  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dominion Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    D   US25746U1097

DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

(D)
  Summary
Dominion Energy : awards more than $1.5 million to 206 nonprofit organizations

10/11/2021 | 09:52am EDT
Nestled in the heart of downtown Columbia, South Carolina, the 16-bedroom Ronald McDonald House could be mistaken for a quaint bed and breakfast, but what makes this place unique is the work happening inside its walls to meet the critical needs of the community.

The Ronald McDonald House is a temporary home for families with seriously ill or injured children who are hospitalized. It provides a comforting, safe place where these families can get a hot meal, a shoulder to cry on and now, a little help on their commutes home from hospital visits.

Ronald McDonald House Charities Columbia is one of 206 nonprofit partners across eight states to receive funding through the company's Critical Community Needs Grants program. In 2021, over $1.5 million was distributed to human service organizations working to fulfill the basic needs of individuals and families in communities that Dominion Energy serves.

Below are insights offered from 2021 grant recipients, showcasing the life-altering missions these funds help bring to light.

Disclaimer

Dominion Energy Inc. published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 13:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 918 M - -
Net income 2021 3 120 M - -
Net Debt 2021 42 172 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 3,46%
Capitalization 58 777 M 58 777 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,77x
EV / Sales 2022 6,25x
Nbr of Employees 17 300
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dominion Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 72,70 $
Average target price 84,44 $
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Blue Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James R. Chapman CFO, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Diane Leopold Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Carlos M. Brown Chief Compliance Officer, SVP & General Counsel
Michael D. Frederick Senior Vice PresidentAdministrative Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-3.32%58 777
NEXTERA ENERGY3.97%157 353
ENEL S.P.A.-16.40%81 367
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.80%77 342
IBERDROLA, S.A.-19.35%67 434
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.84%66 240