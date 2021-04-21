Dominion Energy Recognizes Earth Month, Reminds Customers of Energy Conservation Programs

CAYCE, S.C. (April 19, 2021) - While celebrating Earth Month, Dominion Energy encourages its residential electric customers to take advantage of programs that will help conserve energy and potentially reduce their monthly bills.

'These programs are delivering critical energy savings to help families at a time when our customers need us the most,' said Therese Griffin, manager of Dominion Energy South Carolina's energy conservation department. 'Many customers are continuing to spend more time at home and looking for ways to manage the additional energy being used. We offer rebates on energy efficient equipment, the direct installation of energy efficient products, instant rebates through the online store, education and other resources to help customers become more actively engaged in controlling their energy use.'

Programs are available to help satisfy the unique needs of residential electric customers who meet program eligibility:

EnergyWise Online Savings Store offers deep discounts on smart thermostats, LED light bulbs, advanced power strips and more. An additional 30% off existing discounts (excluding smart thermostats) is available through the end of April.

offers deep discounts on smart thermostats, LED light bulbs, advanced power strips and more. An additional 30% off existing discounts (excluding smart thermostats) is available through the end of April. Appliance Recycling Program enables customers to receive $50 cash back and free pickup when recycling eligible full-sized refrigerators or freezers.

enables customers to receive $50 cash back and free pickup when recycling eligible full-sized refrigerators or freezers. Heating & Cooling Equipment Program allows customers to receive rebates up to $750 toward the cost of purchasing and installing new Energy Star-qualified central air conditioning systems, heat pumps and heat pump water heaters, as well as making ductwork improvements in existing residences.

allows customers to receive rebates up to $750 toward the cost of purchasing and installing new Energy Star-qualified central air conditioning systems, heat pumps and heat pump water heaters, as well as making ductwork improvements in existing residences. Home Energy Check-up provides free in-home consultations with energy experts to help identify ways to improve a home's energy efficiency. Customers may also qualify for free installation of select energy efficiency products. The program is also available virtually by video chat or telephone.

For additional information on energy conservation programs, including eligibility requirements, terms and conditions, visit DominionEnergySC.com/SaveEnergy.

About Dominion Energy

More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.