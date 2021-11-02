Log in
11:04aREMINDER : Dominion Energy to Release Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings November 5th, 2021
PR
11/01Today on Wall Street: Tapering in sight
10/29Diego's career in offshore wind is just beginning
PU
Reminder: Dominion Energy to Release Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings November 5th, 2021

11/02/2021 | 11:04am EDT
RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) is aware of a fraudulent news release circulating this morning regarding the company's earnings. The company has previously announced its third-quarter 2021 earnings call will take place at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.  Management will discuss matters of interest to financial and other stakeholders, including recent financial results, at that time.

In connection with our call on Friday, Nov. 5, Dominion Energy will publish the results for Q3 and file an 8-K with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. Dominion Energy has not released any information with respect to our third-quarter earnings. 

A live webcast of the conference call, including accompanying slides and other financial information, will be available on the investor information pages at investors.dominionenergy.com.

For individuals who prefer to join via telephone, domestic callers should dial 1-800-341-6228 and international callers should dial 1-334-777-6993.  The passcode for the telephonic earnings call is 26658770#.  Participants should dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. 

A replay of the webcast will be available on the investor information pages by the end of the day Nov. 5.  A telephonic replay of the earnings call will be available beginning at about 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 5.  Domestic callers may access the recording by dialing 1-877-919-4059.  International callers should dial 1-334-323-0140.  The PIN for the replay is 81282128.

About Dominion Energy

More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more. 

