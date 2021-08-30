Dominion Hosting S p A : DHH – Weekly report on the purchase of treasury shares

Milan, 30 August 2021. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH' or the 'Company') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, announces that with reference to the share buyback program started on 12 July 2021 (see press release), in the period from 23 August to 27 August 2021 purchased a total of no. 785 ordinary shares for a total value of Euro 12.380,20.

Based on the information provided by the intermediary appointed to make the purchases, the details of the transactions for the purchase of treasury shares on a daily basis are provided below:

Date Time No. Gross Price (euro) Gross Value (euro) 23/08/2021 10:16:35 33 15,80 521,40 23/08/2021 12:17:15 40 16,00 640,00 23/08/2021 12:17:52 40 16,10 644,00 23/08/2021 14:03:52 40 16,00 640,00 23/08/2021 15:32:54 17 16,00 272,00 23/08/2021 15:32:54 23 16,00 368,00 23/08/2021 16:33:16 40 16,00 640,00 23/08/2021 17:26:47 40 16,00 640,00 23/08/2021 17:29:00 1 16,00 16,00 24/08/2021 09:57:48 50 16,00 800,00 24/08/2021 11:20:17 20 16,00 320,00 24/08/2021 12:06:53 50 16,10 805,00 24/08/2021 14:36:39 50 15,80 790,00 24/08/2021 16:07:36 40 15,80 632,00 24/08/2021 16:07:36 10 15,80 158,00 24/08/2021 17:13:45 50 15,80 790,00 24/08/2021 17:29:00 11 15,80 173,80 25/08/2021 17:28:43 60 15,30 918,00 25/08/2021 14:00:45 60 15,30 918,00 26/08/2021 15:33:18 60 15,40 924,00 26/08/2021 15:33:18 40 15,40 616,00 26/08/2021 17:20:08 10 15,40 154,00 TOTAL 785 15,770955 € 12.380,20 €

Date No. Gross Price (euro) Gross Value (euro) 23/08/2021 274 15,990511 4.381,40 24/08/2021 281 15,903203 4.468,80 25/08/2021 120 15,300000 1.836,00 26/08/2021 110 15,400000 1.694,00 TOTAL 785 15,770955 € 12.380,20 €

Therefore, as of the date of this press release, DHH holds directly no. 178.400 treasury shares, equal to 3,65% of the share capital.

For the moment the buyback action is suspended, there will be new communications when purchasing resumes.

