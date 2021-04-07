DHH promotes a research study about “The reachability of data: a legal perspective”

Milan, 7 April 2021. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, promoted and sponsored the research entitled 'The reachability of data: a legal perspective'.

We live in an increasingly digitized world and an increasingly globalized business environment. Growth and exchange of data are expanding at an ever-increasing pace thanks, in particular, to the formidable emergence of cloud services. This development is not without criticality: the European cloud market is largely dominated by non-European providers (mostly US) holding a share of more than 80%, while the European cloud is still struggling. As a consequence of that, data of European business and public organizations are mostly managed by foreign operators, potentially subject to non-European rules.

Also the GDPR comes into the picture: how does the European data protection framework reconcile with the fact that US cloud operators manage the largest part of European data?

The recent annulment of the Privacy Shield by the European Court of Justice and the increasing distance between the US and European approaches have prompted this analysis.

In this Study the authors, Eugenio Prosperetti and Innocenzo Genna (with the collaboration of Giulio Pascali and Davide Tuzzolino), examine the issue in relation to the role of US operators in the European cloud sector.

Eugenio Prosperetti is a lawyer and university lecturer at the LUISS 'Guido Carli' University in Rome. He has been dealing with the legal issues of new technologies for over 20 years, assisting national and multinational companies on regulatory, contractual and judicial issues concerning services, contracts and compliance in information technology markets.

Innocenzo Genna is a lawyer expert in European policies and regulations for digital, competition and liberalization. With over 25 years of experience in the field, he currently works in Brussels, where he holds association positions and assists Italian and foreign operators.

A copy of the research - under Creative Commons license - is available at the following links:

English version

Italian version

