  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dominion Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    D   US25746U1097

DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

(D)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-12-12 pm EST
59.98 USD   +2.92%
05:40pUtilities Up Ahead of Inflation Data -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
02:10pDominion Energy Says Its Virginia Offshore Wind Project's Environmental Analysis Will Be Published Friday
DJ
01:14pDominion Energy Achieves Key Environmental Regulatory Milestone for Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Commercial Project
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Utilities Up Ahead of Inflation Data -- Utilities Roundup

12/12/2022 | 05:40pm EST
Shares of power producers rallied ahead of inflation data and Federal Reserve commentary.

A drop in Treasury yields could spur demand for dividend-oriented utility stocks.

Virginia utility Dominion Energy passed a milestone for a 2.6-gigawatt project planned off the Virginia Beach coast as the Department of the Interior issued an environmental impact statement for the project.

PG&E's ambitious plan to reduce wildfire risk will cost tens of billions of dollars, but it's unclear where the troubled California utility will raise those funds.

Ukraine rushed to restore power supplies following the latest round of Russian attacks. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-22 1739ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 167 M - -
Net income 2022 3 323 M - -
Net Debt 2022 44 839 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 4,60%
Capitalization 48 563 M 48 563 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,78x
EV / Sales 2023 5,81x
Nbr of Employees 17 100
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dominion Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 58,28 $
Average target price 72,31 $
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Blue Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven D. Ridge Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Diane Leopold Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Carlos M. Brown Chief Compliance Officer, SVP & General Counsel
Michael D. Frederick Senior Vice PresidentAdministrative Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-25.81%48 563
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.48%167 935
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.34%77 276
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.32%74 353
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.62%72 635
ENEL S.P.A.-25.89%55 909