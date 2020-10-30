Dominion Hosting S p A : Exercise of warrants DHH 2016 – 2021

Milan, 30 October 2020. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, announces that the Monthly Average Price, as defined in the warrant Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. 2016 - 2021 Regulation for October 2020 was equal to EUR 11,80 (the average price of the DHH's shares recorded during the trading sessions in the month of October 2020) whereas the strike price for warrant of DHH ('Warrant') is equal to EUR 11,50.

Therefore, since the Monthly Average Price is higher than the strike price, pursuant to Article 3 of the warrant Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. 2016 - 2021 Regulation, the Warrants are exercisable for the month of November 2020; starting from 2 November 2020 until 30 November 2020 (initial and final terms included), the holders of the Warrants can request their exercise.

Furthermore being the subscription nominal price of the conversion shares equal EUR 0,1, the exercise ratio of the Warrants for the month of November 2020 is equal to 0,0256.

Subscription requests can be made on any bank business day in the course of each exercise period, and must be presented to the intermediary adhering to Monte Titoli S.p.A. where the Warrants are deposited.

It is understood that, should the holders of the Warrants not request to subscribe the conversion shares by the final deadline of each exercise period, they will lose the relevant right for that specific exercise period, subject again to the right to exercise the Warrants in each of the subsequent exercise periods.

The conversion shares subscribed by the Warrant holders during the exercise period will be made available for the trading, through Monte Titoli S.p.A., on the settlement day following the deadline on the last day of the relevant exercise period.

To note that Warrants not exercised by July, 27, 2021 will be void.

For any further information, reference should be made to the Warrant Regulation, available on the Issuer's website (www.dhh.international).

DOWNLOAD THE PRESS RELEASE