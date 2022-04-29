Dominion Energy Virginia Seeks Proposals for Acquisition of Renewable Development Projects

• Company seeks to acquire solar, onshore wind and energy storage projects in Virginia

• In new process, proposals will be accepted on a continuous basis throughout the year

• Separate request for Power Purchase Agreement proposals will be issued later this year

RICHMOND, VA - In a Request for Proposals (RFP) issued today, Dominion Energy Virginia (DEV) is soliciting proposals for the acquisition of up to 1,200 megawatts (MW) of new solar and onshore wind development assets, as well as approximately 125 MW of energy storage. The company will host an informational webinar for interested bidders at 1 p.m. ET on June 9, 2022. A separate RFP seeking proposals for Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) will be issued on September 1, 2022.

Acquisition of the projects will support the company's projected customer load as outlined in the company's 2021 update to the 2020 Integrated Resource Plan. The projects will also help the company achieve the goals of the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA) and the company's commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Different from past annual RFPs, the company will now accept acquisition proposals on a continuous basis throughout the year. The new process will provide greater flexibility and transparency for the development community and maximize the company's ability to procure the best clean energy resources for its customers.

The company is interested in proposals for five categories of development assets:

new photovoltaic ("PV") solar nameplate capacity

new PV solar generation paired with energy storage nameplate capacity

new onshore wind nameplate capacity

new onshore wind paired with energy storage nameplate capacity

new stand-alone energy storage nameplate capacity

For solar proposals, the company is seeking both utility-scale projects that are greater than 3 MW, as well as distributed projects that are 3 MW or less. For all proposals, the company will only consider facilities located in Virginia. Specifically, for distributed projects that are 3 MW or less, the facilities must be located within DEV's service territory where there are location grid benefits to DEV customers.

All participating Bidders must register in the RFP by submitting an Intent to Bid Form and an executed Confidentiality Agreement (CA). The Intent to Bid Form, CA and other additional information on this RFP can be found on the company's website. The completed form and signed CA should be emailed to DEVCleanEnergyRFP-Acquisition@dominionenergy.com.

For additional information or questions regarding the PPA RFP to be issued in September, please contact DEVCleanEnergy4RFP-PPA@dominionenergy.com.

