Dominion Hosting S p A : Errata Corrige – Communication on the purchase of treasury shares

Milan, 18 September 2021. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH' or the 'Company') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, announces that with reference to the press release of 9 August 2021 (see press release), due to a technical problem, the transactions carried out on 2 August were not included in the weekly report.
Based on the information provided by the intermediary appointed to make the purchases, the details of these transactions are provided below:
|
Date
|
Time
|
No.
|
Gross Price (euro)
|
Gross Value (euro)
|
02/08/2021
|
09:42:13
|
140
|
15,2
|
2.128,0
|
02/08/2021
|
10:27:56
|
117
|
15,1
|
1.766,7
|
02/08/2021
|
15:38:55
|
12
|
15,1
|
181,2
|
TOTAL
|
269
|
15,152045 €
|
4.075,9 €
Therefore, as of the date of this press release, DHH holds directly no. 178.669 treasury shares, equal to 3,65% of the share capital.
As already communicated, for the moment the buyback action is suspended, there will be new communications when purchasing resumes.
