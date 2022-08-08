Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dominion Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    D   US25746U1097

DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

(D)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-08-05 pm EDT
82.57 USD   -0.39%
08:04aDominion Energy Swings to 2Q Loss
DJ
08:01aDominion Energy Reports Higher Q2 Profit, Revenue; Provides Q3 Outlook
MT
07:45aDOMINION ENERGY : Announces Second-Quarter 2022 Earnings - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dominion Energy Swings to 2Q Loss

08/08/2022 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Connor Hart


Dominion Energy Inc. swung to a loss Monday, as increased sales were unable to offset increased operating costs.

The Richmond, Va.-based energy company reported a net loss attributable to the company of $453 million, or 58 cents a share, compared to net earnings of $285 million, or 33 cents a share, in the previous year.

Adjusted for costs including regulated asset retirements, charges associated with the sale of a nuclear power station and the mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities, operating income was $658 million, or 77 cents a share.

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30 rose to $3.6 billion, compared to $3 billion in the prior year. Analysts were expecting revenue of $3.5 billion, according to FactSet.

Total operating expenses increased to $3.9 billion, up from $2.7 billion in the previous year. Impairments on assets and losses on the sales of assets largely attributed to the higher costs, as well as an increase in energy-related purchases and gas.


Write to Connor Hart at connor.hart@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-08-22 0803ET

All news about DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
08:04aDominion Energy Swings to 2Q Loss
DJ
08:01aDominion Energy Reports Higher Q2 Profit, Revenue; Provides Q3 Outlook
MT
07:45aDOMINION ENERGY : Announces Second-Quarter 2022 Earnings - Form 8-K
PU
07:45aDOMINION ENERGY : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:38aEarnings Flash (D) DOMINION ENERGY Reports Q2 Revenue $3.6B
MT
07:37aEarnings Flash (D) DOMINION ENERGY Posts Q2 EPS $0.77
MT
07:31aDominion Energy Announces Second-Quarter 2022 Earnings
PR
07:23aEquities Signal Stronger Session in US as More Earnings Eyed; Asia Mixed, Europe Higher
MT
07:03aWall Street Leans Forward Pre-Bell; Futures Green, Europe Up, Asia Uneven
MT
06:01aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 130 M - -
Net income 2022 3 236 M - -
Net Debt 2022 43 688 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 3,25%
Capitalization 67 061 M 67 061 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,87x
EV / Sales 2023 6,81x
Nbr of Employees 17 100
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dominion Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 82,57 $
Average target price 87,59 $
Spread / Average Target 6,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Blue Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James R. Chapman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Diane Leopold Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Carlos M. Brown Chief Compliance Officer, SVP & General Counsel
Michael D. Frederick Senior Vice PresidentAdministrative Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.5.10%67 061
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.76%172 861
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION4.06%84 050
SOUTHERN COMPANY12.67%82 138
IBERDROLA, S.A.0.67%66 403
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.11.79%51 096