Dominion Hosting S p A : DHH will join the “TECH Retail Investor Day” organized by IR Top Consulting in partnership with Borsa Italiana

Milan, 18 November 2021. DHH S.p.A. ("DHH") (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, announces its participation on 24 November 2021 at 11.30 am in the "TECH Retail Investor Day", organized by IR Top Consulting, a financial boutique specializing in Capital Markets and IPO Advisory on Euronext Growth Milan (former AIM Italia), in partnership with Borsa Italiana.

The event, accessible via ZOOM Conference starting from 10.00 am, represents the first of a series of thematic events included within the educational / training schedule of the Post TOL Summit 2021.

The objective of the event, with the collaboration of Directa SIM, is to offer retail investors an opportunity for discussion with the Top Management of selected TECH companies listed on Euronext Growth Milan, who will explore business models, financials, tech strategy, and cases of success.

Giandomenico Sica, Co-founder and Executive President, will meet the financial community with the mission to present the economic and financial results and the strategic development of the company.

The investor presentation is available online: www.dhh.international

For registration: info@irtop.com

