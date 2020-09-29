Dominion Hosting S p A : DHH will join the “VII edition of AIM Investor Day”

Milan, 29 September 2020. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, announces its participation on 1 October 2020 in the VII edition of AIM Investor Day, the virtual event dedicated to the companies of excellence listed on the AIM Italia market organized by IR Top Consulting.

DHH will meet the financial community with the mission to present the results of the first half of 2020 and its growth strategies to Institutional Investors, Family Offices, Private Bankers and professional investors, with investment potential and focus on a medium-term time horizon, retail and semi-professional investors.

Live streaming event - (free) registration on Zoom: link

