Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DHH   IT0005203622

DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.

(DHH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dominion Hosting S p A : DHH will join the “Mid & Small 2021 | SUMMER”

07/20/2021 | 02:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Milan, 20 July 2021. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, announces its participation in the 'Mid & Small 2021 | SUMMER', organized by Virgilio IR from 26 July to 6 August 2021 in virtual mode.

The event offers the opportunity to present the entrepreneurial project, the achieved results, and the future perspectives to domestic and international investors in one-to-one and group meetings.

Giandomenico Sica, Executive President, will meet the financial community with the mission to present the strategic development of the company and the economic and financial results to institutional investors.

The investor presentation is available online: http://www.dhh.international.

For more info and additional details, please visit: link

DOWNLOAD THE PRESS RELEASE

Disclaimer

DHH - Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 06:05:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.
02:06aDOMINION HOSTING S P A : DHH will join the “Mid & Small 2021 | SUMMER&rdqu..
PU
07/19DOMINION HOSTING S P A : DHH – Weekly report on the purchase of treasury s..
PU
07/12DOMINION HOSTING S P A : DHH Starts Share Buyback Program
MT
07/08DOMINION HOSTING S P A : Seeweb presents Cloud Server High Memory, its offer ded..
PU
07/05DOMINION HOSTING S P A : DHH communicates the variation of the share capital
PU
07/02DOMINION HOSTING S P A : DHH announces that Sysbee has been recognized for the t..
PU
07/01DOMINION HOSTING S P A : Exercise of warrants DHH 2016 – 2021
PU
06/17DOMINION HOSTING S P A : Seeweb launches Cloud Server GPU, a new GPU solution fo..
PU
06/14DOMINION HOSTING S P A : DHH will join the “Mid & Small Virtual | SPRING&r..
PU
06/09DOMINION HOSTING S P A : Antonio Baldassarra, CEO of Seeweb, has been appointed ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 19,8 M 23,4 M 23,4 M
Net income 2021 2,90 M 3,42 M 3,42 M
Net cash 2021 5,20 M 6,13 M 6,13 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 73,1 M 86,2 M 86,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,43x
EV / Sales 2022 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 94
Free-Float 22,7%
Chart DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 15,10 €
Average target price 20,40 €
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Uro Cimar Co-MD, Chief Scientific Officer & Director
Matija Jekovec Co-MD, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Giandomenico Sica Executive Chairman
Guido Busato Independent Director
Antonio Domenico Baldassarra Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.38.53%97
CLARIVATE PLC-17.94%18 791
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED8.86%4 008
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION8.35%2 562
JMDC INC.-2.74%2 556
SHANGHAI ATHUB CO., LTD.-26.89%1 793