    D   US25746U1097

DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

(D)
Dominion Energy : Offers Five Tips During National Safe Boating Week

05/21/2021 | 04:41pm EDT
Dominion Energy Offers Five Tips During National Safe Boating Week

CAYCE, S.C. (May 21, 2021) - In observance of National Safe Boating Week May 22-28, Dominion Energy is urging boaters who access Lake Murray and Lake Monticello to exercise caution and awareness while on the water.

'With summer boating season about to get underway, we urge everyone to keep safety top of mind,' said Billy Chastain, Dominion Energy South Carolina manager of lake management. 'Now is the time to brush up on boating laws and safety guidelines so that you are taking proper precautions to limit risk and return home safely after a day of enjoying the lake.'

The U.S. Coast Guard reported 86% of people who drowned in U.S. recreational boating accidents during 2019 were not wearing life jackets.

Dominion Energy recommends boaters follow these five tips from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources:

  1. Have the necessary safety equipment on board. Be prepared for an emergency with life jackets for each passenger, throwable personal flotation device, fire extinguisher and an efficient sound-producing device (horn or whistle). All children under the age of 12 must wear a life jacket while riding on a jet ski or a boat less than 16 feet in length. Proper navigation lights must be displayed between sunset and sunrise. Boaters should not use any other lights that can be mistaken for or impair the visibility of their required navigation lights.
  2. Take a boating safety course. Courses are required for those under age 16 to operate a motorboat or personal watercraft (jet ski) with an engine 15 HP or greater, unless accompanied by an adult age 18 or older.
  3. Don't drink alcohol while operating a boat. Use a designated driver just like you would in a motor vehicle.
  4. Prepare before going out on the water. Check the forecast before heading out to the lake. This will help you be prepared for impending weather conditions and avoid surprise storms on the water. Tell someone where you intend to go and when you plan to return. This could save your life should an accident occur on the lake.
  5. Use caution and stay alert on the water. Have one of your passengers act as 'lookout' on the bow (front) of your boat to ensure full awareness.

For more information on boating safety, visit the SC Department of Natural Resources at dnr.sc.gov.


About Dominion Energy
More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and is committed to achieve net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

For further information: Public Affairs, 800-562-9308

Disclaimer

Dominion Energy Inc. published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 20:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
