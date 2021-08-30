Dominion Hosting S p A : DHH – Weekly report on the purchase of treasury shares
08/30/2021 | 02:12am EDT
Milan, 30August 2021. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH' or the 'Company') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, announces that with reference to the share buyback program started on 12 July 2021 (see press release), in the period from 23 August to 27 August 2021 purchased a total of no. 785 ordinary shares for a total value of Euro 12.380,20.
Based on the information provided by the intermediary appointed to make the purchases, the details of the transactions for the purchase of treasury shares on a daily basis are provided below:
Date
Time
No.
Gross Price (euro)
Gross Value (euro)
23/08/2021
10:16:35
33
15,80
521,40
23/08/2021
12:17:15
40
16,00
640,00
23/08/2021
12:17:52
40
16,10
644,00
23/08/2021
14:03:52
40
16,00
640,00
23/08/2021
15:32:54
17
16,00
272,00
23/08/2021
15:32:54
23
16,00
368,00
23/08/2021
16:33:16
40
16,00
640,00
23/08/2021
17:26:47
40
16,00
640,00
23/08/2021
17:29:00
1
16,00
16,00
24/08/2021
09:57:48
50
16,00
800,00
24/08/2021
11:20:17
20
16,00
320,00
24/08/2021
12:06:53
50
16,10
805,00
24/08/2021
14:36:39
50
15,80
790,00
24/08/2021
16:07:36
40
15,80
632,00
24/08/2021
16:07:36
10
15,80
158,00
24/08/2021
17:13:45
50
15,80
790,00
24/08/2021
17:29:00
11
15,80
173,80
25/08/2021
17:28:43
60
15,30
918,00
25/08/2021
14:00:45
60
15,30
918,00
26/08/2021
15:33:18
60
15,40
924,00
26/08/2021
15:33:18
40
15,40
616,00
26/08/2021
17:20:08
10
15,40
154,00
TOTAL
785
15,770955 €
12.380,20 €
Date
No.
Gross Price (euro)
Gross Value (euro)
23/08/2021
274
15,990511
4.381,40
24/08/2021
281
15,903203
4.468,80
25/08/2021
120
15,300000
1.836,00
26/08/2021
110
15,400000
1.694,00
TOTAL
785
15,770955 €
12.380,20 €
Therefore, as of the date of this press release, DHH holds directly no. 178.400 treasury shares, equal to 3,65% of the share capital.
For the moment the buyback action is suspended, there will be new communications when purchasing resumes.
DHH - Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 06:11:06 UTC.