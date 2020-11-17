Dominion Hosting S p A : announces the change of the official name in DHH S.p.A.

Milan, 17 November 2020. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, announces that it will use in all its representations and communications only the Company name in the abbreviated form of DHH S.p.A., as made possible by the statute (available online: https://www.dhh.international).

As regards the Warrant, the name will remain unchanged until its expiry (July, 27, 2021).

