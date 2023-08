Shares of power producers fell sharply as traders rotated out of a sector that's often used as a safe haven during times of economic slowing.

PPL posted a drop in second-quarter profit, as mild weather weighed on demand in some of the Pennsylvania utility's coverage areas while storms created disruption in others.

Virginia utility Dominion Energy forecast sequential revenue growth in the third quarter.

08-04-23 1722ET