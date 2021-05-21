Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Dominion Energy, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    D   US25746U1097

DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

(D)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Dominion Energy : Innovative broadband project provides scalable model to connect South Carolina's rural communities

05/21/2021 | 11:55am EDT
On a breezy spring day, deep in the shadow of a few dozen towering pines, Dominion Energy and a host of state, local and private partners gathered to celebrate a first-of-its-kind broadband project designed to connect this community to the 21st century - and help rural South Carolina take a much-needed first step across the digital divide.

More than 200 community members and project stakeholders joined U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., at the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie campus in Allendale to celebrate the rapid development of Wi-Fi access to 1,000 homes in 60 days where no access existed before. Three internet access points were made possible by utilizing existing vertical assets throughout the community - including SCETV broadcast towers. The project is one of the first such deployments in the nation.

Spearheaded by the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS) with funding secured by Clyburn, the project represents a true team effort across the community. Local Dominion Energy employees jumped at the chance to lend a hand and deliver the power needed to make this virtual connection a reality.

Disclaimer

Dominion Energy Inc. published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 15:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 382 M - -
Net income 2021 3 110 M - -
Net Debt 2021 37 672 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Yield 2021 3,26%
Capitalization 62 296 M 62 296 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,50x
EV / Sales 2022 6,19x
Nbr of Employees 17 300
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dominion Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 84,81 $
Last Close Price 77,24 $
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert M. Blue Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James R. Chapman CFO, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Diane Leopold Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Carlos M. Brown Chief Compliance Officer, SVP & General Counsel
Michael D. Frederick Senior Vice PresidentAdministrative Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.2.37%62 296
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.-3.71%145 716
ENEL S.P.A.-2.44%100 219
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.97%88 702
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.70%78 668
THE SOUTHERN COMPANY4.15%67 816