  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Dominion Energy, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    D   US25746U1097

DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

(D)
  Report
Dominion Energy : It's National BBQ Month!

05/13/2021 | 07:36am EDT
Are you burning for a Broilmaster grill?
Dominion Energy North Carolina is offering financing at 0% APR for 12 months for qualified customers on grill purchases made now through July 15, 2021. Our expert appliance technicians are ready to connect your Broilmaster natural gas grill directly to your home's gas meter, so you have endless gas to fuel your summer fun.

Disclaimer

Dominion Energy Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 11:35:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 866 M - -
Net income 2021 3 110 M - -
Net Debt 2021 37 672 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 3,26%
Capitalization 62 215 M 62 215 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,72x
EV / Sales 2022 6,25x
Nbr of Employees 17 300
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dominion Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 84,81 $
Last Close Price 77,14 $
Spread / Highest target 19,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert M. Blue Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James R. Chapman CFO, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Diane Leopold Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Carlos M. Brown Chief Compliance Officer, SVP & General Counsel
Michael D. Frederick Senior Vice PresidentAdministrative Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.4.56%62 215
NEXTERA ENERGY-7.27%140 322
ENEL S.P.A.-3.43%98 099
IBERDROLA, S.A.-4.83%85 155
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.55%77 860
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.11%68 133