DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.

DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.

(DHH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dominion Hosting S p A : DHH will join the "VII edition of AIM Investor Day"

09/29/2020 | 02:10am EDT

Milan, 29 September 2020. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, announces its participation on 1 October 2020 in the VII edition of AIM Investor Day, the virtual event dedicated to the companies of excellence listed on the AIM Italia market organized by IR Top Consulting.

DHH will meet the financial community with the mission to present the results of the first half of 2020 and its growth strategies to Institutional Investors, Family Offices, Private Bankers and professional investors, with investment potential and focus on a medium-term time horizon, retail and semi-professional investors.

Live streaming event - (free) registration on Zoom: link

DOWNLOAD THE PRESS RELEASE

Disclaimer

DHH - Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 06:09:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 18,2 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 1,00 M 1,17 M 1,17 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,5 M 19,3 M 19,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 65
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 18,00 €
Last Close Price 11,10 €
Spread / Highest target 62,2%
Spread / Average Target 62,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 62,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Uro Cimar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Giandomenico Sica Executive Chairman
Matija Jekovec Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Domenico Baldassarra Director
Guido Busato Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.34.55%19
CLARIVATE PLC76.79%11 145
CLOUDERA, INC.-6.71%3 337
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED-3.57%3 152
JMDC INC.96.66%2 287
SHANGHAI ATHUB CO., LTD.92.36%2 243
