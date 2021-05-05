Dominion Energy : Repurposing our used computers.

Each donated computer went through Dominion Energy's third-party vendor to get them ready for use. Instead of being disposed of, they were shipped to PCs for People Cleveland. From there, the computers will be tested and sent out to families with K-12 students. This effort is part of the Cuyahoga County Rapid Response project launched in August 2020 to provide 10,000 computers and 5,000 hotspots to families in the Cuyahoga County area.

Dominion Energy Ohio is proud to show how Actions Speak Louder by giving back to our community.

To learn more about PCs for People or the Cleveland Digital Divide visit www.pcsforpeople.org.