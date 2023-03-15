Dominion Hosting S p A : Webtasy acquires Hosterdam in Slovenia

Milan, 15 March 2023. DHH S.p.A. ("DHH" or the "Company") (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622) announces that Webtasy d.o.o., its fully-owned subsidiary, completed the acquisition of Hosterdam (www.hosterdam.com), a business unit of STORK R d.o.o., a Slovenian shared hosting and domain registration provider. Hosterdam has ca. 450 active shared hosting packages and ca. 1.360 registered domains.

The acquisition is part of the group strategy aimed at consolidating the presence in the Slovenian market.