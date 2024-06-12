Milan, 12 June 2024. DHH S.p.A. (DHH.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622) announces its participation in the "Mid & Small Virtual Conference 2024", organized by Virgilio IR from 1 to 5 July 2024 in virtual mode.
The event offers the opportunity to present the entrepreneurial project, the achieved results, and future perspectives to domestic and international investors in one-to-one and group meetings.
Giandomenico Sica (Executive President) will meet the financial community with the mission to present the strategic development of the company and the economic and financial results to institutional investors.
The investor presentation is available online: https://www.dhh.international/presentation/
For more info and additional details, please visit: link
- Categories
- CategoriesSelect CategoryNews Interviews News from top management News - DHH Switzerland News - mCloud News - Plus Hosting Grupa News - Seeweb News - Sysbee News - Tophost News - WebtasyPress Releases Non-price sensitive Equity research Financial highlights Other non-price sensitive releases Valuation vs. peers Price sensitive Annual financial results Buyback Half-yearly financial results Investments Other price sensitive releases Quarterly results Warrant exercise
- Archive
- ArchivesSelect Month June 2024 May 2024 April 2024 March 2024 January 2024 December 2023 November 2023 September 2023 May 2023 April 2023 March 2023 January 2023 December 2022 November 2022 September 2022 July 2022 June 2022 May 2022 April 2022 March 2022 February 2022 January 2022 December 2021 November 2021 October 2021 September 2021 August 2021 July 2021 June 2021 May 2021 April 2021 March 2021 February 2021 January 2021 December 2020 November 2020 October 2020 September 2020 August 2020 July 2020 June 2020 May 2020 April 2020 March 2020 February 2020 January 2020 December 2019 November 2019 October 2019 September 2019 August 2019 July 2019 June 2019 May 2019 April 2019 March 2019 February 2019 January 2019 December 2018 November 2018 October 2018 September 2018 August 2018 July 2018 June 2018 May 2018 April 2018 March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 September 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
DHH - Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. published this content on 12 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2024 08:12:02 UTC.