Dominion Hosting S p A : Antonio Baldassarra, CEO of Seeweb, has been appointed in the board of directors of the Italian Internet Provider Association (AIIP)

Milan, 9 June 2021. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, announces that Antonio Baldassarra, CEO of Seeweb (www.seeweb.it), its fully owned portfolio company, has been appointed in the board of directors of the Italian Internet Provider Association (AIIP).

For twenty years, AIIP represents and gives voice to the many small and medium operators involved in the diffusion of ultra-broadband and Internet services in Italy, in reaching and covering areas that suffer from the digital divide, ensuring flexibility and real closeness to the Customer.

AIIP is made up of over 60 Telecommunications and Internet operators - with a total of more than 200.000 business customers, 1 million residential customers, 150 million euros in annual investments and a total turnover of more than 900 million euros - that offer various types of Internet services all over the country: from connectivity also in Wireless or Optical Fiber to data center services and more.

The Board of Directors will expire on May 2023.

