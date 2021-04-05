Dominion Energy : Have your utility lines marked before starting outdoor projects that involve digging.

Having your underground utility lines marked is the best way to know what's under your feet before you start digging. It's the law In most states, contacting 811 before you dig is required by law.

Make sure to plan ahead and submit your request a few business days in advance of the work you are preparing to complete. Each state differs when it comes to the exact number of days in advance you need to make a request.

Waiting until the last minute could mean having to delay your project to allow time for representatives to come to your home to accurately mark buried utility lines.