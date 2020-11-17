Log in
Dominion Hosting S p A : announces the change of the official name in DHH S.p.A.

11/17/2020 | 04:43am EST

Milan, 17 November 2020. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, announces that it will use in all its representations and communications only the Company name in the abbreviated form of DHH S.p.A., as made possible by the statute (available online: https://www.dhh.international).

As regards the Warrant, the name will remain unchanged until its expiry (July, 27, 2021).

DOWNLOAD THE PRESS RELEASE

Disclaimer

DHH - Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 09:42:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 18,2 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 1,10 M 1,30 M 1,30 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 52,9 M 62,6 M 62,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,84x
EV / Sales 2021 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 65
Free-Float 77,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 18,50 €
Last Close Price 11,70 €
Spread / Highest target 58,1%
Spread / Average Target 58,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 58,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Uro Cimar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Giandomenico Sica Executive Chairman
Matija Jekovec Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Antonio Domenico Baldassarra Director
Guido Busato Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A.41.82%63
CLARIVATE PLC64.64%16 761
CLOUDERA, INC.-5.93%3 383
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED2.01%3 373
JMDC INC.131.37%2 627
SHANGHAI ATHUB CO., LTD.92.36%2 605
