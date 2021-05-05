Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dominion Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    D   US25746U1097

DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

(D)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dominion Energy : Repurposing our used computers.

05/05/2021 | 10:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Each donated computer went through Dominion Energy's third-party vendor to get them ready for use. Instead of being disposed of, they were shipped to PCs for People Cleveland. From there, the computers will be tested and sent out to families with K-12 students. This effort is part of the Cuyahoga County Rapid Response project launched in August 2020 to provide 10,000 computers and 5,000 hotspots to families in the Cuyahoga County area.

Dominion Energy Ohio is proud to show how Actions Speak Louder by giving back to our community.

To learn more about PCs for People or the Cleveland Digital Divide visit www.pcsforpeople.org.

Disclaimer

Dominion Energy Inc. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 14:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
10:49aDOMINION ENERGY  : Repurposing our used computers.
PU
05/04DOMINION ENERGY  : Tops First-Quarter Earnings Estimates as Revenue Falls Short,..
MT
05/04DOMINION ENERGY  : Receives Regulatory Approval to Extend Operations of Surry Po..
MT
05/04DOMINION ENERGY  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/04DOMINION ENERGY  : Largest Group of New Solar Projects Approved for Dominion Ene..
AQ
05/04DOMINION ENERGY  : Announces Surry Power Station Receives Regulatory Approval to..
PR
05/04Operating License Extended For Dominion Energy Nuclear Facility in Virginia
DJ
05/04Dominion Energy 1Q Adjusted EPS Ahead of Views
DJ
05/04DOMINION ENERGY  : Posts Higher Q1 Earnings, Operating Revenue Declines; Issues ..
MT
05/04DOMINION ENERGY : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 485 M - -
Net income 2021 3 097 M - -
Net Debt 2021 35 365 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
Yield 2021 3,17%
Capitalization 64 005 M 64 005 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,42x
EV / Sales 2022 6,27x
Nbr of Employees 17 300
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dominion Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 84,25 $
Last Close Price 79,41 $
Spread / Highest target 15,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert M. Blue Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James R. Chapman CFO, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Diane Leopold Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Carlos M. Brown Chief Compliance Officer, SVP & General Counsel
Michael D. Frederick Senior Vice PresidentAdministrative Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.6.88%64 005
NEXTERA ENERGY-1.89%148 462
ENEL S.P.A.-0.85%100 205
IBERDROLA, S.A.-4.44%85 057
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.07%77 522
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.52%70 314
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ