Dominion Energy : An “a-ha” moment for an employee building the next generation of clean energy.

I was very overwhelmed with excitement and in awe seeing the detailed engineering of the turbines up close in their new environment. It was an 'aha' moment while at the site knowing this project represented a historic moment for clean energy - the first offshore wind project for Dominion and the first offshore wind project in the United States located in federal waters.

For me this moment also represented a major career accomplishment, driven by a strong network and mentor. And it represented a full circle moment for my career, from starting Dominion Energy as a project engineer on the CVOW project to leading the construction of the project.