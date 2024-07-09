July 9, 2024 | Non-price sensitive , Other non-price sensitive releases , Press Releases

Milan, 9 July 2024. DHH S.p.A. (DHH.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622) announces its support for Teatro del Silenzio through its subsidiary Connesi. Located in the stunning hills of Lajatico, Pisa, the Teatro del Silenzio, founded by Andrea Bocelli, has become a symbol of cultural excellence and natural beauty.

Founded in 2006 by Andrea Bocelli, the Teatro del Silenzio is an open-air amphitheater situated in Bocelli's hometown of Lajatico. The theater remains silent for most of the year, coming to life for one spectacular event each summer, attracting audiences from around the globe. This unique venue blends the breathtaking landscape of Tuscany with world-class performances, creating an unforgettable experience. This year's events will take place from July 15 to July 19.

Connesi will provide state-of-the-art technology solutions to enhance the event's operations. This includes the installation of five kilometers of dedicated fiber optic cables ensuring a robust 1000 Mbit/s internet connection across the 20.000 square meter venue. Aside from connectivity, Connesi will support various aspects of the event, from production to ticketing, including an innovative Wi-Fi network for efficient barcode scanning and e-ticketing, promoting a greener, paperless environment.

By partnering with Teatro del Silenzio, Connesi reinforces its commitment to bridging the digital divide and supporting prestigious cultural events in remote locations. This collaboration highlights Connesi's mission to deliver unparalleled connectivity and foster cultural connections.

For more information, please visit Teatro del Silenzio and Connesi.

