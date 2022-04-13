Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DHH   IT0005203622

DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.

(DHH)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04/13 11:35:42 am EDT
16.70 EUR   +2.77%
01:25pDOMINION HOSTING S P A : Publication of the documentation for the Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 28 April 2022
PU
04/07DOMINION HOSTING S P A : Publication of Notice of Call of Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/28DOMINION HOSTING S P A : The Board of Directors of DHH S.p.A. examined and approved the draft statutory financial statements as well as the group consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2021, with proposal to distribute an ordinary dividend by assignment of treasury shares equal to no. 1 share..
PU
Dominion Hosting S p A : Publication of the documentation for the Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 28 April 2022

04/13/2022 | 01:25pm EDT
Publication of the documentation for the Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 28 April 2022

Milan, 13 April 2022. DHH S.p.A. ("DHH" or the "Company") (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, with reference to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 28 April 2022, in a single call, announces that, in accordance with current legislation, today it has been made available to the public at the registered office, at the website of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and on the Company's website www.dhh.international, "For Investors - Shareholders' meetings" section, the following documentation:

  • financial statements and consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2021;
  • Reports of the Independent Auditors and the Board of Statutory Auditors.
Disclaimer

DHH - Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 17:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
