Projects total more than 750 megawatts, enough to power nearly 200,000 Virginia homes

Construction will support more than 1,600 jobs and $570 million in economic benefits

RICHMOND, Va., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) approved on Friday more than a dozen new solar projects that will significantly expand Dominion Energy Virginia's growing clean energy fleet.

The projects will generate 764 megawatts (MW) of electricity, enough to power nearly 200,000 homes at peak output, and include four solar projects totaling 329 MW that will be owned or acquired by Dominion Energy Virginia. They also include 13 power-purchase agreements (PPAs) totaling 435 MW with independently owned solar projects.

"These projects deliver on our promise of reliable, affordable and increasingly clean energy for our customers," said Ed Baine, President of Dominion Energy Virginia. "Through our investments in offshore wind, battery storage and solar, Virginia continues to make progress on its clean energy transition."

Today's approval marks a significant expansion of Dominion Energy's growing solar fleet, which is currently the second largest in the nation. When those projects are complete, the company will surpass 4,600 MW of approved solar projects in Virginia, enough to power more than 1.1 million homes at peak output.

The construction will support more than 1,600 jobs and generate more than $570 million in economic benefits across Virginia. Additional details about the utility-owned projects are below:

Project Size Location Beldale Solar 57 MW Powhatan County Blue Ridge Solar 95 MW Pittsylvania County Bookers Mill Solar 127 MW Richmond County Michaux Solar 50 MW Henry & Pittsylvania Counties

The projects require local and state permits before construction may begin and are expected to be complete by 2026.

The cost of the projects is estimated to add approximately $1.54 to the average residential customer's monthly bill. Dominion Energy Virginia's rates are currently 12% below the national average and 31% below the Mid-Atlantic average.

