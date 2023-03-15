Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DHH   IT0005203622

DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.

(DHH)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04:04:49 2023-03-15 am EDT
16.55 EUR   +3.44%
12:00pDominion Hosting S P A : Webtasy acquires Hosterdam in Slovenia
PU
03/14Dominion Hosting S P A : DHH to webcast discussion of FY2022 results on 22 March
PU
02/14Europeans cautious, wait for US inflation
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dominion Hosting S p A : Webtasy acquires Hosterdam in Slovenia

03/15/2023 | 12:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Webtasy acquires Hosterdam in Slovenia

Milan, 15 March 2023. DHH S.p.A. ("DHH" or the "Company") (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622) announces that Webtasy d.o.o., its fully-owned subsidiary, completed the acquisition of Hosterdam (www.hosterdam.com), a business unit of STORK R d.o.o., a Slovenian shared hosting and domain registration provider. Hosterdam has ca. 450 active shared hosting packages and ca. 1.360 registered domains.

The acquisition is part of the group strategy aimed at consolidating the presence in the Slovenian market.

  • Categories
  • CategoriesSelect Category News Interviews News from top management News - Artera News - DHH.HR News - DHH.si News - mCloud News - Seeweb News - Sysbee News - Tophost Press Releases Non-price sensitive Equity research Financial highlights Other non-price sensitive releases Valuation vs. peers Price sensitive Annual financial results Buyback Half-yearly financial results Investments Other price sensitive releases Quarterly results Warrant exercise
  • Archive
  • ArchivesSelect Month March 2023 January 2023 December 2022 November 2022 September 2022 July 2022 June 2022 May 2022 April 2022 March 2022 February 2022 January 2022 December 2021 November 2021 October 2021 September 2021 August 2021 July 2021 June 2021 May 2021 April 2021 March 2021 February 2021 January 2021 December 2020 November 2020 October 2020 September 2020 August 2020 July 2020 June 2020 May 2020 April 2020 March 2020 February 2020 January 2020 December 2019 November 2019 October 2019 September 2019 August 2019 July 2019 June 2019 May 2019 April 2019 March 2019 February 2019 January 2019 December 2018 November 2018 October 2018 September 2018 August 2018 July 2018 June 2018 May 2018 April 2018 March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 September 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016

Attachments

Disclaimer

DHH - Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 15:59:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.
12:00pDominion Hosting S P A : Webtasy acquires Hosterdam in Slovenia
PU
03/14Dominion Hosting S P A : DHH to webcast discussion of FY2022 results on 22 March
PU
02/14Europeans cautious, wait for US inflation
AN
02/13Milan bullish; high volumes on Fincantieri
AN
02/13ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Imprendiroma up; Frendy Ene..
AN
01/26Dominion Hosting S P A : Tophost acquires the competitor Misterdomain
PU
01/24Europeans in retreat, oil among worst on Mib
AN
01/24Listings in green except London; TIM leads the Mib.
AN
01/24Stock exchanges expected in green; wait for European PMI
AN
01/23Mib rises on finish; Intesa Sanpaolo bullish
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 28,3 M 30,3 M 30,3 M
Net income 2022 2,80 M 3,00 M 3,00 M
Net cash 2022 5,40 M 5,79 M 5,79 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 78,3 M 83,9 M 83,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,58x
EV / Sales 2023 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 152
Free-Float 24,3%
Chart DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 16,00 €
Average target price 21,40 €
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Uro Cimar Co-MD, Chief Scientific Officer & Director
Matija Jekovec Co-MD, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Tamara Arduino Chief Financial Officer
Giandomenico Sica Executive Chairman
Guido Busato Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.4.23%84
CLARIVATE PLC21.10%6 812
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED13.74%4 380
KEHUA DATA CO., LTD.-12.93%2 919
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION24.37%2 562
JMDC INC.19.97%2 120