Dominion Energy : awards more than $1.5 million to 206 nonprofit organizations

Nestled in the heart of downtown Columbia, South Carolina, the 16-bedroom Ronald McDonald House could be mistaken for a quaint bed and breakfast, but what makes this place unique is the work happening inside its walls to meet the critical needs of the community.

The Ronald McDonald House is a temporary home for families with seriously ill or injured children who are hospitalized. It provides a comforting, safe place where these families can get a hot meal, a shoulder to cry on and now, a little help on their commutes home from hospital visits.

Ronald McDonald House Charities Columbia is one of 206 nonprofit partners across eight states to receive funding through the company's Critical Community Needs Grants program. In 2021, over $1.5 million was distributed to human service organizations working to fulfill the basic needs of individuals and families in communities that Dominion Energy serves.