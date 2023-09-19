Sept 19 (Reuters) - Utility firm Dominion Energy said on Tuesday it has proposed to build a pilot project in Virginia to test two new energy storage technologies which could discharge power for a longer time than traditional batteries. Battery storage projects are critical for the transition towards clean energy. The longer energy from solar, wind and other renewables can be stored, the easier it would be to release power when it is needed the most. Dominion said the proposed Darbytown storage project in Virginia would testing the iron-air batteries developed by Form Energy and zinc-hybrid batteries developed by Eos Energy . Form's batteries could discharge energy for days compared to the existing batteries, such as lithium-ion cells, which last for four hours or less, Dominion added. The Richmond, Virginia-based firm said it has applied to Virginia State Corporation Commission for approval. It plans to start construction by 2024 once it receives all the permits.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)