Dominion Hosting S p A : DHH – Weekly report on the purchase of treasury shares

Milan, 2 August 2021. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH' or the 'Company') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe announces that with reference to the share buyback program started on 12 July 2021 (see press release), in the period from 26 July to 30 July 2021 purchased a total of no. 200 ordinary shares for a total value of Euro 2.960.

Based on the information provided by the intermediary appointed to make the purchases, the details of the transactions for the purchase of treasury shares on a daily basis are provided below:

Date No. % share capital Price (euro) Value (euro) 28/07/2021 200 0,0041% 14,80 € 2.960,00 € TOTAL 200 0,0041% 14,80 € 2.960,00 €

Therefore, as of the date of this press release, DHH holds directly no. 174.645 treasury shares, equal to 3,57% of the share capital.

