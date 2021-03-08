Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dominion Energy, Inc.    D

DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

(D)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dominion Energy : An “a-ha” moment for an employee building the next generation of clean energy.

03/08/2021 | 02:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

I was very overwhelmed with excitement and in awe seeing the detailed engineering of the turbines up close in their new environment. It was an 'aha' moment while at the site knowing this project represented a historic moment for clean energy - the first offshore wind project for Dominion and the first offshore wind project in the United States located in federal waters.

For me this moment also represented a major career accomplishment, driven by a strong network and mentor. And it represented a full circle moment for my career, from starting Dominion Energy as a project engineer on the CVOW project to leading the construction of the project.

Disclaimer

Dominion Energy Inc. published this content on 18 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 19:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
02:45pDOMINION ENERGY  : An “a-ha” moment for an employee building the nex..
PU
10:07aDOMINION ENERGY  : Women's History Month
PU
03/04DOMINION ENERGY  : Louisa County, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, Firefly Fib..
AQ
03/04DOMINION ENERGY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/03DOMINION ENERGY  : Louisa County, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, Firefly Fib..
PU
03/03DOMINION ENERGY  : and S.C. Department of Education Launch Student Writing Conte..
PU
03/03AEP, Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, Entergy, Southern Company and TVA Plan to ..
AQ
03/02Duke Energy Partners With Five Utilities to Push for Electric Vehicle Chargin..
MT
03/02Top U.S. utilities collaborate to build electric vehicle charging stations
RE
03/02U.S. Utilities Partner to Provide Easier Access to EV Chargers
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 148 M - -
Net income 2021 3 111 M - -
Net Debt 2021 30 686 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
Yield 2021 3,59%
Capitalization 56 283 M 56 283 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,74x
EV / Sales 2022 5,49x
Nbr of Employees 17 300
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dominion Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 82,25 $
Last Close Price 69,86 $
Spread / Highest target 27,4%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert M. Blue President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James R. Chapman CFO, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Thomas F. Farrell Executive Chairman
Diane Leopold Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Carlos M. Brown Chief Compliance Officer, SVP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-7.10%56 283
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.36%138 563
ENEL S.P.A.-4.87%95 326
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.95%76 832
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.31%68 050
SOUTHERN COMPANY-5.01%61 653
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ