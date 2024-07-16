Milan, 16 July 2024. DHH S.p.A. (DHH.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622) announces the launch of a new video streaming product for municipal councils through its subsidiary Evolink. This innovative technology is designed to enhance transparency and public engagement by offering high-quality live streaming of council meetings and other municipal events.
In the few weeks since its introduction, Evolink's new streaming product has already secured 36 clients. This rapid adoption underscores the increasing demand for digital tools facilitating governmental transparency and public participation.
Evolink's video streaming product provides a user-friendly interface, robust security measures, and seamless integration with existing council systems, ensuring that meetings are accessible to the public in real time. This promotes greater community involvement and oversight, aligning with the broader goals of many municipal councils to operate more openly.
"We are excited about the early traction of our new video streaming product," said Svetoslav Hristov, Chairman of Evolink. "Our mission is to support municipal councils in their efforts to become more transparent and inclusive. The swift uptake of our solution demonstrates the market's need for reliable and high-quality streaming services."
This launch is part of DHH's broader strategy to explore new applications of cloud computing technologies, both in the private and public sectors. Currently, the product is being tested in the Bulgarian market. If successful, DHH plans to expand its availability to other regions where the group operates.
The business model for this video streaming product is based on recurring fees (technology as a service). At the group level, over 90% of DHH's revenues are recurring, providing significant advantages such as predictable income streams, higher customer retention rates, and the ability to invest in product innovation continuously.
Please visit the company blog for further details on Evolink's video streaming product for municipal councils.
- Categories
- CategoriesSelect CategoryNews Interviews News from top management News - DHH Switzerland News - mCloud News - Plus Hosting Grupa News - Seeweb News - Sysbee News - Tophost News - WebtasyPress Releases Non-price sensitive Equity research Financial highlights Other non-price sensitive releases Valuation vs. peers Price sensitive Annual financial results Buyback Half-yearly financial results Investments Other price sensitive releases Quarterly results Warrant exercise
- Archive
- ArchivesSelect Month July 2024 June 2024 May 2024 April 2024 March 2024 January 2024 December 2023 November 2023 September 2023 May 2023 April 2023 March 2023 January 2023 December 2022 November 2022 September 2022 July 2022 June 2022 May 2022 April 2022 March 2022 February 2022 January 2022 December 2021 November 2021 October 2021 September 2021 August 2021 July 2021 June 2021 May 2021 April 2021 March 2021 February 2021 January 2021 December 2020 November 2020 October 2020 September 2020 August 2020 July 2020 June 2020 May 2020 April 2020 March 2020 February 2020 January 2020 December 2019 November 2019 October 2019 September 2019 August 2019 July 2019 June 2019 May 2019 April 2019 March 2019 February 2019 January 2019 December 2018 November 2018 October 2018 September 2018 August 2018 July 2018 June 2018 May 2018 April 2018 March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 September 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
DHH - Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. published this content on 16 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2024 05:17:00 UTC.