RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter approaches, Dominion Energy Virginia is reminding customers of energy-saving tips to help save money and providing bill payment assistance options for customers in need. The fall and winter months typically bring higher energy bills as customers use more electricity to heat their homes.

"We offer several programs that help our customers save money and improve the energy efficiency of their homes," said Ed Baine, President of Dominion Energy Virginia. "For information about our energy-saving tips and programs, please visit our website or contact us so we can assist."

Start with these four changes to prepare for cooler temperatures ahead:

Set the thermostat at 68 degrees or lower during colder months.

Install a smart thermostat that automatically lowers the temperature overnight or while no one is at home.

Caulk, seal and weather-strip around all seams, cracks, and openings – especially exterior doors and windows – to protect your home from drafts. Check air filters monthly and change them when dirty. Also, check ductwork for leaks and tears.

Schedule a virtual home energy audit to find more home energy savings.

More energy conservation tips and programs can be found here: www.dominionenergy.com/virginia/save-energy.

In addition, several programs are available to help customers cover their winter heating costs:

EnergyShare Bill Payment Assistance

Dominion Energy Virginia's EnergyShare program offers up to $600 in bill payment assistance from October 1 through May 31. The program is not income-based. Anyone needing help to pay heating bills may qualify for assistance. Individuals 60 and older, military veterans and people with disabilities may be eligible for additional assistance. For more info go to Virginia 211.

EnergyShare Weatherization Programs

Customers who receive EnergyShare bill payment assistance may also be eligible to receive a free home energy assessment and free energy efficiency upgrades to help save on their energy costs.

Extended Payment Plans

We offer extended payment plans to help customers who've fallen behind on their electric bills. Eligible customers can make a 50% down payment on their past due bill and spread the remaining balance over 6 months. Customers may sign-in to their account online to see if they qualify.

Budget Billing

Our budget billing program helps customers avoid seasonal fluctuations with their energy bills. Monthly budget bill amounts are based on the average of the customer's previous 12 months of usage. Customers may sign-in to their account online to see if they qualify.

A full list of all Dominion Energy customer assistance options is available here: www.dominionenergy.com/virginia/billing/energy-assistance or by calling: 866-366-4357.

