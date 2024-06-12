June 12, 2024 | Non-price sensitive , Other non-price sensitive releases , Press Releases

Milan, 12 June 2024. DHH S.p.A. (DHH.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622) announces its participation in the "Mid & Small Virtual Conference 2024", organized by Virgilio IR from 1 to 5 July 2024 in virtual mode.

The event offers the opportunity to present the entrepreneurial project, the achieved results, and future perspectives to domestic and international investors in one-to-one and group meetings.

Giandomenico Sica (Executive President) will meet the financial community with the mission to present the strategic development of the company and the economic and financial results to institutional investors.

The investor presentation is available online: https://www.dhh.international/presentation/

For more info and additional details, please visit: link

