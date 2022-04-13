Dominion Hosting S p A : Publication of the documentation for the Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 28 April 2022

Publication of the documentation for the Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 28 April 2022
Milan, 13 April 2022. DHH S.p.A. ("DHH" or the "Company") (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, with reference to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 28 April 2022, in a single call, announces that, in accordance with current legislation, today it has been made available to the public at the registered office, at the website of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and on the Company's website www.dhh.international, "For Investors - Shareholders' meetings" section, the following documentation:
financial statements and consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2021;
Reports of the Independent Auditors and the Board of Statutory Auditors.
