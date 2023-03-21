Advanced search
    DHH   IT0005203622

DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.

(DHH)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:35:04 2023-03-21 pm EDT
16.20 EUR   -1.52%
12:44pDHH closes 2022 with declining profit; sales increase
AN
03:28aEuropeans up; markets divided on Fed hike
AN
03/20Lists up; banks attempt recovery
AN
DHH closes 2022 with declining profit; sales increase

03/21/2023 | 12:44pm EDT
(Alliance News) - The board of directors of DHH Spa has reviewed and approved the draft annual financial statements and consolidated group financial statements as of December 31, 2022, which closed with a net profit of EUR867,000 from EUR3.1 million in the previous year.

In the year ended December 31, 2022, the group's consolidated production value was EUR29.6 million, an increase of EUR9.8 million. "The increase related to the change in the scope of consolidation is approximately EUR4 million resulting from the acquisition of Connesi Spa and EUR3 million resulting from the acquisition of Evolink," reads the released note.

Consolidated Ebitda was EUR7.4 million, up from EUR6.9 million in the previous year, "due to both the change in the scope of consolidation and the increase in the activity of the group companies," the released note reads.

Net financial position is in debt by EUR6.0 million, compared to EUR943,000 in the same period a year earlier.

DHH closed Tuesday in the red by 3.7 percent to EUR15.85 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

