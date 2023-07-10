By Sabela Ojea

Dominion Energy said Monday it has signed a deal to sell its 50% partner interest in the gas liquefaction facility Cove Point to Berkshire Hathaway Energy for $3.5 billion as it goes through a business review.

The power and energy company intends to use proceeds from the transaction to repay debt, including the existing $2.3 billion term loan secured by its noncontrolling interest in Cove Point, located in Maryland.

The divestment comes as Dominion Energy focuses on its state-regulated utility operations, Chief Executive Robert Blue said, noting that its investment in Cove Point was "non-core" to the company.

"Further, this sale gives us the opportunity to reduce variable rate debt consistent with our goal of strengthening our balance sheet," Blue added.

Dominion Energy's business review, announced in November 2022, is still underway.

Shares rose 0.3% to $51.75 in after-hours trading.

