Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DHH   IT0005203622

DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.

(DHH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dominion Hosting S p A : DHH will join the “TECH Retail Investor Day” organized by IR Top Consulting in partnership with Borsa Italiana

11/18/2021 | 02:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Milan, 18 November 2021. DHH S.p.A. ("DHH") (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, announces its participation on 24 November 2021 at 11.30 am in the "TECH Retail Investor Day", organized by IR Top Consulting, a financial boutique specializing in Capital Markets and IPO Advisory on Euronext Growth Milan (former AIM Italia), in partnership with Borsa Italiana.

The event, accessible via ZOOM Conference starting from 10.00 am, represents the first of a series of thematic events included within the educational / training schedule of the Post TOL Summit 2021.

The objective of the event, with the collaboration of Directa SIM, is to offer retail investors an opportunity for discussion with the Top Management of selected TECH companies listed on Euronext Growth Milan, who will explore business models, financials, tech strategy, and cases of success.

Giandomenico Sica, Co-founder and Executive President, will meet the financial community with the mission to present the economic and financial results and the strategic development of the company.

The investor presentation is available online: www.dhh.international

For registration: info@irtop.com

DOWNLOAD THE PRESS RELEASE

Disclaimer

DHH - Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 07:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.
02:52aDOMINION HOSTING S P A : DHH will join the “TECH Retail Investor Day” organize..
PU
11/15DOMINION HOSTING S P A : DHH announces the quarterly results (Q3 2021) related to gross sa..
PU
11/10DHH will join the second edition of the “NEXT GEMs” conference
PU
11/05Veljko Drakulić, CEO of DHH doo, has been appointed as a member of EURid Registrar..
PU
10/05DOMINION HOSTING S P A : Value Track published an updated report on DHH with a EUR 22,5/sh..
PU
09/29Dominion Hosting Holding S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 3..
CI
09/28DOMINION HOSTING S P A : The Board of Directors of DHH S.p.A. has examined and approved th..
PU
09/18DOMINION HOSTING S P A : Errata Corrige – Communication on the purchase of treasury ..
PU
08/30DOMINION HOSTING S P A : DHH – Weekly report on the purchase of treasury shares
PU
08/23DOMINION HOSTING S P A : DHH – Weekly report on the purchase of treasury shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 19,6 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
Net income 2021 3,70 M 4,19 M 4,19 M
Net cash 2021 4,20 M 4,75 M 4,75 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 77,9 M 88,1 M 88,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,76x
EV / Sales 2022 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 94
Free-Float 23,8%
Chart DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 16,10 €
Average target price 22,50 €
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Uro Cimar Co-MD, Chief Scientific Officer & Director
Matija Jekovec Co-MD, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Giandomenico Sica Executive Chairman
Guido Busato Independent Director
Antonio Domenico Baldassarra Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.47.71%88
CLARIVATE PLC-18.14%15 559
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED22.29%4 296
JMDC INC.49.14%4 281
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION15.72%2 424
SHANGHAI ATHUB CO.,LTD.-21.16%1 746