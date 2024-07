July 08, 2024 at 05:50 am EDT

(Alliance News) - DHH Spa reported that - in the period from July 1 to July 5 - it purchased a total of 4,259 ordinary shares.

The weighted average price was EUR28.862832 per share, with a total value of EUR123,000.

DHH on Monday is giving up 1.3 percent to EUR29.40 per share.

