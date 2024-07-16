July 16, 2024 | Non-price sensitive , Other non-price sensitive releases , Press Releases

Milan, 16 July 2024. DHH S.p.A. (DHH.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622) announces the launch of a new video streaming product for municipal councils through its subsidiary Evolink. This innovative technology is designed to enhance transparency and public engagement by offering high-quality live streaming of council meetings and other municipal events.

In the few weeks since its introduction, Evolink's new streaming product has already secured 36 clients. This rapid adoption underscores the increasing demand for digital tools facilitating governmental transparency and public participation.

Evolink's video streaming product provides a user-friendly interface, robust security measures, and seamless integration with existing council systems, ensuring that meetings are accessible to the public in real time. This promotes greater community involvement and oversight, aligning with the broader goals of many municipal councils to operate more openly.

"We are excited about the early traction of our new video streaming product," said Svetoslav Hristov, Chairman of Evolink. "Our mission is to support municipal councils in their efforts to become more transparent and inclusive. The swift uptake of our solution demonstrates the market's need for reliable and high-quality streaming services."

This launch is part of DHH's broader strategy to explore new applications of cloud computing technologies, both in the private and public sectors. Currently, the product is being tested in the Bulgarian market. If successful, DHH plans to expand its availability to other regions where the group operates.

The business model for this video streaming product is based on recurring fees (technology as a service). At the group level, over 90% of DHH's revenues are recurring, providing significant advantages such as predictable income streams, higher customer retention rates, and the ability to invest in product innovation continuously.

Please visit the company blog for further details on Evolink's video streaming product for municipal councils.

Download documents Download PDF (EN) Download PDF (IT)