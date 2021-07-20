Dominion Hosting S p A : DHH will join the “Mid & Small 2021 | SUMMER”

Milan, 20 July 2021. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, announces its participation in the 'Mid & Small 2021 | SUMMER', organized by Virgilio IR from 26 July to 6 August 2021 in virtual mode.

The event offers the opportunity to present the entrepreneurial project, the achieved results, and the future perspectives to domestic and international investors in one-to-one and group meetings.

Giandomenico Sica, Executive President, will meet the financial community with the mission to present the strategic development of the company and the economic and financial results to institutional investors.

The investor presentation is available online: http://www.dhh.international.

