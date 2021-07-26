Dominion Hosting S p A : DHH – Weekly report on the purchase of treasury shares

Milan, 26 July 2021. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH' or the 'Company') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe announces that with reference to the share buyback program started on 12 July 2021 (see press release), in the period from 19 July to 23 July 2021 purchased a total of no. 200 ordinary shares for a total value of Euro 2.990.

Based on the information provided by the intermediary appointed to make the purchases, the details of the transactions for the purchase of treasury shares on a daily basis are provided below:

Date No. % share capital Price (euro) Value (euro) 19/07/2021 100 0,0021% 15,3 1.530,00 € 22/07/2021 50 0,0010% 14,5 725,00 € 22/07/2021 50 0,0010% 14,7 735,00 € TOTAL 200 0,0041% 14,95 € 2.990,00 €

Therefore, as of the date of this press release, DHH holds directly no. 174.445 treasury shares, equal to 3,60% of the share capital.

DOWNLOAD THE PRESS RELEASE