement to reflect developments after the statement is made. This 4Q20 Earnings Release Kit has been prepared primarily for securities analysts and investors in the hope that it will serve as a convenient and useful reference document. The format of this release kit may change in the future as we continue to try to meet the needs of securities analysts and investors. This 4Q20 Earnings Release Kit does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any offers to sell or solicitations of offers to buy securities will be made in accordance with the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This document is not intended for use in connection with any sale, offer to sell, or solicitation of any offer to buy securities. Please continue to check our website regularly at http://investors.dominionenergy.com/. 3 Earnings Release and Accompanying Schedules February 12, 2021 Dominion Energy Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings • Fourth-quarter 2020 GAAP net income of $0.82 per share; operating earnings of $0.81 per share

• Full-year 2020 GAAP net loss of $0.57; operating earnings of $3.54 per share

• Company initiates 2021 operating earnings guidance of $3.70 to $4.00 per share RICHMOND, Va. - Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today announced an unaudited net income determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (reported earnings) for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2020, of $682 million ($0.82 per share) compared with a net gain of $1.0 billion ($1.21 per share) for the same period in 2019. Reported earnings were a net loss, for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2020, of $401 million ($0.57 per share) compared with a net gain of $1.4 billion ($1.62 per share) for the same period in 2019. Operating earnings for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2020, were $672 million ($0.81 per share), compared with operating earnings of $852 million ($1.02 per share) for the same period in 2019. Operating earnings for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2020, were $3.0 billion ($3.54 per share) compared with operating earnings of $2.9 billion ($3.53 per share) for the same period in 2019. The difference between GAAP and operating earnings for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2020, was primarily attributable to a net loss from discontinued operations associated with the sale of the Gas Transmission & Storage segment and the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project and charges associated with the planned early retirement of electric generation facilities in Virginia. Operating earnings are defined as reported earnings adjusted for certain items. Details of operating earnings as compared to prior periods, business segment results and detailed descriptions of items included in reported earnings but excluded from operating earnings can be found on Schedules 1, 2, 3 and 4 of this release. Guidance Dominion Energy expects 2021 operating earnings in the range of $3.70 to $4.00 per share. First-quarter 2021 operating earnings are expected to be in the range of $1.00 to $1.15 per share. Webcast today The company will host its fourth-quarter 2020 earnings call at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Management will discuss matters of interest to financial and other stakeholders including recent financial results. The call is expected to last between 60 and 90 minutes. A live webcast of the conference call, including accompanying slides and other financial information, will be available on the investor information pages at investors.dominionenergy.com. For individuals that prefer to join via telephone, domestic callers should dial 1-800-341-6228 and international callers should dial 1-334-777-6993. The passcode for the telephonic earnings call is 26118983#. Participants should dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will be available on the investor information pages by the end of the day Feb. 12. A telephonic replay of the earnings call will be available beginning at about 2 p.m. ET on Feb. 12. Domestic callers may access the recording by dialing 1-877-919-4059. International callers should dial 1-334-323-0140. The PIN for the replay is 21194578. Important note to investors regarding operating, reported earnings Dominion Energy uses operating earnings as the primary performance measurement of its earnings guidance and results for public communications with analysts and investors. Dominion Energy also uses operating earnings internally for budgeting, for reporting to the Board of Directors, for the company's incentive compensation plans and for its targeted dividend payouts and other purposes. Dominion Energy management believes operating earnings provide a more meaningful representation of the company's fundamental earnings power. In providing its operating earnings guidance, the company notes that there could be differences between expected reported earnings and estimated operating earnings for matters such as, but not limited to, acquisitions, divestitures or extreme weather events and other natural disasters. At this time, Dominion Energy management is not able to estimate the aggregate impact of these items on future period reported earnings. About Dominion Energy More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. About Dominion Energy More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Consolidated Statements of Income * Unaudited (GAAP Based) (millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 December 31, 2020 2019 Operating Revenue Operating Expenses Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases Purchased electric capacity Purchased gas Other operations and maintenance 1 Depreciation, depletion and amortization Other taxes Total operating expenses Income from operations Other income Interest and related charges Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests before income tax expense Income tax expense Net Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests Net Income (loss) from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest Net Income (loss) including noncontrolling interests Noncontrolling interests Net Income (loss) attributable to Dominion Energy $ 3,521 $ 3,895 $ 14,172 $ 14,401 485 635 2,243 2,885 17 14 53 88 328 440 889 1,560 1,046 1,115 5,729 5,158 581 570 2,332 2,283 208 185 871 883 2,665 2,959 12,117 12,857 856 406 241 936 285 353 2,055 1,544 733 811 1,377 1,486 1,021 206 868 48 1,411 869 83 209 815 820 1,328 660 (125)

$ 690 $ 8

$ 682 $ 190 1,010 1 1,009 (1,878) 716 $ (550) $ 1,376 (149) 18 $ (401)

$ 1,358 Reported Income per common share from continuing operations - diluted Reported Income (loss) per common share from discontinued operations - diluted $0.98 (0.16) $0.99 0.22 $1.82 (2.39) $0.75 0.87 Reported earnings (loss) per common share - diluted $0.82 $1.21 ($0.57) $1.62 Average shares outstanding, diluted 812.8 826.3 831.0 808.9 1)Includes impairment of assets and related charges and gains on sale of assets. *The notes contained in Dominion Energy's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q or annual report on Form 10-K are an integral part of the Consolidated Financial Statements. Schedule 1 - Segment Reported and Operating Earnings Unaudited (millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended December 31,2020 2019 ChangeREPORTED EARNINGS1 $ Pre-tax loss (income)2 Income tax2 682 (452) 442 $ 1,009 $ (327) (24) (428) (133) 575 Adjustments to reported earnings (10) (157) 147 OPERATING EARNINGS $ 672 $ 852 $ (180) By segment: Dominion Energy Virginia 412 403 9 Gas Distribution 185 173 12 Dominion Energy South Carolina 93 98 (5) Contracted Assets 107 164 (57) Corporate and Other (125) 14 (139) $ 672 $ 852 $ (180)Earnings Per Share (EPS):3 REPORTED EARNINGS 1 $ 0.82 $ 1.21 $ (0.39) Adjustments to reported earnings (after tax) (0.01) (0.19) 0.18 OPERATING EARNINGS $ 0.81 $ 1.02 $ (0.21) By segment: Dominion Energy Virginia Gas Distribution Dominion Energy South Carolina Contracted Assets Corporate and Other 0.51 0.23 0.11 0.13 (0.17) 0.49 0.02 0.21 0.02 0.12 (0.01) 0.20 (0.07) - (0.17) $ Common Shares Outstanding (average, diluted) 0.81 812.8 $ 1.02 826.3 $ (0.21) (millions, except earnings per share) Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2019 REPORTED EARNINGS1 $ Pre-tax loss (income)2 Income tax2 (401) 4,120 (713) $ 1,358 1,943 (426) $ Adjustments to reported earnings 3,407 1,517 Change (1,759) 2,177 (287) 1,890 OPERATING EARNINGS $ 3,006 $ 2,875 $ 131 By segment: Dominion Energy Virginia 1,891 1,786 105 Gas Distribution 560 487 73 Dominion Energy South Carolina 419 430 (11) Contracted Assets 402 460 (58) Corporate and Other (266) (288) $ 3,006 $ 2,875 $ 22 131 Earnings Per Share (EPS):3 REPORTED EARNINGS1 $ (0.57) $ 1.62 $ Adjustments to reported earnings (after tax) 4.11 1.91 OPERATING EARNINGS $ 3.54 $ 3.53 $ (2.19) 2.20 0.01 By segment: Dominion Energy Virginia Gas Distribution Dominion Energy South Carolina Contracted Assets Corporate and Other 2.28 0.67 0.51 0.48 (0.40) 2.21 0.60 0.53 0.57 (0.38) $ Common Shares Outstanding (average, diluted) 3.54 831.0 $ 3.53 808.9 $ 0.07 0.07 (0.02) (0.09) (0.02) 0.01 1) Determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

2) Adjustments to reported earnings are included in Corporate and Other segment reported GAAP earnings. Refer to Schedules 2 and 3 for details, or find "GAAP Reconciliation" in the Earnings Release Kit on Dominion Energy's website at investors.dominionenergy.com. 3) The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered in June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months ended December 31, 2020. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the fair value adjustment required for the diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $11 million. For the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the fair value adjustment required for the diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $1 million and $28 million, respectively. In each quarter of 2020, the calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units entered in June 2019 and $9 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units entered in December 2019. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information. Schedule 2 - Reconciliation of 2020 Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings 2020 Earnings (Twelve months ended December 31, 2020) The $4.1 billion pre-tax net effect of the adjustments included in 2020 reported earnings, but excluded from operating earnings, is primarily related to the following items: • $2.4 billion net loss from discontinued operations associated with the sale of the Gas Transmission & Storage segment as well as the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project.

• $840 million of charges primarily relating to the planned early retirement of electric generation facilities in Virginia and $257 million of charges for expected customer credit reinvestment offset and customer arrears forgiveness for Virginia utility customers.

• $626 million for an impairment charge attributable to Dominion Energy's interests in certain merchant solar generation facilities and a contract termination charge in connection with the sale of Fowler Ridge.

• $238 million of merger and integration-related costs associated with the SCANA Combination, including $117 million associated with litigation. (millions, except per share amounts) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 YTD 2020 3 Reported earnings (loss) ($270) ($1,169) $356 $682 ($401) Adjustments to reported earnings 1: Pre-tax loss (income) 1,265 2,448 859 (452) 4,120 Income tax (207) (649) (299) 442 (713) 1,058 1,799 560 (10) 3,407 Operating earnings $788 $630 $916 $672 $3,006 Common shares outstanding (average, diluted) 838.2 839.4 833.8 812.8 831.0 Reported earnings (loss) per share 2 ($0.34) ($1.52) $0.41 $0.82 ($0.57) Adjustments to reported earnings per share 2 1.26 2.25 0.67 (0.01) 4.11 Operating earnings per share 2 $0.92 $0.73 $1.08 $0.81 $3.54 1) Adjustments to reported earnings are reflected in the following table: 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 YTD 2020 Pre-tax loss (income): Discontinued operations - Gas Transmission & Storage segment * (161) 2,691 90 (217) 2,403 Regulated asset retirements and other charges 768 44 200 96 1,108 Charges associated with interests in merchant renewable generation facilities 0 0 626 0 626 Merger and integration-related costs 51 22 77 88 238 Net (gain) loss on NDT funds 538 (393) (190) (290) (335) Liability management and financing 31 18 13 0 62 Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities 37 32 (46) (140) (117) Other ** 1 34 89 11 135 $1,265 $2,448 $859 ($452) $4,120 Income tax expense (benefit): Tax effect of above adjustments to reported earnings *** (224) (649) (230) 442 (661) Other 17 0 (69) 0 (52) ($207) ($649) ($299) $442 ($713) * Amount excludes the 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company. ** Includes social justice commitments and Tropical Storm Isaias. *** Income taxes for individual pre-tax items include current and deferred taxes using a transactional effective tax rate. For interim reporting purposes, such amounts may be adjusted in connection with the calculation of the Company's year-to-date income tax provision based on its estimated annual effective tax rate. 2) The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered in June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months ended March 31, September 30 or December 31. For the three months ended June 30, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $92 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $11 million. In each quarter of 2020, the calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units entered in June 2019 and $9 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units entered in December 2019. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information.

3) YTD EPS may not equal sum of quarters due to share count difference and fair value adjustment associated with the convertible preferred securities. Schedule 3 - Reconciliation of 2019 Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings 2019 Earnings (Twelve months ended December 31, 2019) The $1.9 billion pre-tax net effect of the adjustments included in 2019 reported earnings, but excluded from operating earnings, is primarily related to the following items: • $2.4 billion of merger and integration-related costs associated with the SCANA Combination, primarily reflecting $1 billion for refunds of amounts previously collected from retail electric customers of Dominion Energy South Carolina (DESC) for the NND Project, $383 million associated with a voluntary retirement program (which includes $111 million for employee benefit plan curtailment), and $641 million associated with litigation.

• $769 million of charges at our regulated entities, primarily consisting of the retirement of electric generation facilities in cold reserve and certain automated meters and a purchase power contract termination.

• $612 million of net income from discontinued operations primarily associated with the sale of the Gas Transmission & Storage segment.

• $113 million benefit from the revision of certain asset retirement obligations for ash ponds and landfills at certain utility generation facilities, in connection with the enactment of Virginia legislation in March.

• $553 million net gain related to our investments in nuclear decommissioning trust funds. Dominion Energy also recorded $194 million tax charge for certain income tax-related regulatory assets acquired in the SCANA Combination for which Dominion Energy committed to forgo recovery. (millions, except per share amounts) 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 YTD 2019 3 Reported earnings (loss) ($680) $54 $975 $1,009 $1,358 Adjustments to reported earnings 1: Pre-tax loss (income) 1,484 504 (21) (24) 1,943 Income tax (111) (174) (8) (133) (426) 1,373 330 (29) (157) 1,517 Operating earnings $693 $384 $946 $852 $2,875 Common shares outstanding (average, diluted) 793.1 802.5 813.0 826.3 808.9 Reported earnings (loss) per share 2 ($0.86) $0.07 $1.17 $1.21 $1.62 Adjustments to reported earnings per share 2 1.73 0.41 (0.02) (0.19) 1.91 Operating earnings per share 2 $0.87 $0.48 $1.15 $1.02 $3.53 1) Adjustments to reported earnings are reflected in the following table: 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 YTD 2019 Pre-tax loss (income): Merger and integration-related costs 1,428 497 59 376 2,360 Regulated asset and contract retirements/terminations 547 197 47 (22) 769 Discontinued operations - Gas Transmission & Storage segment * (154) (117) (125) (216) (612) Revision to ash pond and landfill closure costs (113) 0 0 0 (113) Net gain on NDT funds (253) (83) (28) (189) (553) Other 29 10 26 27 92 $1,484 $504 ($21) ($24) $1,943 Income tax expense (benefit): Tax effect of above adjustments to reported earnings ** (279) (174) (8) (145) (606) Write-off EDIT regulatory assets (SCANA) 198 0 0 (4) 194 Other (30) 0 0 16 (14) ($111) ($174) ($8) ($133) ($426) * Amount excludes the 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company. ** Income taxes for individual pre-tax items include current and deferred taxes using a transactional effective tax rate. For interim reporting purposes, such amounts may be adjusted in connection with the calculation of the Company's year-to-date income tax provision based on its estimated annual effective tax rate. 2) The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered in June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months ended June 30. For the three months ended September 30, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $13 million. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $1 million and $28 million, respectively. The calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million per quarter associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units entered in June of 2019 and $2 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units entered in December of 2019. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information.

3) YTD EPS may not equal sum of quarters due to share count difference and fair value adjustment associated with the convertible preferred securities. 9 Schedule 4 - Reconciliation of 2020 Earnings to 2019 Preliminary, Unaudited Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (millions, except EPS) December 31, December 31, 2020 vs. 2019 2020 vs. 2019 Increase / (Decrease) Increase / (Decrease) Reconciling Items Amount EPS Amount EPS Change in reported earnings (GAAP) ($327) ($0.39) ($1,759) ($2.19) Change in Pre-tax loss (income) 1 (428) 2,177 Change in Income tax 1 575 (287) Adjustments to reported earnings $147 $0.18 $1,890 $2.20 Change in consolidated operating earnings ($180) ($0.21) $131 $0.01 Dominion Energy Virginia Regulated electric sales: Weather ($24) ($0.03) ($74) ($0.09) Other (2) 0.00 (20) (0.02) Rider equity return 11 0.01 87 0.10 Electric capacity (5) (0.01) 22 0.03 Select operations and maintenance expense2 14 0.02 61 0.08 Depreciation & amortization 9 0.01 42 0.05 Renewable energy investment tax credits 29 0.04 19 0.02 Other (23) (0.03) (32) (0.04) Share dilution 0.01 (0.06) Change in contribution to operating earnings $9 $0.02 $105 $0.07 Gas Distribution Regulated gas sales: Weather ($1) (0.00) ($2) ($0.00) Other (1) (0.00) 11 0.01 Select operations and maintenance expense2 2 0.00 14 0.02 Interest expense, net 11 0.01 36 0.04 Other 1 0.00 14 0.02 Share dilution 0.00 (0.02) Change in contribution to operating earnings $12 $0.02 $73 $0.07 Dominion Energy South Carolina Regulated electric sales: Weather $8 $0.01 ($15) ($0.02) Other (17) (0.02) (8) (0.01) Regulated gas sales 4 0.00 12 0.02 Interest expense, net (3) (0.00) 17 0.02 Other 3 0.00 (17) (0.02) Share dilution 0.00 (0.01) Change in contribution to operating earnings ($5) ($0.01) ($11) ($0.02) Contracted Assets Margin ($35) ($0.04) ($46) ($0.06) Select operations and maintenance expense2 (30) (0.04) (29) (0.04) Renewable energy investment tax credits 10 0.01 17 0.02 Interest expense, net 0 0.00 13 0.02 Other (2) (0.00) (13) (0.02) Share dilution 0.00 (0.01) Change in contribution to operating earnings ($57) ($0.07) ($58) ($0.09) Corporate and Other Share dilution and other ($139) ($0.17) $22 ($0.02) Change in contribution to operating earnings ($139) ($0.17) $22 ($0.02) Change in consolidated operating earnings ($180) ($0.21) $131 $0.01 Change in adjustments included in reported earnings 1 ($147) ($0.18) ($1,890) ($2.20) Change in consolidated reported earnings ($327) ($0.39) ($1,759) ($2.19) 1) Adjustments to reported earnings are included in Corporate and Other segment reported GAAP earnings. Refer to Schedules 2 and 3 for details, or find "GAAP Reconciliation" in the Earnings Release Kit on Dominion Energy's website at investors.dominionenergy.com.

2) Includes salaries, wages, and benefits and outage expenses (DEV and Contracted Assets segments). Note: Figures may not sum due to rounding Financials Consolidated Financial Statements (GAAP) Dominion Energy, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets * Unaudited & Summarized (GAAP Based) ($ in Millions) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets held for sale Other current assets $ 1,482 $ 535 5,404 5,561 Total Current Assets Investments 6,886 6,096 10,238 7,905 Property, plant and equipment, net Deferred charges and other assets Noncurrent assets held for sale Total Assets 57,848 57,200 20,933 18,665 $ - 13,957 95,905 $ 103,823 Liabilities and Equity Securities due within one year $ Supplemental 364-Day credit facility borrowings Short-term debt 1,937 225 $ 2,462 -895 849 Other 2,777 2,132 Other current liabilities Current liabilities held for sale 4,384 3,458 625 1,039 Total current liabilities Long-term debt 10,843 9,940 33,957 28,998 Deferred credits and other liabilities Noncurrent liabilities held for sale Total liabilities 24,644 25,098 - 5,754 69,444 69,790 Shareholders' equity Noncontrolling interests 26,117 31,994 344 2,039 Total equity 26,461 34,033 Total liabilities and equity $ 95,905

$ 103,823 *The notes contained in Dominion Energy's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q or annual report on Form 10-K are an integral part of the Consolidated Financial Statements. Dominion Energy , Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows* Unaudited & Summarized ($ in Millions) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Operating Activities Net Income (loss) including noncontrolling interests ($550) $1,376 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization (including nuclear fuel) 2,836 2,977 Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits (324) 216 Gain from GT&S Transaction (134) - Contribution to pension plan (250) (21) Provision for refunds and rate credits to electric utility customers - 800 Impairment of assets and other charges 2,345 1,333 Loss for equity method investee 2,405 - Charge related to a voluntary retirement program - 320 Gains on the sales of assets and equity method investments (63) (167) Net (gains) losses on nuclear decommissionning trusts funds and other investments (412) (626) Charge (revision) to future ash pond and landfill closure costs 11 (113) Other adjustments 159 (5) Changes in: Accounts receivable (238) (71) Inventories 39 (90) Deferred fuel and purchased gas costs, net 212 195 Prepayments 7 (225) Accounts payable 35 (225) Accrued interest, payroll and taxes (53) (78) Margin deposits assets and liabilities 26 60 Net realized and unrealized changes related to derivative activities (36) 43 Pension and other postretirement benefits (319) (148) Other operating assets and liabilities (469) (347) Net cash provided by operating activities 5,227 5,204 Investing Activities Plant construction and other property additions (including nuclear fuel) (6,020) (4,980) Cash and restricted cash acquired in the SCANA Combination - 389 Acquisition of solar development projects (311) (341) Proceeds from GT&S and Q-Pipe Transactions 3,687 - Proceeds from sales of assets and equity method investments 143 447 Contributions to equity method affiliates (148) (209) Distributions from equity method affiliates 16 9 Acquisition of equity method investments (178) - Other (105) 63 Net cash used in investing activities (2,916) (4,622) Financing Activities Issuance (repayment) of short-term debt, net (16) 404 Issuance of short-term notes 1,125 3,000 Repayment and repurchase of short-term notes (1,125) (3,000) Issuance and remarketing of long-term debt 6,577 4,374 Repayment and repurchase of long-term debt (including redemption premiums) (2,879) (9,116) Proceeds from sale of interest in Cove Point - 2,078 Issuance of common stock 159 2,515 Repurchase of common stock (3,080) - Common dividend payments (2,873) (2,983) Issuance of 2019 Equity Units - 1,582 Issuance of Series B preferred stock - 791 Other (221) (349) Net cash used in financing activities (2,333) (704) Decrease in cash, restricted cash and equivalents (22) (122) Cash, restricted cash and equivalents at beginning of period 269 391 Cash, restricted cash and equivalents at end of period $247 $269 * The notes contained in Dominion Energy's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q or annual report on Form 10-K are an integral part of the Consolidated Financial Statements. February 12, 2021 Segment Earnings Results Dominion Energy Consolidated Reported and Operating Results 1 Three Months EndedUnaudited Summary December 31,Year Ended December 31, (millions, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Revenue $ 3,521 $ 3,895 $ 14,172$ 14,401 Operating Expenses Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases Purchased electric capacity 485 635 2,243 2,885 17 14 53 88 Purchased gas 328 440 889 1,560 Other operations and maintenance 3 1,046 1,115 5,729 5,158 Depreciation, depletion and amortization Other taxes 581 570 2,332 2,283 208 185 871 883 Total operating expenses 2,665 2,959 12,117 12,857 Income from operations Other income 856 406 936 285 2,055 1,544 733 811 Income including noncontrolling interests before interest and income taxes 1,262 1,221 Interest and related charges 241 353 2,7881,377 2,355 1,486 Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests before income taxes 1,021 868 1,411 Income taxes 206 48 83 869 209 Net Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests 815 Net Income (loss) from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest (125) 820 190 1,328 (1,878) 660 716 Noncontrolling interests 8 1 (149) 18 Reported Earnings (Loss) Reported Earnings (Loss) Per Share4 $ $ 682 $ 1,009 $ (401)$ 1,358 0.82$ 1.21$ (0.57)$ 1.62 Adjustments to reported earnings: Pre-tax Loss (Income) 2 Income Tax 2 (452) 442 (10) (24) (133) (157) 4,120 (713) 3,407 1,943 (426) 1,517 Operating Earnings $ 672 $ 852 $ 3,006 Operating Earnings Per Share4 $ 0.81 $ 1.02

$ 3.54 $ $ 2,875 3.53 Average shares outstanding, diluted 812.8 826.3 831.0 808.9 Adjusted EBIT Reconciliation Reported Earnings (Loss) Noncontrolling interest Discontinued Operations Income taxes $ 682 $ 8 125 1,009 1 $ (401) $ (149) 1,358 18 (190) 1,878 (716) 206 48 Interest and related charges 241 353 83 1,377 209 1,486 $ Adjustments2 Adjusted EBIT 1,262 (128) $ 1,221 191 $ 2,788 1,726 $ 2,355 2,547 $ 1,134 $ 1,412 $ 4,514 $ 4,902 1) Dominion Energy Consolidated Income Statement reflects the impact of segment eliminations and adjustments.

2) For additional details on adjustments to reporting earnings and to EBIT, see the GAAP Reconciliation schedules on pages 22-30.

3) Includes impairment of assets and other charges and gains on sale of assets.

4) The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered on June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months ended December 31, 2020. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $11 million. For the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $1 million and $28 million, respectively. In each quarter of 2020, the calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units entered in June 2019 and $9 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units entered in December 2019. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information. Dominion Energy Virginia Reported and Operating Results Unaudited Summary (millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31,2020 Year Ended December 31,2019 2020 2019 Operating Revenue Operating Expenses Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases Purchased (excess) electric capacity Purchased gas Other operations and maintenance Depreciation, depletion and amortization Other taxes Total operating expenses $ 1,784 354 (3) - 454 308 70 1,183 $ 1,948 487 (5) - 440 1,736 305 1,247 71 328 1,298 $ 7,787$ 8,157 1,636 (17) - 2,178 40 - 1,641 1,216 323 4,930 5,398 Income from operations 601 650 2,857 2,759 Other income 15 11 57 39 Income including noncontrolling interests before interest and income taxes Interest and related charges 616 120 661 118 2,914 2,798 527 530 Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests before income taxes 496 543 2,387 2,268 Income taxes 84 140 496 482 Net Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests 412 403 1,891 1,786 Net Income from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest - - - -Noncontrolling interests - - - - Reported and Operating Earnings Contribution $ $ 412 $ 403 $ 1,891 $ 1,786 Reported and Operating Earnings Per Share Contribution 0.51$ 0.49$ 2.28$ 2.21 Average shares outstanding, diluted 812.8 826.3 831.0 808.9 Adjusted EBIT Reconciliation Reported Earnings Noncontrolling interest Discontinued Operations Income taxes Interest and related charges Adjusted EBIT $ 412 - -84 140 120 118 $ 403 - - $ 616$ 661$ 2,914$ 2,798 14 $ 1,891 - - $ 1,786 - -496 482 527 530 Gas Distribution Reported and Operating Results Unaudited Summary (millions, except per share amounts)Three Months EndedDecember 31,2020 Year EndedDecember 31,2019 2020 2019 Operating RevenueOperating Expenses Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases Purchased electric capacity Purchased gas Other operations and maintenance Depreciation, depletion and amortization Other taxes Total operating expenses $ 749 - - 228 159 88 60 535 $ 737 $ 2,355$ - - - - 233 566 166 602 82 344 39 204 2,385 - - 619 619 335 200 520 1,716 1,773 Income from operations 214 217 639 Other income 30 27 118 612 105 Income including noncontrolling interests before interest and income taxes 244 Interest and related charges 244 757 14 29 76 717 116 Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests before income taxes 230 Income taxes 45 215 681 42 121 601 114 Net Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests 185 173 560 487 Net Income from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest - - - -Noncontrolling interests - - - - Reported and Operating Earnings Contribution $ $ 185 Reported and Operating Earnings Per Share Contribution 0.23$ $ 173 $ 560$ 487 0.21$ 0.67$ 0.60 Average shares outstanding, diluted 812.8 826.3 831.0 808.9 Adjusted EBIT Reconciliation Reported Earnings Noncontrolling interest Discontinued Operations Income taxes Interest and related charges Adjusted EBIT $ 185 - - $ 173 - -45 42 14 29 $ $ 244$ 244$ 560 - - $ 487 - -121 114 76 116 757$ 717 February 12, 2021 15 Dominion Energy South Carolina Reported and Operating Results Unaudited Summary (millions, except per share amounts)Three Months EndedDecember 31,2020 Year Ended December 31,2019 2020 2019 Operating RevenueOperating Expenses Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases Purchased electric capacity Purchased gas Other operations and maintenance Depreciation, depletion and amortization Other taxes Total operating expenses $ 679 110 20 55 146 120 53 504 $ 767 $ 2,787$ 114 500 19 72 55 184 170 591 117 474 53 233 2,952 619 50 177 595 452 241 528 2,054 2,134 Income from operations 175 239 733 818 Other income 1 9 12 17 Income including noncontrolling interests before interest and income taxes 176 248 Interest and related charges 55 52 745219 835 242 Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests before income taxes 121 196 526 Income taxes 28 98 107 593 163 Net Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests 93 98 419 430 Net Income from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest - - - -Noncontrolling interests - - - - Reported and Operating Earnings Contribution $ $ 93 $ 98 Reported and Operating Earnings Per Share Contribution 0.11$ $ 419 $ 430 0.12$ 0.51$ 0.53 Average shares outstanding, diluted Adjusted EBIT Reconciliation Reported Earnings Noncontrolling interest Discontinued Operations Income taxes Interest and related charges Adjusted EBIT 812.8 826.3 $ 93 $ 98$ - -- - 28 98 55 52 $ 176$ 248$ 831.0 808.9 419 - - $ 430 - -107 163 219 242 745$ 835 February 12, 2021 16 Contracted Assets Reported and Operating Results Three Months Ended Year EndedUnaudited Summary December 31, December 31, (millions, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Revenue $ 225 $ 278 $ 1,071$ 1,156 Operating Expenses Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases Purchased electric capacity 21 35 - - 115 - 138 - Purchased gas Other operations and maintenance Depreciation, depletion and amortization Other taxes Total operating expenses Income (loss) from operations Other income Income including noncontrolling interests before interest and income taxes Interest and related charges 5 3 23 4 145 105 771 464 43 46 182 180 14 13 55 53 228 202 1,146 839 (3) 76 (75) 317 60 21 114 85 57 97 39 402 19 24 75 98 Income (loss) from continuing operations including noncontrollinginterests before income taxes 38 73 (36) 304 Income taxes (54) (37) (16) 20 Net Income (loss) from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests 92 110 (20) 284 Net Income from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest1 14 50 167 183 Noncontrolling interests (1) (4) (255) 7 Reported and Operating Earnings Contribution Reported and Operating Earnings Per Share Contribution $ $ 107 $ 164 $ 402$ 460 0.13$ 0.20$ 0.48$ 0.57 Average shares outstanding, diluted 812.8 826.3 831.0 808.9 Adjusted EBIT Reconciliation Reported Earnings Noncontrolling interest Discontinued Operations Income taxes $ 107 $ 164 $ 402 $ 460 (1) (4) (255) 7 (14) (54) Interest and related charges Adjusted EBIT 19 (50)(37) 24 (167) (183) (16) 20 75 98 $ 57$ 97$ 39$ 402 1)The Company retained a 50% noncontrolling interest in Cove Point, which, as of November 1, 2020, is being accounted for as an equity method investment. February 12, 2021 17 Corporate & Other Reported and Operating Results Three Months EndedUnaudited Summary December 31,Year Ended December 31, (millions, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Revenue $ 348 $ 409 $ 1,163$ 832 Operating Expenses Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases Purchased electric capacity - - - - - - - - Purchased gas 40 151 131 761 Other operations and maintenance 2 406 475 2,993 2,865 Depreciation, depletion and amortization Other taxes 22 20 85 100 11 9 53 68 Total operating expenses 479 655 3,262 3,794 Income (loss) from operations (131) (246) (2,099) (2,962) Other income 309 252 520 701 Income (loss) including noncontrolling interests before interest and income taxes Interest and related charges 178 42 6 165 (1,579) (2,261) 568 636 Income (loss) from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests before income taxes I ncome taxes 136 103 (159) (2,147) (2,897) (195) (625) (570) Net Income (loss) from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests 33 36 (1,522) (2,327) Net Income (loss) from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest (139) 140 (2,045) Noncontrolling interests 9 5 106 533 11 Reported Earnings (Loss) Contribution $ (115) $ 171 $ (3,673)$ (1,805) Reported Earnings (Loss) Per Share Contribution3 $ (0.16)$ 0.19$ (4.51)$ (2.29) Adjustments to reported earnings: Pre-tax Loss (Income) 1 I ncome Tax 1 (452) 442 (10) (24) (133) 4,120 1,943 (713) (426) (157) 3,407 1,517 Operating Earnings (Loss) Contribution $ (125) $ 14 $ (266) $ (288) Operating Earnings (Loss) Per Share Contribution3

$ (0.17) $ - $ (0.40) $ (0.38) Average shares outstanding, diluted 812.8 826.3 831.0 808.9 Adjusted EBIT Reconciliation Reported Earnings (Loss) Noncontrolling interest Discontinued Operations I ncome taxes $ (115) $ 171 $ (3,673) $ (1,805) 9 5 106 11 Interest and related charges 139 103 42 (140)(195) 2,045 (533) (625) (570) 165 568 636 $ Adjustments1 Adjusted EBIT 178$ (128) 6$ 191 (1,579)$ 1,726 (2,261) 2,547 $ 50 $ 197 $ 147 $ 286 1) For additional details on adjustments to reporting earnings and to EBIT see the GAAP Reconciliation schedules on pages 22-30.

2) Includes impairment of assets and other charges and gains on sale of assets.

3) The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered on June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months ended December 31, 2020. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $11 million. For the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $1 million and $28 million, respectively. In each quarter of 2020, the calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units entered in June 2019 and $9 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units entered in December 2019. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information. Reconciliation of Forecast and Outlook Reconciliation of Operating Earnings Guidance 4Q20 Operating Earnings Summary (millions, except per share amounts) 4Q19 4Q20 Actual Low High Actual2 Dominion Energy Consolidated Total adjusted EBIT $1,412 $1,078 $1,168 $1,134 Consolidated interest 352 355 340 348 Consolidated income taxes 262 125 105 129 Net Income from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest1 50 0 0 14 Noncontrolling interests (4) (15) (15) (1) Operating earnings $852 $613 $738 $672 Operating EPS $1.02 $0.73 $0.89 $0.81 Average Diluted Shares 826.3 815 813 812.8 $0.73 $0.87 $0.81 19 Range of 4Q202 Description 4Q20 Operating EPS Guidance Range 4Q20 Operating EPS Actual >>> Notes: 1Operating earnings includes 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company and reflected in discontinued operations 2Effective November 1, 2020, 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company is being accounted for as an equity method investment Figures may not sum due to rounding For additional detail on items excluded from operating earnings see the GAAP Reconciliation schedule on pages 28 and 29 The calculation of operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends 2021 Earnings Guidance Earnings Guidance 2021 Operating Earnings Forecast (millions, except per share amounts) 2020 Actual Dominion Energy Virginia Adjusted EBIT $2,914 $2,877 $3,003 Operating earnings $1,891 $1,905 $2,019 Operating EPS $2.28 $2.35 $2.50 Gas Distribution Adjusted EBIT $757 $808 $822 Operating earnings $560 $592 $606 Operating EPS $0.67 $0.73 $0.75 Dominion Energy South Carolina Adjusted EBIT $745 $775 $820 Operating earnings $419 $434 $475 Operating EPS $0.51 $0.53 $0.59 Contracted Assets Adjusted EBIT $39 $565 $600 Operating earnings $402 $406 $434 Operating EPS $0.48 $0.50 $0.54 Corporate and Other & Eliminations Adjusted EBIT $59 $117 $127 Operating earnings ($266) ($337) ($299) Operating EPS (0.40) (0.42) (0.37) Dominion Energy Consolidated Total adjusted EBIT $4,514 $5,142 $5,372 Consolidated interest 1,386 1,535 1,465 Consolidated income taxes 544 585 650 Net income from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest1 167 0 0 Noncontrolling interest (255) 22 22 Operating earnings $3,006 $3,000 $3,235 Operating EPS $3.54 $3.70 $4.00 Average Diluted Shares 831.0 811.0 809.0 2021 Operating EPS Guidance Range $3.70 $4.00 Description Range of FY2021 Low High Notes: 1Operating earnings includes 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company and reflected in discontinued operations Figures may not sum due to rounding For additional detail on items excluded from operating earnings see the GAAP Reconciliation schedule on page 26 Corporate and Other & Eliminations Operating EPS guidance includes the impact of preferred dividends Guidance assumes consolidated federal and state effective income tax rate of 15.0%-17.0% 1Q21 Operating Earnings Forecast (millions, except per share amounts) 1Q 2020 Actual Dominion Energy Consolidated Total adjusted EBIT $1,256 $1,377 $1,480 Consolidated interest 348 398 358 Consolidated income taxes 173 165 195 Net income from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest1 51 0 0 Noncontrolling interest (2) 1 1 Operating earnings $788 $812 $925 Operating EPS $0.92 $1.00 $1.15 Average Diluted Shares 838.2 809.0 807.0 1Q21 Operating EPS Guidance Range $1.00 $1.15 Range of 1Q 2021 Low High Description Notes: 1Operating earnings includes 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company and reflected in discontinued operations Figures may not sum due to rounding For additional detail on items excluded from operating earnings see the GAAP Reconciliation schedule on page 30 The calculation of operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends GAAP Reconciliation Reconciliation of 2020 Consolidated Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings Unaudited Income Statements (millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Year Ended December 31, 2020 GAAP Adjustments Operating GAAPAdjustments Operating Operating Revenue $ 3,521 $ (38) (a) $ 3,483 $ 14,172 $ (25) (a) $ 14,147 Operating Expenses Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases Purchased electric capacity 485 17 - - 485 17 2,243 53 - -2,243 53 Purchased gas 328 (6) (a) 322 Other operations and maintenance Depreciation, depletion and amortization Other taxes 1,046 (188) (b),(c),(g),(h) 858 581 208 - - 581 208 889 5,729 2,332 871 4 (a) 893 (2,011) (b),(c),(g),(h),(i),(j),(k) 3,718 - - 2,332 871 Total operating expenses 2,665 (194) Income from operations 856 156 2,471 1,012 12,117 (2,007) 2,055 1,982 10,110 4,037 Other income 406 (284) (b),(d),(h) 122 733 (256) (b),(d),(e),(h),(l) 477 Income including noncontrolling interests before interest and income taxes 1,262 (128) 1,134 2,788 1,726 Interest and related charges 241 107 (a),(b) 348 1,377 9 (a),(b),(e) 4,514 1,386 Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests before income taxes 1,021 (235) 786 1,411 1,717 3,128 Income taxes 206 (77) (f) 129 83 461 (f) 544 Net Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests 815 (158) 657 1,328 1,256 2,584 Net Income (loss) from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest (125) 139 (m) 14 (1,878) 2,045 (m) 167 Noncontrolling interests 8 (9) (n) (1) (149) (106) (n) (255) Earnings (Loss) Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Diluted $ $ 682 0.82 $ $ (10) (0.01) $ $ 672 0.81 $ $ (401) $ 3,407 $ (0.57) $ 4.11$ 3,006 3.54 Average shares outstanding, diluted 812.8 812.8 831.0 831.0 Adjustments to Reported Earnings (a) Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities.

(b) Merger and integration-related costs.

(c) Charges associated with regulated asset retirements and other charges.

(d) Net gain/loss on our investment in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.

(e) Items associated with liability management and financing.

(f) Income tax provisions associated with adjustments to reported earnings.

(g) Charges for expected customer credit reinvestment offset and customer arrears forgiveness for Virginia utility customers.

(h) Other miscellaneous items.

(i) Impairments of certain merchant solar generation

(j) Contract termination in connection with the sale of Fowler Ridge.

(k) Restoration costs associated with Tropical Storm Isaias.

(l) Items associated with social justice commitments.

(m) Items related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations. Amount excludes 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company.

(n) Noncontrolling interest related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations. Reconciliation of 2019 Consolidated Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings Unaudited Income Statements (millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Year Ended December 31, 2019 GAAPAdjustments Operating GAAPAdjustments Operating Operating Revenue $ 3,895 $ 14 (e) $ 3,909 $ 14,401 $ 1,065 (a),(e) $ 15,466 Operating Expenses Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases Purchased electric capacity 635 14 Purchased gas 440 - - - 635 2,885 14 88 440 1,560 - - - 2,885 88 1,560 Other operations and maintenance Depreciation, depletion and amortization Other taxes 1,115 (366) (a),(b),(e) 749 5,158 (1,912) (a),(b),(c),(e) 3,246 570 185 - - (b) 570 2,283 185 883 1 (14) (b),(e) 2,284 (a) 869 Total operating expenses 2,959 (366) Income from operations 936 380 2,593 1,316 12,857 (1,925) 1,544 2,990 10,932 4,534 Other income 285 (189) (d) 96 811 (443) (a),(b),(d) 368 Income including noncontrolling interests before interest and income taxes 1,221 191 1,412 2,355 2,547 Interest and related charges 353 (1) (a) 352 1,486 (8) (a),(b) 4,902 1,478 Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests before income taxes 868 192 1,060 869 2,555 3,424 Income taxes 48 214 (f) 262 209 516 (f),(g) 725 Net Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests 820 (22) 798 660 2,039 2,699 Net Income from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest 190 (140) (h) 50 Noncontrolling interests 1 (5) (i) (4) 716 18 (533) (h) 183 (11) (i) 7 Earnings $ 1,009 $ (157) $ 852 $ 1,358 $ 1,517 Earnings Per Share - Diluted

$ 1.21 $ (0.19) $ 1.02 $ 1.62 $ 1.91 $ 2,875 $ 3.53 Average shares outstanding, diluted 826.3 826.3 808.9 808.9 Adjustments to Reported Earnings (a) Merger and integration-related costs.

(b) Charges associated with regulated asset and contract retirements/terminations.

(c) Revision to ash pond and landfill closure costs at certain Virginia utility power stations.

(d) Net gain/loss on our investment in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.

(e) Other miscellaneous items.

(f) Income tax provisions associated with adjustments to reported earnings.

(g) Deferred tax adjustments associated with the SCANA Combination.

(h) Items related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations. Amount excludes 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company.

(i) Noncontrolling interest related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations. Reconciliation of 2020 Corporate and Other Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings Unaudited Income Statements (millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Year Ended December 31, 2020 GAAPAdjustments Operating GAAPAdjustments Operating Operating Revenue $ 348 $ (38) (a) $ 310 $ 1,163 $ (25) (a) $ 1,138 Operating Expenses Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases Purchased electric capacity - -- -- -- -- -- - Purchased gas 40 (6) (a) 34 Other operations and maintenance Depreciation, depletion and amortization Other taxes 406 (188) (b),(c),(g),(h) 218 22 11 - - 22 11 131 2,993 85 53 4 (a) 135 (2,011) (b),(c),(g),(h),(i),(j),(k) 982 - - 85 53 Total operating expenses 479 (194) Income (loss) from operations (131) 156 Other income 309 (284) (b),(d),(h) 285 25 25 3,262 (2,007) 1,255 (2,099) 1,982 (117) 520 (256) (b),(d),(e),(h),(l) 264 Income (loss) including noncontrolling interests before interest and income taxes 178 (128) Interest and related charges 42 107 (a),(b) 50 149 (1,579) 1,726 568 9 (a),(b),(e) 147 577 Income (loss) from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests before income taxes 136 (235) (99) (2,147) 1,717 (430) Income taxes 103 (77) (f) 26 (625) 461 (f) (164) Net Income (loss) from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests 33 (158) (125) (1,522) 1,256 (266)Net Income (loss) from discontinued operations includingnoncontrolling interest (139) 139 (m)Noncontrolling interests 9 (9) (n) - -(2,045) 2,045 (m) 106 (106) (n) - - Earnings (Loss) Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Diluted $ $ (115) $ (10) (0.16) $ (0.01) $ $ (125) (0.17) $ $ (3,673) $ 3,407 $ (266) (4.51) $ 4.11$ (0.40)Average shares outstanding, diluted 812.8 812.8 831.0 831.0 Adjustments to Reported Earnings (a) Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities.

(b) Merger and integration-related costs.

(c) Charges associated with regulated asset retirements and other charges.

(d) Net gain/loss on our investment in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.

(e) Items associated with liability management and financing.

(f) Income tax provisions associated with adjustments to reported earnings.

(g) Charges for expected customer credit reinvestment offset and customer arrears forgiveness for Virginia utility customers.

(h) Other miscellaneous items.

(i) Impairments of certain merchant solar generation facilities.

(j) Contract termination in connection with the sale of Fowler Ridge.

(k) Restoration costs associated with Tropical Storm Isaias.

(l) Items associated with social justice commitments.

(m) Items related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations. Amount excludes 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company.

(n) Noncontrolling interest related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations. Reconciliation of 2019 Corporate and Other Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings GAAP Adjustments Unaudited Income Statements (millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 Adjustments Operating GAAP Operating Operating Revenue $ 409 $ 14 (e) $ 423 $ 832 $ 1,065 (a),(e) $ 1,897 Operating Expenses Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases Purchased electric capacity - - Purchased gas 151 - - - - - 151 - - 761 - - - - - 761 Other operations and maintenance Depreciation, depletion and amortization Other taxes 475 (366) (a),(b),(e) 109 2,865 (1,912) (a),(b),(c),(e) 953 20 9 - - (b) 20 9 100 68 1 (14) (b),(e) 101 (a) 54 Total operating expenses 655 (366) Income (loss) from operations (246) 380 Other income 252 (189) (d) 289 134 63 3,794 (1,925) 1,869 (2,962) 2,990 701 (443) (a),(b),(d) 28 258 Income (loss) including noncontrolling interests before interest and income taxes 6 191 197 (2,261) 2,547 286 Interest and related charges 165 (1) (a) 164 636 (8) (a),(b) 628 Income (loss) from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests before income taxes (159) 192 33 (2,897) 2,555 (342) Income taxes (195) 214 (f) 19 (570) 516 (f),(g) (54) Net Income (loss) from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests 36 (22) 14 (2,327) 2,039 (288) Net Income from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest 140 (140) (h) Noncontrolling interests 5 (5) (i) - -533 (533) (h) 11 (11) (i) - - Earnings (Loss) $ 171 $ (157) $ 14 $ (1,805) $ Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Diluted

$ 0.19 $ (0.19) $ - $ (2.29) $ 1,517 1.91 $ (288)

$ (0.38)Average shares outstanding, diluted 826.3 826.3 808.9 808.9 Adjustments to Reported Earnings (a) Merger and integration-related costs.

(b) Charges associated with regulated asset and contract retirements/terminations.

(c) Revision to ash pond and landfill closure costs at certain Virginia utility power stations.

(d) Net gain/loss on our investment in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.

(e) Other miscellaneous items.

(f) Income tax provisions associated with adjustments to reported earnings.

(g) Deferred tax adjustments associated with the SCANA Combination.

(h) Items related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations. Amount excludes 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company.

(i) Noncontrolling interest related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations. Unaudited, Operating Segments (millions, except per share amounts) 2020 2020 Description ReportedAdjustments Operating1 Dominion Energy Virginia Adjusted EBIT $2,914 $2,914 Gas Distribution Adjusted EBIT 757 757 Dominion Energy South Carolina Adjusted EBIT 745 745 Contracted Assets Adjusted EBIT 39 39 (a),(b),(c),(d),(e),(f), Corporate and Other & Eliminations Adjusted EBIT (1,667) 1,726 (g), (h), (i), (j),(k) 59 Total Adjusted EBIT Consolidated Interest Consolidated Income Taxes $2,788 1,377 83 $1,726 $4,514 9 (a),(b),(j) 1,386 461 (l) 544 Net Income (loss) from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest Noncontrolling Interests Earnings (Loss) (1,878) (149) ($401) 2,045 (m) Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 831.0 (106) (n) $3,407 831.0 167 (255) $3,006 831.0 Reported EPS ($0.57) Adjustments to reported earnings Operating EPS --- --- ---$4.11 ---------$3.54 Adjustments to Reported Earnings (a) Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities.

(b) Merger and integration-related costs.

(c) Charges associated with regulated asset retirements and other charges.

(d) Net gain/loss on our investment in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.

(e) Charges for expected customer credit reinvestment offset and customer arrears forgiveness for Virginia utility customers.

(f) Impairments of certain merchant solar generation facilities.

(g) Contract termination in connection with the sale of Fowler Ridge.

(h) Restoration costs associated with Tropical Storm Isaias.

(i) Items associated with social justice commitments.

(j) Items associated with liability management and financing.

(k) Other miscellaneous items.

(l) Income tax provisions associated with adjustments to reported earnings.

(m) Items related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations. Amount excludes 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company. (n) Noncontrolling interest related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations. 1)Operating earnings includes 50% Interest in Cove Point retained by the Company and reflected in discontinued operations. Unaudited, Operating Segments (millions, except per share amounts) 2019 2019 Description Reported Adjustments Operating1 Dominion Energy Consolidated (a), (b), (c), (d), Total Adjusted EBIT $2,355 $2,547 (e) $4,902 Consolidated Interest 1,486 (8) (a), (b) 1,478 Consolidated Income Taxes 209 516 (f), (g) 725 Net Income from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest 716 (533) (h) 183 Noncontrolling Interests 18 (11) (i) 7 Earnings $1,358 $1,517 $2,875 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 808.9 808.9 808.9 Reported EPS $1.62 --- --- Adjustments to reported earnings --- $1.91 --- Operating EPS --- --- $3.53 Adjustments to Reported Earnings (a) Merger and integration-related costs. (b) Charges associated with regulated asset and contract retirements/terminations.

(c) Revision to ash pond and landfill closure costs at certain Virginia utility power stations.

(d) Net gain/loss on our investment in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.

(e) Other miscellaneous items.

(f) Income tax provisions associated with adjustments to reported earnings.

(g) Deferred tax adjustments associated with the SCANA Combination.

(h) Items related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations. Amount excludes 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company. (i) Noncontrolling interest related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations. 1)Operating earnings includes 50% Interest in Cove Point retained by the Company in discontinued operations. Unaudited, Operating Segments (millions, except per share amounts) 4Q20 Description Reported Adjustments Dominion Energy Consolidated (a),(b),(c),(d),(e), Total Adjusted EBIT $1,262 ($128) (f) Consolidated Interest 241 107 (a),(b) Consolidated Income Taxes 206 (77) (g) Net Income (loss) from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest (125) 139 (h) Noncontrolling Interests 8 Earnings $682 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 812.8 Reported EPS $0.82 Adjustments to reported earnings --- Operating EPS --- Adjustments to Reported Earnings (a) Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities. (b) Merger and integration-related costs. 4Q20 Operating1 $1,134 348 129 14 (9) (1) ($10) $672 812.8 812.8 --- --- ($0.01) --- --- $0.81 (i) (c) Charges associated with regulated asset retirements and other charges.

(d) Net gain/loss on our investment in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.

(e) Charges for expected customer credit reinvestment offset and customer arrears forgiveness for Virginia utility customers.

(f) Other miscellaneous items.

(g) Income tax provisions associated with adjustments to reported earnings.

(h) Items related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations. Amount excludes 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company. (i) Noncontrolling interest related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations. 1)Operating earnings includes 50% Interest in Cove Point retained by the Company and reflected in discontinued operations. Unaudited, Operating Segments (millions, except per share amounts) 4Q19 4Q19 Description Reported Operating1 Dominion Energy Consolidated Total Adjusted EBIT $1,221 $191 (a),(b),(c),(d) $1,412 Consolidated Interest 353 (1) (a) 352 Consolidated Income Taxes 48 214 (e) 262 Net Income from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest 190 (140) (f) 50 Noncontrolling Interests 1 (5) (g) (4) Earnings $1,009 ($157) $852 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 826.3 826.3 826.3 Reported EPS $1.21 --- --- Adjustments to reported earnings --- ($0.19) --- Operating EPS --- --- $1.02 Adjustments to Reported Earnings (a) Merger and integration-related costs. Adjustments (b) Charges associated with regulated asset and contract retirements/terminations.

(c) Other miscellaneous items.

(d) Net gain/loss on our investment in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.

(e) Income tax provisions associated with adjustments to reported earnings.

(f) Items related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations. Amount excludes 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company. (g) Noncontrolling interest related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations. 1)Operating earnings includes 50% Interest in Cove Point retained by the Company and reflected in discontinued operations. Unaudited, Operating Segments (millions, except per share amounts) Description 1Q20 ReportedAdjustments 1Q20 Operating1 Dominion Energy Consolidated Total Adjusted EBIT Consolidated Interest Consolidated Income Taxes ($86) 432 (50) $1,342 (a),(b),(c),(d) $1,256 (84) (a),(b),(e) 348 223 (f) 173 Net Income from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interest Noncontrolling Interests Earnings (Loss) 229 31 ($270) (178) (g)

(33) (h) Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 838.2 $1,058 838.2 51 (2) $788 838.2 Reported EPS ($0.34) Adjustments to reported earnings Operating EPS --- --- ---$1.26 ---------$0.92 Adjustments to Reported Earnings (a) Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities.

(b) Merger and integration-related costs.

(c) Charges associated with regulated asset retirements.

(d) Net loss on our investment in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.

(e) Items associated with our liability management exercise.

(f) Income tax provisions associated with adjustments to reported earnings.

(g) Items related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations. Amount excludes 50% interest in Cove Point retained by the Company. (h) Noncontrolling interest related to Gas Transmission and Storage segment discontinued operations. 1)Operating earnings includes 50% Interest in Cove Point retained by the Company and reflected in discontinued operations. 2021 Earnings Expectations Earnings Per Share (diluted) Reconciliation of measures prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) versus non-GAAP measures 1Q 2021 Operating Earnings (estimate): $1.00 - $1.15 1Q 2021 Reported Earnings (estimate): See Note 1 below FY 2021 Operating Earnings (estimate): $3.70 - $4.00 FY 2021 Reported Earnings (estimate): See Note 1 below 1. In providing its first-quarter and full-year 2021 operating earnings guidance, the company notes that there could be differences between expected reported earnings and estimated operating earnings for matters such as, but not limited to, acquisitions, divestitures or extreme weather events and other natural disasters. At this time, Dominion Energy management is not able to estimate the aggregate impact of these items on future period reported earnings. Accordingly, Dominion Energy is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent for its operating earnings guidance. Dominion Energy uses operating earnings as the primary performance measurement of its earnings guidance and results for public communications with analysts and investors. Dominion Energy also uses operating earnings internally for budgeting, for reporting to the Board of Directors, for the company's incentive compensation plans and for its targeted dividend payouts and other purposes. Dominion Energy management believes operating earnings provide a more meaningful representation of the company's fundamental earnings power. Dominion Energy's estimates of first-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: unusual weather conditions and their effect on energy sales to customers and energy commodity prices; extreme weather events and other natural disasters; extraordinary external events, such as the current pandemic health event resulting from COVID-19; federal, state and local legislative and regulatory developments; changes to regulated rates collected by Dominion Energy; timing and receipt of regulatory approvals necessary for planned construction or expansion projects and compliance with conditions associated with such regulatory approvals; the inability to complete planned construction projects within time frames initially anticipated; changes to federal, state and local environmental laws and regulations, including those related to climate change; cost of environmental compliance; changes in implementation and enforcement practices of regulators relating to environmental standards and litigation exposure for remedial activities; changes in operating, maintenance and construction costs; additional competition in Dominion Energy's industries; changes in demand for Dominion Energy's services; receipt of approvals for, and timing of, closing dates for acquisitions and divestitures; impacts of acquisitions, divestitures, transfers of assets by Dominion Energy to joint ventures, and retirements of assets based on asset portfolio reviews; the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the proposed sale of Dominion Energy Questar Pipeline to Berkshire Hathaway Energy, including the ability to obtain the requisite regulatory approvals and the terms and conditions of such regulatory approvals; adverse outcomes in litigation matters or regulatory proceedings; fluctuations in interest rates; changes in rating agency requirements or credit ratings and their effect on availability and cost of capital; and capital market conditions, including the availability of credit and the ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms. Other risk factors are detailed from time to time in Dominion Energy's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Attachments Original document

