Dominion Hosting S p A : Exercise of warrants DHH 2016 – 2021

Milan, 1 February 2021. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, announces that the Monthly Average Price, as defined in the warrant Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. 2016 - 2021 Regulation for January 2021 was equal to EUR 10,81 (the average price of the DHH's shares recorded during the trading sessions in the month of January 2021) whereas the strike price for warrant of DHH ('Warrant') is equal to EUR 11,50.

Therefore, since the Monthly Average Price is lower than the strike price, pursuant to Article 3 of the warrant Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. 2016 - 2021 Regulation, the Warrants are not exercisable for the month of February 2021.

To note that Warrants not exercised by July, 27, 2021 will be void.

For any further information, reference should be made to the Warrant Regulation, available on the Issuer's website (www.dhh.international).

