  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dominion Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    D   US25746U1097

DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

(D)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:16 2022-07-29 pm EDT
82.19 USD   +1.06%
DOMINION ENERGY : to Begin Work on Lake Murray Dam's Intake Towers in Early August
PU
Dominion Energy's Commitment to Diversity, Sustainability Connects With New Generation of Interns in South Carolina
AQ
Dominion Energy's Largest Battery Storage Pilot Project Now Operational
PR
Dominion Energy : to Begin Work on Lake Murray Dam's Intake Towers in Early August

07/29/2022 | 12:54pm EDT
Dominion Energy to Begin Work on Lake Murray Dam's Intake Towers in Early August
- Boaters urged to keep distance from divers near Lake Murray dam

CAYCE, S.C. (Jul. 27) - To ensure the continued safe and reliable operation of the Saluda Hydroelectric Project, Dominion Energy will launch a multi-year project next month to service its five intake towers near the Lake Murray dam.

Crews will begin inspecting the intake towers in early August and continue through the end of September. Dominion Energy is dedicated to completing the project as quickly and safely as possible, while ensuring minimal impact to recreational users.

The five 223-foot-high intake towers, which are easily visible while driving across the dam, supply water to the Lower Saluda River through five dedicated power-generating turbines. Each tower uses a set of headgates to shut off water flow from the lake, allowing maintenance and inspection activities on downstream equipment. The headgates are steel structures that are lowered into framed openings within the towers. Dominion Energy plans to replace these headgates and associated equipment within the towers.

"While we have carefully maintained these headgates since the dam's construction, they are 95 years old," said Dominion Energy South Carolina vice president of generation Iris Griffin. "Investing in their replacement will enhance the safety and reliability of the Saluda Hydro facility's operations for many years to come."

Here is what to expect:

  • Crews, which will include divers, will begin detailed inspections in early August. This inspection period is expected to last approximately two months.
  • Boaters are urged to stay at least 300 feet away from the towers while divers are in the water. Warning buoys will mark the exclusion area when work is taking place.
  • Dominion Energy will use information gathered during the inspections to determine the scope of work needed to replace the headgates and other equipment inside the intake towers. That future work is scheduled to begin in spring 2024 and continue until late 2025, pending the timely receipt of regulatory approvals.

About Dominion Energy
More than 7 million customers in 14 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and is committed to achieve net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

For further information: Public Affairs, 800-562-9308

Disclaimer

Dominion Energy Inc. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 16:53:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 130 M - -
Net income 2022 3 236 M - -
Net Debt 2022 43 688 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 3,30%
Capitalization 66 046 M 66 046 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,80x
EV / Sales 2023 6,75x
Nbr of Employees 17 100
Free-Float 99,9%
Technical analysis trends DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 81,32 $
Average target price 87,59 $
Spread / Average Target 7,71%
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Blue Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James R. Chapman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Diane Leopold Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Carlos M. Brown Chief Compliance Officer, SVP & General Counsel
Michael D. Frederick Senior Vice PresidentAdministrative Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.3.51%66 046
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.45%166 102
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION3.86%83 881
SOUTHERN COMPANY6.82%80 582
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.62%66 794
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.8.23%50 151