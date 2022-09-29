Dominion Energy on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since July 2020 -- Data Talk

Dominion Energy Inc (D) is currently at $71.42, down $3.44 or 4.6%

--Would be lowest close since Dec. 1, 2021, when it closed at $70.85

--On pace for largest percent decrease since July 6, 2020, when it fell 11%

--Currently down seven of the past eight days

--Down 12.69% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Feb. 2009, when it fell 14.21%

--Down 9.09% year-to-date

--Down 20.47% from its all-time closing high of $89.80 on Feb. 24, 2020

--Down 2.19% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 30, 2021), when it closed at $73.02

--Down 19.19% from its 52-week closing high of $88.38 on April 8, 2022

--Up 0.8% from its 52-week closing low of $70.85 on Dec. 1, 2021

--Traded as low as $71.35; lowest intraday level since Dec. 3, 2021, when it hit $71.26

--Down 4.69% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since July 6, 2020, when it fell as much as 11.34%

All data as of 2:20:25 PM ET

