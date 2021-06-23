Dominion Energy : Additional Utility Bill Assistance Available for Dominion Energy Customers

Additional Utility Bill Assistance Available for Dominion Energy Customers

- NC HOPE application period is open for renters needing utility assistance

- Dominion Energy is ready to help customers with multiple payment options

GASTONIA, N.C. (June 23, 2021)- Dominion Energy is connecting renters with additional customer assistance funding through the NC HOPE program, which is now open for its second application period.

'We want customers to know that we are here to help and ready to assist them, including those who may be struggling for the first time,' said Sam Dozier, general manager of customer service at Dominion Energy. 'We are joining forces with NC HOPE, a critical program providing support to renters who have been directly impacted by the pandemic.'

The NC HOPE Program serves low-income renters to prevent evictions and utility disconnections. The program does not accept applications for utility assistance only, however, all applicants who receive rental assistance are also considered for utility assistance. Online applications and eligibility requirements are available at www.hope.nc.gov or by calling (888) 9ASK-HOPE or (888) 927-5467.

'The HOPE Program promotes housing stability by providing rent and utility assistance to households that have experienced financial setbacks due to the pandemic,' said Chief Operating Officer Laura Hogshead of the NC Office of Recovery and Resiliency, the state agency managing the program. 'We're helping people stay safe in their homes with utilities connected while they work to get back to normal.'

The company is committed to working with customers to find the payment plan and financial assistance that best fits their individual budget and needs. Many options can be conveniently accessed 24/7 through a customer's online account or the Dominion Energy app. Those options include:

Payment Assistance : Natural gas customers can find a list of assistance agencies in their area here. Electric customers can find assistance agencies here. Electric and natural gas customers can also call 2-1-1 or visit 211.org to find local agencies.



: Natural gas customers can find a list of assistance agencies in their area here. Electric customers can find assistance agencies here. Electric and natural gas customers can also call 2-1-1 or visit 211.org to find local agencies. Payment Plans: If a customer is having trouble paying their bill, Dominion Energy will help them determine the best option for their unique situation. Both short-term payment extensions and long-term payment plans are available.

For more ways to save on natural gas costs, visit DominionEnergy.com/NCgWaysToSave or DominionEnergy.com/NCeWaysToSave for electric energy efficiency tips.

About Dominion Energy

More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.