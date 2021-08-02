Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DHH   IT0005203622

DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.

(DHH)
  Report
News 
Summary

Dominion Hosting S p A : DHH – Weekly report on the purchase of treasury shares

08/02/2021 | 05:02am EDT
Milan, 2 August 2021. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH' or the 'Company') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe announces that with reference to the share buyback program started on 12 July 2021 (see press release), in the period from 26 July to 30 July 2021 purchased a total of no. 200 ordinary shares for a total value of Euro 2.960.

Based on the information provided by the intermediary appointed to make the purchases, the details of the transactions for the purchase of treasury shares on a daily basis are provided below:

Date No. % share capital Price (euro) Value (euro)
28/07/2021 200 0,0041% 14,80 € 2.960,00 €
TOTAL 200 0,0041% 14,80 € 2.960,00 €

Therefore, as of the date of this press release, DHH holds directly no. 174.645 treasury shares, equal to 3,57% of the share capital.

DOWNLOAD THE PRESS RELEASE

Disclaimer

DHH - Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 09:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 19,8 M 23,5 M 23,5 M
Net income 2021 2,90 M 3,44 M 3,44 M
Net cash 2021 5,20 M 6,17 M 6,17 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 73,1 M 86,7 M 86,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,43x
EV / Sales 2022 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 94
Free-Float 23,5%
Chart DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 15,10 €
Average target price 20,40 €
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Uro Cimar Co-MD, Chief Scientific Officer & Director
Matija Jekovec Co-MD, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Giandomenico Sica Executive Chairman
Guido Busato Independent Director
Antonio Domenico Baldassarra Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.38.53%87
CLARIVATE PLC-23.26%14 625
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED14.28%4 003
JMDC INC.-4.11%2 862
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION14.08%2 486
SHANGHAI ATHUB CO., LTD.-33.18%1 460