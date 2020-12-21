Dominion Energy : “We Care Rebuild Project” Commits $200,000 to Four South Carolina Organizations

Dominion Energy's 'We Care Rebuild Project' Commits $200,000 to Four South Carolina Organizations

- Organizations will use grant dollars for social justice, equity and inclusion initiatives

- Dominion Energy has committed $5 million to community rebuilding and reconciliation

CAYCE, S.C. - Dominion Energy today announced four grants totaling $200,000 to Charleston Trident Urban League, Small Business Development Corporation at South Carolina State University, Central Carolina Community Foundation's African American Philanthropy Committee and The Imani Group. The donations are part of the company's 'We Care Rebuild Project,' which has designated $5 million to social justice and community rebuilding efforts across its 16-state footprint.

'Dominion Energy is committed to community reconciliation and rebuilding as we support important social justice and racial equality initiatives throughout the communities we serve,' said Rodney Blevins, president of Dominion Energy South Carolina. 'We are pleased to partner with these four organizations who are doing this critical work every day.'

Charleston Trident Urban League will receive a $95,000 grant to support its Center for Change and Leadership (Social Justice Initiative). The program seeks to utilize racial and social justice advocacy to empower people of color by building reparative systems that create wealth, transform justice and harness democratic power from the ground up in Charleston.

Small Business Development Corporation at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg will receive a $50,000 grant to support its minority specialty program developed to highlight social equity and inclusion for small businesses. The program will support the organization's mission of providing no-cost guidance and training to assist small business owners and potential owners in starting and growing a successful business.

Central Carolina Community Foundation's African American Philanthropy Committee will receive a $35,000 grant to develop the Black-Led, Black Benefitting Nonprofit Capacity Building and Leadership Development Project. The project will boost the impact of AAPC grants for funded nonprofits. It includes leadership and professional development workshops and skill-building coaching for management-level Black nonprofit leaders throughout the Midlands.

The Imani Group in Aiken will receive a $20,000 grant to support its EMERGE (Empowerment, Management, Education, Relationships, Goals, Employment) initiative created to close the gender gap in technology. It will provide skills-based computer science training in a positive, engaging environment that emphasizes sisterhood, computer coding and positive community impact.

