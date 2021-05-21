Dominion Energy : Innovative broadband project provides scalable model to connect South Carolina's rural communities

On a breezy spring day, deep in the shadow of a few dozen towering pines, Dominion Energy and a host of state, local and private partners gathered to celebrate a first-of-its-kind broadband project designed to connect this community to the 21st century - and help rural South Carolina take a much-needed first step across the digital divide.

More than 200 community members and project stakeholders joined U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., at the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie campus in Allendale to celebrate the rapid development of Wi-Fi access to 1,000 homes in 60 days where no access existed before. Three internet access points were made possible by utilizing existing vertical assets throughout the community - including SCETV broadcast towers. The project is one of the first such deployments in the nation.

Spearheaded by the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS) with funding secured by Clyburn, the project represents a true team effort across the community. Local Dominion Energy employees jumped at the chance to lend a hand and deliver the power needed to make this virtual connection a reality.