Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DHH   IT0005203622

DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.

(DHH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dominion Hosting S p A : Seeweb promotes the “Consorzio Italia Cloud”

08/05/2021 | 02:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Antonio Baldassarra, DHH board member and CEO of Seeweb, has been appointed to the board of directors of the newly established entity

Milan, 5 August 2021. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH' or the 'Company') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, announces that Seeweb (www.seeweb.it), its fully owned portfolio company, has promoted the launch of the 'Consorzio Italia Cloud' founded on August 4, 2021.

'Consorzio Italia Cloud' brings together some of the most important companies in Italy in the area of Cloud Computing (Seeweb, Netalia, Sourcesense, Infordata, Babyloncloud, ETH) with the aim of promoting the Italian cloud industries and skills at any level of the cloud stack (IaaS/PaaS/SaaS).

The main objective of the Consortium is to organize the offer and skills to best support private entities and, as a primary focus, the government sector in the journey towards digitization and cloud adoption within a framework of secure and resilient use of domestic technologies and expertise coming from the industrial and research sectors as envisaged in the PNRR (Piano Nazionale di Ripresa e Resilienza).

Antonio Baldassarra, DHH board member and CEO of Seeweb, has been appointed to the board of directors of the 'Consorzio Italia Cloud'.
The board of directors will expire at end of fiscal year 2023.

DOWNLOAD THE PRESS RELEASE

Disclaimer

DHH - Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 06:05:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.
02:06aDOMINION HOSTING S P A : Seeweb promotes the “Consorzio Italia Cloud&rdquo..
PU
08/02DOMINION HOSTING S P A : DHH – Weekly report on the purchase of treasury s..
PU
07/30DOMINION HOSTING S P A : DHH announces the quarterly results (Q2 2021) related t..
PU
07/28DOMINION HOSTING S P A : DHH communicates the variation of the share capital
PU
07/27DOMINION HOSTING S P A : Exercise of warrants DHH 2016 – 2021
PU
07/26DOMINION HOSTING S P A : DHH – Weekly report on the purchase of treasury s..
PU
07/20DOMINION HOSTING S P A : DHH will join the “Mid & Small 2021 | SUMMER&rdqu..
PU
07/19DOMINION HOSTING S P A : DHH – Weekly report on the purchase of treasury s..
PU
07/12DOMINION HOSTING S P A : DHH Starts Share Buyback Program
MT
07/08DOMINION HOSTING S P A : Seeweb presents Cloud Server High Memory, its offer ded..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 19,8 M 23,4 M 23,4 M
Net income 2021 2,90 M 3,43 M 3,43 M
Net cash 2021 5,20 M 6,15 M 6,15 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 71,6 M 84,8 M 84,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,36x
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 94
Free-Float 23,5%
Chart DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 14,80 €
Average target price 20,40 €
Spread / Average Target 37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Uro Cimar Co-MD, Chief Scientific Officer & Director
Matija Jekovec Co-MD, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Giandomenico Sica Executive Chairman
Guido Busato Independent Director
Antonio Domenico Baldassarra Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.35.78%85
CLARIVATE PLC-19.62%14 856
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED11.58%3 932
JMDC INC.-4.97%2 870
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION11.70%2 471
SHANGHAI ATHUB CO., LTD.-27.99%1 539