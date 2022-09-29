Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dominion Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    D   US25746U1097

DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

(D)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:23 2022-09-29 pm EDT
71.48 USD   -4.52%
02:40pDominion Energy on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since July 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:01pDominion Energy Continues DE&I Journey
PR
09/28Dominion Energy Releases Annual Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dominion Energy on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since July 2020 -- Data Talk

09/29/2022 | 02:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dominion Energy Inc (D) is currently at $71.42, down $3.44 or 4.6%


--Would be lowest close since Dec. 1, 2021, when it closed at $70.85

--On pace for largest percent decrease since July 6, 2020, when it fell 11%

--Currently down seven of the past eight days

--Down 12.69% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Feb. 2009, when it fell 14.21%

--Down 9.09% year-to-date

--Down 20.47% from its all-time closing high of $89.80 on Feb. 24, 2020

--Down 2.19% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 30, 2021), when it closed at $73.02

--Down 19.19% from its 52-week closing high of $88.38 on April 8, 2022

--Up 0.8% from its 52-week closing low of $70.85 on Dec. 1, 2021

--Traded as low as $71.35; lowest intraday level since Dec. 3, 2021, when it hit $71.26

--Down 4.69% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since July 6, 2020, when it fell as much as 11.34%


All data as of 2:20:25 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-22 1439ET

All news about DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
02:40pDominion Energy on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since July 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:01pDominion Energy Continues DE&I Journey
PR
09/28Dominion Energy Releases Annual Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report
PR
09/22Dominion Energy Charitable Foundatio : Hispanic Higher Education Initiative
PR
09/22Morgan Stanley Lowers Dominion Energy's Price Target to $90 From $92, Maintains Equalwe..
MT
09/20Dominion Energy Utah CarbonRight(SM) Program Enrolls 1,000th Participant
AQ
09/19Dominion Energy Utah CarbonRight(SM) Program Enrolls 1,000th Participant
PR
09/14Dominion Energy Weatherizing 40 Homes in 40 days to Commemorate 40th Anniversary of Ene..
PR
09/09Squirrel knocks out power to 10,000 customers in Virginia
AQ
09/07Dominion Energy Launches New Program to Help Reduce Customers Carbon Footprint
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 211 M - -
Net income 2022 2 957 M - -
Net Debt 2022 44 807 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 3,58%
Capitalization 62 321 M 62 321 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,61x
EV / Sales 2023 6,53x
Nbr of Employees 17 100
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dominion Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 74,86 $
Average target price 89,24 $
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Blue Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James R. Chapman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Diane Leopold Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Carlos M. Brown Chief Compliance Officer, SVP & General Counsel
Michael D. Frederick Senior Vice PresidentAdministrative Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-4.71%62 321
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.77%161 839
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.75%77 089
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.04%76 697
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.80%58 993
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED107.90%49 166