Dominion Energy : Leads 2021 Campaign Toward Goal

04/13/2021 | 02:27pm EDT
Nearly 11 years ago, Joi Gilliam-Norris, OH/WV Customer Care Representative, could not have imagined the good change awaiting her. She longed to help as many people as she could with her gifts, so she prayed for the right opportunity. A move to a new state proved to be the blessing in disguise she had hoped for.

Joi moved from her hometown and a job she loved at Dominion Energy Ohio to take on a new position in our West Virginia offices. She spent a few years acclimating to her new state and new role when the Director of Operations asked her to consider replacing him on the United Way of Harrison County's Board of Directors. Joi jumped at the opportunity.

She's served on the board since 2014 and has helped organize a few ad hoc committees like Women United. Joi stepped up whenever she was asked. Being indispensable to United Way paid off. In early 2020, she was tapped by the organization's executive director to serve as the 2021 Campaign Chair in time for planning that begins in July for a September kickoff.

Joi explained, 'I always wanted to serve as campaign chair, but it's a difficult role especially if you don't have a lot of connections in the community.' Being new in town did not stop Joi from giving the campaign her all. She was aided by a flexible work schedule thanks to the support of her Dominion Energy managers. Our company's 'Employees in Action' volunteer program encourages employees to engage with the community through these types of volunteer activities.

The pandemic hasn't made it easy to fundraise. The agency's usual wing-eating contest and leadership reception was canceled, as was the nonprofit's annual Boston Marathon qualifying race. Despite these challenges, Joi and her campaign cabinet are close to meeting the community's campaign goal. 'For many in the community, the pandemic took the heart out of them - they felt this Goliath was too big. However, at the end of March after six months of fundraising, we're at 90% of our goal and it looks like we're on track to hit our target. We couldn't be more grateful,' said Joi.

Pictured from left to right:

Joi Gilliam-Norris (DEO-DEWV - OH/WV Customer Care Representative) and Christine Mitchell (DEWV - External Affairs Manager) present Dominion Energy Foundation's $25,000 grant to Brad Riffee, executive director of United Way of Harrison County for the agency's 2021 campaign. Joi served as the 2021 Campaign Chair for the United Way of Harrison County.

While this is Joi's last year on the board, she plans on continuing to serve on ad hoc committees for United Way. She embodies the spirit of 'Actions Speak Louder' at Dominion Energy.

Disclaimer

Dominion Energy Inc. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 18:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
