Dominion Hosting S p A : Seeweb promotes the “Consorzio Italia Cloud”

Milan, 5 August 2021. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH' or the 'Company') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, announces that Seeweb (www.seeweb.it), its fully owned portfolio company, has promoted the launch of the 'Consorzio Italia Cloud' founded on August 4, 2021.

'Consorzio Italia Cloud' brings together some of the most important companies in Italy in the area of Cloud Computing (Seeweb, Netalia, Sourcesense, Infordata, Babyloncloud, ETH) with the aim of promoting the Italian cloud industries and skills at any level of the cloud stack (IaaS/PaaS/SaaS).

The main objective of the Consortium is to organize the offer and skills to best support private entities and, as a primary focus, the government sector in the journey towards digitization and cloud adoption within a framework of secure and resilient use of domestic technologies and expertise coming from the industrial and research sectors as envisaged in the PNRR (Piano Nazionale di Ripresa e Resilienza).

Antonio Baldassarra, DHH board member and CEO of Seeweb, has been appointed to the board of directors of the 'Consorzio Italia Cloud'.

The board of directors will expire at end of fiscal year 2023.

