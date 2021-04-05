Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dominion Energy, Inc.    D

DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

(D)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dominion Energy : Have your utility lines marked before starting outdoor projects that involve digging.

04/05/2021 | 02:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Having your underground utility lines marked is the best way to know what's under your feet before you start digging. It's the law In most states, contacting 811 before you dig is required by law.

Make sure to plan ahead and submit your request a few business days in advance of the work you are preparing to complete. Each state differs when it comes to the exact number of days in advance you need to make a request.

Waiting until the last minute could mean having to delay your project to allow time for representatives to come to your home to accurately mark buried utility lines.

Disclaimer

Dominion Energy Inc. published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 18:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
02:26pDOMINION ENERGY  : Have your utility lines marked before starting outdoor projec..
PU
11:09aDOMINION ENERGY  : Mourns Former Executive and Board Chairman, Thomas Farrell
AQ
09:17aDOMINION ENERGY, INC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
04:51aTHOMAS FARRELL : Altria Chairman, Former Dominion Energy Chief Thomas Farrell Di..
DJ
04/02DOMINION ENERGY  : Former leader of Dominion Energy dies day after retiring
AQ
04/02DOMINION ENERGY  : Mourns Former Executive & Board Chairman, Thomas Farrell
PR
04/01DOMINION ENERGY  : seeks rate review to support reliability, customer growth and..
PU
04/01DOMINION ENERGY  : Offers $1 Million in Critical Community Needs Grants
PR
04/01DOMINION ENERGY  : UBS Adjusts Dominion Energy's Price Target to $81 From $86, M..
MT
03/31DOMINION ENERGY VIRGINIA  : 's Triennial Review Application Highlights Record of..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 359 M - -
Net income 2021 3 102 M - -
Net Debt 2021 37 426 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 3,32%
Capitalization 61 031 M 61 031 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,86x
EV / Sales 2022 6,29x
Nbr of Employees 17 300
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dominion Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 81,63 $
Last Close Price 75,72 $
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,80%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert M. Blue Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James R. Chapman CFO, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Diane Leopold Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Carlos M. Brown Chief Compliance Officer, SVP & General Counsel
Michael D. Frederick Senior Vice PresidentAdministrative Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.0.69%61 031
NEXTERA ENERGY-1.79%148 619
ENEL S.P.A.1.92%100 786
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.68%82 148
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.16%74 060
ORSTED A/S-17.61%68 027
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ