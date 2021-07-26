Dominion Hosting S p A : DHH – Weekly report on the purchase of treasury shares
07/26/2021 | 05:08am EDT
Milan, 26July 2021. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH' or the 'Company') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe announces that with reference to the share buyback program started on 12 July 2021 (see press release), in the period from 19 July to 23 July 2021 purchased a total of no. 200 ordinary shares for a total value of Euro 2.990.
Based on the information provided by the intermediary appointed to make the purchases, the details of the transactions for the purchase of treasury shares on a daily basis are provided below:
Date
No.
% share capital
Price (euro)
Value (euro)
19/07/2021
100
0,0021%
15,3
1.530,00 €
22/07/2021
50
0,0010%
14,5
725,00 €
22/07/2021
50
0,0010%
14,7
735,00 €
TOTAL
200
0,0041%
14,95 €
2.990,00 €
Therefore, as of the date of this press release, DHH holds directly no. 174.445 treasury shares, equal to 3,60% of the share capital.
