Dominion Energy : It's National BBQ Month!

Are you burning for a Broilmaster grill?
Dominion Energy North Carolina is offering financing at 0% APR for 12 months for qualified customers on grill purchases
made now through July 15, 2021. Our expert appliance technicians are ready to connect your Broilmaster natural gas grill directly to your home's gas meter, so you have endless gas to fuel your summer fun.
Disclaimer
Dominion Energy Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 11:35:00 UTC.