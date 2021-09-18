Dominion Hosting S p A : Errata Corrige – Communication on the purchase of treasury shares

Milan, 18 September 2021. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH' or the 'Company') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, announces that with reference to the press release of 9 August 2021 (see press release), due to a technical problem, the transactions carried out on 2 August were not included in the weekly report.

Based on the information provided by the intermediary appointed to make the purchases, the details of these transactions are provided below:

Date Time No. Gross Price (euro) Gross Value (euro) 02/08/2021 09:42:13 140 15,2 2.128,0 02/08/2021 10:27:56 117 15,1 1.766,7 02/08/2021 15:38:55 12 15,1 181,2 TOTAL 269 15,152045 € 4.075,9 €

Therefore, as of the date of this press release, DHH holds directly no. 178.669 treasury shares, equal to 3,65% of the share capital.

As already communicated, for the moment the buyback action is suspended, there will be new communications when purchasing resumes.

