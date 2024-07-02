July 2, 2024 | Non-price sensitive , Other non-price sensitive releases , Press Releases

Milan, 2 July 2024. DHH S.p.A. (DHH.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622), through its subsidiary Seeweb, announces the launch of the AI Accelerator product. This new offering is designed to enhance AI inference workloads by utilizing Tenstorrent cards, providing significant computational power and efficiency for AI applications.

About the AI Accelerator

The AI Accelerator product leverages advanced Tenstorrent technology, specifically neural processing units (NPUs), to deliver high-performance computing tailored for AI inference. This solution targets organizations requiring robust and scalable AI processing capabilities to handle complex data-driven tasks.

Key Features

High Performance : The AI Accelerator uses Tenstorrent cards with NPUs to deliver exceptional computational speed and efficiency, optimizing AI inference processes.

: The AI Accelerator uses Tenstorrent cards with NPUs to deliver exceptional computational speed and efficiency, optimizing AI inference processes. Scalability : Designed to scale according to user needs, providing flexible and adaptive performance.

: Designed to scale according to user needs, providing flexible and adaptive performance. Cost Efficiency: Offers a cost-effective solution by maximizing the use of computational resources without the need for extensive physical infrastructure.

Understanding Neural Processing Units (NPUs)

Neural processing units (NPUs) are specialized hardware designed to accelerate machine learning tasks, particularly in AI inference. Simplifying the difference between GPUs and NPUs, GPUs are more "general purpose" and used in various stages of AI development, while servers with NPUs are more suitable for "light machine learning" and small models, especially in inference. Additionally, GPUs incur high costs, including energy consumption, whereas NPUs offer a more economical and energy-efficient solution. The distinctive characteristics of NPUs compared to GPUs include:

Specificity to inference phases, although they can also be used for training.

Suitability for the development of SLM.

Greater sustainability, with lower energy consumption.

Cost-effectiveness.

How It Works

The AI Accelerator integrates seamlessly into existing systems, allowing users to enhance their AI capabilities with minimal disruption. By using state-of-the-art Tenstorrent cards, the product ensures high performance and reliability, supporting a wide range of AI applications from natural language processing to computer vision.

About Tenstorrent

Tenstorrent, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a VC-backed leading developer of next-generation computing hardware, specializing in designing and manufacturing neural processing units (NPUs) that accelerate AI workloads.

Market Impact

This new product is part of DHH's comprehensive efforts to develop the next-generation internet infrastructure, natively designed to support AI applications, ensuring seamless integration, scalability, and performance.

For more information about the AI Accelerator, visit Seeweb Blog.

Download documents Download PDF (EN) Download PDF (IT)