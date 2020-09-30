Log in
Dominion Energy, Inc.

DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

D
Dominion Energy : Virginia Customers Encouraged to Download New Dominion Energy App in Midst of Busy Hurricane Season

09/30/2020 | 02:46pm EDT

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy customers can now report outages, pay their bills, and monitor their energy usage all in one place using a new app the company rolled out today.

The app provides a secure, quick and easy way for customers to manage their energy account on the go.

"We're excited to offer our customers a one-stop-shop where they can do everything from pay their bill to learn how to conserve energy and save money," said Corynne Arnett, senior vice president of Regulatory Affairs & Customer Experience. "The app will allow customers to quickly and easily report an outage and enable easier account access along with increased security features."

The app is available on iOS and Android for residential and small business customers across eight states. Search for "Dominion Energy" in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to download the app for free. Customers will have the option to enable biometric authentication for secure access to their account.

Using the Dominion Energy app, Virginia customers will be able to:

  • Securely access their account and pay their bill;
  • Report and track power outages quickly and easily;
  • View energy use to help make decisions about how to conserve energy and save money;
  • Update email or text message notification preferences for updates related to billing or energy use;
  • Choose to receive push notifications when a bill is due or when a payment has been received;
  • Start, stop or transfer service.

About Dominion Energy
More than 7 million customers in 20 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virginia-customers-encouraged-to-download-new-dominion-energy-app-in-midst-of-busy-hurricane-season-301142236.html

SOURCE Dominion Energy


© PRNewswire 2020
